MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: GAA doing the right thing on gambling

The GAA has rarely or ever been described as progressive. It takes forever for anything to change and when it does it usually centres around an extra profit for the organisation.

So when the motion calling for sponsorship by a betting company of any competition, team, playing gear or facility to be prohibited, was passed by an overwhelming majority, it sent a strong and positive message to every corner of Irish society.

We have all heard the stories by many leading players from the world of hurling and Gaelic football about their struggles with the addiction of gambling and the torment it caused, not only for themselves, but also for their families and friends.

Players like Oisin McConville, Niall McNamee and Tyrone’s Cathal Mc Carron along with many others have been extremely brave and honest in baring their souls and telling their stories, exposing the lengths they would go to get money, just to feed their habit, the devastation it caused. They will carry this addiction and temptation for the rest of their lives, knowing one bet, regardless big or small, would send them on a path of destruction, just like those addicted to alcohol or drugs. Their life is simply one day at a time.

We live in times where nearly everything can be done on your ‘phone. At one time you had to physically go to the bookies and pay over the cash to place the bet. Now it’s simply pressing a button on your laptop or your mobile ‘phone, everything is at the end of your finger; the urge to feel the buzz, just as the drug addict chases the high.

Will the GAA’s stance make a difference? Can it compete with the elaborate advertising employed by the betting companies? The free bets; the free coupons or free membership to their club.

There are plenty of Premiership teams who have these betting companies logo plastered all over the front of their jerseys. They have well placed hoardings at all the big sporting occasions. They are endless in their pursuit of attracting more and more younger people to their websites. It never stops, you can bet on any sport, 24 hours a day, every day of the year.

Many experts have suggested there is an epidemic of gambling going on; because of the use of mobile : ‘phones we don’t notice it going on. Everyone is on their ‘phone all of the time; devastation for many may not be far away.

There are those that might ask the question, why should the GAA or any sporting organisation be the moral compass for Irish society? Somebody has to? I am sure the person or people who first mooted the idea of such a motion could have been directly affected by gambling. This is one of the great aspects of the GAA that is often overlooked or taken for granted. The cynic in us all might suggest that passing such a motion was a great PR stunt, but it’s difficult to make that argument when it was simply the right thing to do, especially after all that has been documented. There is no doubt that the GAA could have tapped into the lucrative sponsorship deals, especially at national level, that these companies have to offer; they would have paid a fortune to have their logos all over Croke Park on All-Ireland final days, but because of members’ opinion and persuasive arguments put forward by many, they, the authorities that run our games, resisted.

And while there may be some clubs dependant on a bit of sponsorship from the local bookie, they will have to seek it elsewhere. They will, hopefully, look at the bigger picture and reflect on the damage that gambling does. They will move on just as they did when cigarette and drink companies were banned. Did it stop smoking or drinking? No. Will this motion stop gambling? No, it won’t, but it sends a clear message that the GAA will not promote it any longer.

We are quick to pass judgement when, as an organisation, we seem to do things for the good of profit and maybe not for the overall welfare of many of our members, so when a decision is made that will cost the organisation money, it is important to acknowledge those who pushed and persuaded all those at Congress to make such a call and do the right thing.

BACK TO LEAGUE

After the cold weather it will be back to National league this Saturday night and a meeting with Tyrone, a big game for both sides in their pursuit to retain Division One status. From a Donegal perspective we have been playing well but not picking up points. Against Kildare we didn’t play our best but did enough to get over the line. A tightening up in defence and the firepower we have in our ranks will give us renewed hope in our quest to keep to the winning ways.