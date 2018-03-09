Donegal and Armagh hurlers in big clash on Sunday

Donegal, for the second week in-a-row, are gearing up to face Armagh in the Athletic Grounds in a crunch Allianz Hurling League tie. (Throw-in 2.30 pm)

The tie brings together two sides who are bidding to hold on to their Division 2B status.

Of the two, Donegal are the better off with four points from their two wins - over Derry and Down - while Armagh have just two points from their one win over Derry.

Donegal also have a better points difference. Mickey McCann’s men are on +I while Armagh, on two points, have a points difference of -21.

Yet, if Armagh were to take the spoils on Sunday and the two end level on points, Armagh would be safe and it would be Donegal that would face Derry in the relegation battle (due to the head to head).

A draw will do Donegal on Sunday, while Armagh have to go all out for the win.

However, Donegal could avoid the playoff regardless, how the game goes in the Athletic Grounds, if Derry defeat Wicklow.

An Armagh win and a Derry victory in Aughrim would see Donegal, Wicklow and Armagh end up on four points.

In that scenario Donegal’s greater score average would see them avoid the play-off and it would be Armagh that would face the Oakleafers.

The game was due to be played last weekend but due to the blanket postponement of games.

Donegal manager Mickey McCann has told the Democrat the players were very disappointed that the game was not played.

“The lads were on a bit of high after beating Down and were disappointed that the game did not go ahead because they felt they had momentum,” said the Donegal boss.

“But given the weather last week it might have been no harm that the game did not go ahead. We tend to play better on drier conditions and hopefully we get them this Sunday.”

Donegal did not train last Thursday night due to the weather alert. But Mickey McCann had his squad back in on Sunday morning and they trained on Tuesday night and are due to train again tonight (Thursday).

And McCann has, with the exception of veteran Jamesie Donnelly (who is unavailable for the second week in-a-row) a fully fit squad.

“The squad is in good shape and we have a clean bill of health. It is a matter now of focusing on Armagh and getting a positive result,” the Donegal boss.