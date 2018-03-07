Donegal GAA Club Call: All the news from Donegal GAA Clubs

KILLYBEGS

The Donegal GAA Club Pass Cards for 2018 are currently on sale through the club Secretary Marie Dawn White. This year the club have reduced the cost price to €125. This price includes club membership for one adult and access to all adult club games (league and championship) under the control of Donegal GAA for the 2018 season. Please contact Marie Dawn to order your Club Card!

Irish Classes will begin on Wednesday March 12th at 7.30pm in Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Fintra.

The Kilotto numbers 2,5,6,13. The jackpot was not used. This week’s jackpot is €3,500. There was one match three winner. Senna, Jack and Ellie C/o Kathleen McCabe who won €60.

Membership is now due. You can also pay your membership online www.myclubfinances.com.

AODH RUADH

This Friday we will be collecting membership at underage training in the various halls.

Currently we have only 60 members registered out of the roughly 550 members usually registered each year.

Membership can be paid at any time to Gerry Ferguson at Ferguson's Jewellers.

Further registration sessions will be organised over the coming weeks and it is especially important all players are signed up club members.

Peter Boyle announced his decision to step down from the county panel over the weekend. While it certainly won't have been an easy decision for Peter to make, the county's loss should very much be Aodh Ruadh's gain.

Kerry Ryan's under 16s will become the first club side to field in competitive action in 2018 when they entertain Ardara, in Fr Tierney Park at 12 noon this Sunday.

Congratulations to our under 14s on the receiving the news last week that they are to represent the county at Féile this year.

There will be a meeting of the ladies committee this Wednesday in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh at 7pm.

Underage hurling started last Sunday morning.

For any enquiries contact John Rooney on 086-2587793.

The county under 17 team get their Ulster League campaign under way in Fr Tierney Park this Saturday at 12 noon. We need our usual key stewards at the Park for 10.30am . Please text confirmation of availability to Tom Daly or Conal Gallagher by Thursday evening.

Bord na nÓg will be staging a Sports Quiz on Saturday 14th April in the Bridgend Bar at 9.30pm.

Commiserations to the Trath na gCeist team of Sylvester Maguire, Paddy Kelly, Eamonn Martin Maguire and John Hughes who came up just short in the county final against Gaeil Fhánada. Aodh Ruadh scored 23 out of 30 to finish second, but Gaeil Fhánada racked up 25 to take the county title.

There was no winner of last week's lotto jackpot of €6,900. The winning numbers drawn were 2, 3, 4, 10, 13 and 15. In the lucky dip €20 went to Marie Askin; Finbar Tonery, c/o McGinley's Bar; Aaron Brennan, Higginstown; Phena Drummond, Dunmuckrim; Margaret Campbell, Camlin. Next draw is in Dicey Reilly's with a jackpot of €7,000 on Sunday night.

ST MICHAEL’S

Membership for 2018 must be paid before the end of March and should be paid to the Registrar Suzi Roarty or Secretary Ann Marie Kelly ASAP.

There was no jackpot winner in the Mini Lotto on Sunday night. The numbers drawn were 4,10,11,12,13,14. There were no match 5 winners were; 33 people matched 4 and their names were drawn.The winner of the €100 was Bridie McLaughlin c/o An Chistin Dunfanaghy This weeks Jackpot will also be €5650.

Underdage registration is on 11th March at the Bridge during Academy and also at training this Thursday from 5:30-7:30pm. Any enquiries, please contact Bernard on 087 248 1402 or Manus on 087 647 0532.

NA ROSSA

The senior team lost to a late Ardara goal in the Gaeltacht on Saturday in Ardara.

The lotto draw took place on Monday evening in the Hall. There was no jackpot winner. The numbers drawn were 11,13,14 and 23. The Two lucky dip winners who receive €50 each were James Boyle, Dungloe and Shane McCready, Corr Point.

This week’s jackpot is €5900.

NAOMH BRID

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €6,300. The numbers drawn were 3, 10, 14, 20, 21. The €25 winners were McDaid Clan, Gerry Timoney, Pasty Gallagher, Gary Dinsmore. The next draw will take place in the Country Inn, Laghey on Monday 12th March 2018.

Well done to Bridin McGarrigle who represented the club in Scor Sinsir final in Glenfin on Friday evening last.

Congratulations to Callum Gallagher who obtained a scholarship in Sports & Leisure at Letterkenny IT.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

The final Club Registration evening will take place this Friday 9th March at the Clubroom from 7-9pm.

The Club will host a Golf Classic on Good Friday, 30th March from 8am at Portsalon Golf Club.

The cost is €100 per team of four and there are prizes of approximately €1500 to be won on the day.

Please contact Portsalon Golf Course on 0749159459 to book a time or contact Brendan on 0877734230 or John on 0833058347 for more information.

The Donegal GAA Annual Club Pass is currently available to purchase through the Club. This Pass entitles the holder entry to all adult club games within the County both League and Championship. Please contact any club officer to get yours in time for the 2018 season.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

Rory's Stories will be in the clubhouse the night of the 24th of March, the night before the Mayo League game in Mac Cumhaill Park.

Tickets are very limited for this show and are priced at €10 and can be got from the clubhouse from 9.30pm to 10.30pm on Thursday night.

