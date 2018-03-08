Mona McSharry sets another Irish Senior record for 50m breaststroke

Mona McSharry of Marlins Swim Club, Ballyshannon, set another new Irish senior record at the weekend in the 50m breaststroke at the Edinburgh International Meet. Mona took .04 off her previous best of 30.91 touching second in the A Final in 30.87 seconds.

The Coláiste Cholmcille, Ballyshannon student also claimed bronze in the 50m butterfly and 100m breastroke, and silver in the 50m breaststroke skins event.

The next big target for the Grange, Co. Sligo native will be the 2018 Irish Open Championships which will take place in the National Aquatic Centre, Dublin from Wednesday 4th to Sunday 8th April.