Letterkenny's Joe Dunleavy named in Ireland U-20 team to play Scotland

There will be an international debut for Letterkenny's Joe Dunleavy as he takes his place at wing-forward for the Ireland U-20 side to play Scotland at Donnybrook on Friday night (7.15)

There are seven personnel, and one positional changes to the starting side from the last outing against Wales.

There is a change to the back-row, with Joe Dunleavy (who plays his rugby with Malone) selected alongside Matthew Agnew and Jack O’Sullivan.

Props James French and Tom O’Toole make their first starts of the championship, having both made three appearances from the replacements, and they join hooker Ronan Kelleher in the front-row.

Matthew Dalton returns from a stint with the Ulster senior squad to replace the injured Cormac Daly (shoulder). He lines out with Jack Dunne in the second-row.

In the backs, scrum-half, Hugh O’Sullivan gains his second start of the campaign and he will partner out-half Harry Byrne.

In midfield, Captain Tommy O’Brien reverts from the wing back to the centre and partners Angus Curtis.

There are first U20 Six Nations starts for wings Mark Keane and Angus Kernohan and they line out in the back field with full-back Michael Silvester.

The replacement hooker will be confirmed on Thursday.

On naming the side, McNamara said;

"It’s set to be another good challenge for the players on Friday night.

Everyone was disappointed with the result against Wales, so it’s an opportunity to finish our time in Donnybrook on a positive note

We’ve made some changes for Friday night and I know the management team are looking forward to seeing those players go out and show what they can do.

Scotland will be arriving into Dublin off the back of a good win over England, so they will be full of confidence coming into the game.

The games between ourselves and Scotland have been close affairs over the last few seasons, so we’re expecting another tough encounter this Friday night."

The Ireland U20’s home fixtures in Donnybrook are again sponsored by Electric Ireland, and the match will be broadcast live by RTE, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Tickets are available via www.ticketmaster.ie

Ireland U20 v Scotland U20, U20 Six Championship, Friday 9th March, Donnybrook Stadium. Kick-Off: 7.15pm

15. Michael Silvester (Dublin University FC/Leinster) (7)

14. Angus Kernohan (Ballymena RFC/Ulster) (3)

13. Tommy O’Brien (UCD RFC/Leinster) Captain (8)

12. Angus Curtis (Queen’s University RFC/Ulster) (3)

11. Mark Keane (Queen’s University RFC/Ulster) (2)

10. Harry Byrne (UCD RFC/Leinster) (3)

9. Hugh O’Sullivan (Clontarf FC/Leinster) (3)

1. James French (UCC RFC/Munster) (3)

2. Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne FC/ Leinster) (10)

3. Tom O’Toole (Banbridge RFC/Ulster) (3)

4. Matthew Dalton (Malone RFC/Ulster) (1)

5. Jack Dunne (Dublin University FC/Leinster) (3)

6. Joe Dunleavy (Malone RFC/Ulster) (0)

7. Matthew Agnew (Ballymena RFC/Ulster) (2)

8. Jack O’Sullivan (UCC RFC/Munster) (3)

Replacements:

16. AN Other

17. Jordan Duggan (Naas RFC/Leinster) (7)

18. Jack Aungier (St. Mary’s College RFC/Leinster) (3)

19. Charlie Ryan (UCD RFC/Leinster) (2)

20. Ronan Foley (UCD RFC/Leinster) (2)

21. Jonny Stewart (Queen’s University RFC/Ulster) (12)

22. Conor Dean (St.Mary’s College RFC/Leinster) (7)

23. James Hume (Banbridge RFC/Ulster) (1)

IRELAND U20 Six Nations Fixtures and Results 2018

Friday 2rd February 2018

France U20 34 - 24 Ireland U20, Stade Amédée Domenech, Brive

Friday 9th February 2018

Ireland U20 38-34 Italy U20, Donnybrook Stadium, Dublin

Friday 23rd February 2018

Ireland U20 38-41 Wales U20, Donnybrook Stadium, Dublin

Saturday 9th March 2018

Ireland U20 v Scotland U20, 7.15pm, Donnybrook Stadium, Dublin

Friday 16th March 2018

England U20 v Ireland U20, 8pm, Ricoh Arena, Coventry