Donegal goalkeeper Mark Anthony McGinley back in frame for Tyrone

Mark Anthony McGinley is back in the frame for Saturday night’s Allianz National League showdown with Tyrone in Healy Park, Omagh. (Throw-in 7 pm)

McGinley, who was first choice goalkeeper under Rory Gallagher and has been given the number one jersey by Declan Bonner, has recovered from the hamstring injury picked up back in January in the Dr McKenna Cup.

“Mark Anthony is back in training and is in the frame for Saturday night,” the Donegal boss told the Democrat.

McGinley’s return to fitness is timely following the shock departure last week of Peter Boyle from the panel.

Boyle had deputised for McGinley for the opening three games of the league but lost out to Shaun Patton for Donegal’s last outing against Kildare, the weekend before last.

St Eunan’s player Patton was also between the posts for Donegal’s win over Tyrone in the Dr McKenna Cup final.

Patton is the man in possession and after two wins Declan Bonner may be tempted to stick with the St Eunan’s netminder.

With the two teams in the bottom half of the Division One League table and in relegation territory, this is a classic four pointer.

“It’s a big game and the first of three big games we have over the next three weekends.

“The focus this weekend is on Tyrone and we are preparing for a battle. But it is one the lads are up for and looking forward to.”

The Donegal boss has reported a number of players are carrying minor niggles. But he insisted none of them were too serious and he expects to have a fully fit squad to face the Red Hands.

David Coldrick of Meath is the referee and the game will be shown live on eirSport.