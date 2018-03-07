Letterkenny college Coláiste Ailigh into All-Ireland final after extra-time win in Dublin

Coláiste Ailigh are on the trail of Brother Edmund Ignatius Cup All-Ireland Senior Post Primary Schools championship title following today’s All-Ireland semi-final win over Colaiste na Trocaire from Rathkeale, Limerick.



Coláiste Ailigh 5-8

Colaiste na Trocaire 4-8

(after extra-time)



In what was a cracking game at the National Sports Centre in Abbotstown that went to extra-time Eoin McGeehin (3), Sean Breen and Sean McNulty hit the Coláiste Ailigh goals.

McGeehin also posted three points in a man of the match performance from corner forward.

Ronan McGeehin 0-2, Breen 0-1, McNulty 0-1 and Diarmaid O’Cathal 0-1 were the Donegal champions’ point scorers.

In a dramatic finish to normal time John Bosco Gallagher’s young guns scored three goals in the closing ten minutes of normal time as they came from nine points down with ten minutes of normal time to force the game to extra-time.

And they sealed the win and a place in the All-Ireland final, a first of the school.



COLÁISTE AILIGH: Josh Pond; Tony Gallagher, Ross Marley, Rory Boyce; Iarlaith McGinley, Oisin McGarvey (0-1), Donal Higgins; Sean Breen (1-1), Sean McNulty (1-1); Ronan McGeehin (0-1), Mikey Sweeney, Diarmaid O’Cahill (0-1) Eoghan McGeehin (3-3), Conor McMenamin (0-1), Sean Ryan. Sub: Rory McGinty for M Sweeney.