Registration for all members is now due. Forms can be obtained from coaches. Registration is extremely important and non-registration will result in yourself or your child not being insured and unable to train or play for the club so please register as soon as possible. New members are more than welcome.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto. The numbers drawn were 8, 14, 22 and 29. There was no match 3 winners so three names were pulled out: Noelle Mc Groarty, Lena O’Reilly and Angela Dunnion who receive €30 each. This week’s jackpot is €6,000 and Derek Lynch’s team is selling.

ST MARY’S

The counties drawn in last week’s lotto draw. The were DN,GY,LK,SO. One winner John Browne, Meentycat. This week's jackpot is €1350.

Membership is now due and must be paid by March 17th to allow time for reg to go through to Croke Park

The Men's car wash fundraiser was postponed and will go ahead at a later date.

MALIN

This year’s big breakfast will take place upstairs in the clubhouse on St Patrick’s Day from 9:30am-1:30pm. If you can help please contact Maria on 0877763679 or Denise on 0863724378.

This year’s Easter Camp will take place on Wednesday 4th, Thursday 5th and Friday 6th of April from 10 am-2 pm each day. This is for children aged 5-13 and the price is €30 for the first child, €25 for each additional child. Registration for the camp will take place on Sunday 1st of April from 11:30am-12:30pm. All enquiries to Danny Lafferty on 0868988180. This year’s Summer Camp is on from 16th to 20th of July

On Wednesday the 7th March the club are hosting an event where people from Jigsaw, Letterkenny will be coming to Malin to deliver two talks.

Club membership is being collected next Saturday from 10:30am – 12 noon and next Sunday 11:00am – 1 pm. Membership will also be collected on the morning of the Big Breakfast.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot of €1350. The numbers drawn were 5-2-4-3-7-1-6 and the €50 winner was Madge Doherty, Esky, Malin Head with the seller’s prize going to Steven Farren. Next week’s jackpot is €1400.

GLEANN FHINNE

The lotto winning numbers for the 27th of February were 7-8-1-2-6-5-3-4. Patricia O’Connor matched first four numbers and won €60. Jackpot for the 6th of March is €8,050.

Congratulations to John Gallagher who won the Scór County final on Saturday night in the recitation section. John goes through now to represent Donegal in the Ulster semi-final which takes place in Burtonport next Saturday evening at 5pm.

Club Membership is now due for the 2018 season

CILL CHARTHA

The monthly club meeting takes place this Wednesday at 8:30pm in Towney.There will be a registration night this Wednesday evening in the Tea rooms in Towney from 7pm to 8.30pm before the club meeting starts. This gives adults families players and the underage a chance to register for the coming season.

The Under 16s travel to St Naul’s this Saturday for their first match of the season throw in is at 12pm.

CLG Chill Chartha proudly present a night of TV’s Greatest Game Shows in the Blue Haven on Sunday March 18th kicking off at 8pm with Admission €10 for Adults and €5 for Students

The chosen games on the night include Family Fortunes, The Weakest Link, Countdown and A Question of Sport.

Four special hosts have been chosen for each Gameshow and all contestants have been carefully handpicked to take part in each game also, Tickets are on sale in Áislann Chill Chartha.

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot so next week’s Jackpot is €6,200. Last week’s numbers were 4, 12, 29 and 30. This week’s winners were: €50 - Eileen McGinley, Umiskan, €30 - Tommy McFadden, Laghey; €20 - John J Gallagher, Meenacannon and Gerard and Geraldine Kane, Mountcharles.

TIR CHONAILL GAELS

The Ladies have a warm up friendly game on Saturday 10th at 2pm Greenford ahead of start the season. Training continues every Tuesday,Thursday and Saturdays in Greenford. All newcomers welcome contact Niamh Treacy 07795648657.

The TCG Race Night is on Friday 20th April, in the 3 Wishes Pub, North Harrow.

RED HUGH’S

The lotto numbers drawn last week were l4,5,3,2,8,6,1,7. There was no winning sequence. The lucky dip winner was Aishling Herron, Ard McCool, who won €30. This week’s jackpot €3,650.

The 100 club winner was Sharon McGlinchey, Cronalaghey.

Due to inclement weather and frozen pitch we had to cancel cancel our registration morning and first training session for u6, 8 and 10s last Saturday. We have rescheduled for Saturday 10th of March with registration from 10am till 11am and u6 u8 u10 and u12 boys and girls training from 11am till 12pm.

The club are holding a 25 card drive in the Lantern Inn on Saturday the 10th of March commencing at 9pm sharp. Entry is €10 with money raised going towards underage football.

The club are hosting a breakfast morning on Saturday 17th March in clubhouse from 9am.

A five star full Irish and breakfast rolls with tea and coffee. Come along and start St Patrick’s Day with a smile.

Could everyone please send any info they wish included in the club notes to mattshane1996@hotmail.com or 0851362299 by 6pm on Sunday evenings.

CLOUGHANEELY

Tá Cloich Cheannfhaola le himirt in éadan Chill Chartha i gComórtas Peile na Gaeltachta (Sinsir) Dé Sathairn. Coinnigh do shúil ar leathanaigh Facebook agus Twitter an chlub ar eagla go mbeadh athrú ar na socruithe.

Peil faoi dhíon tráthnóna Dé hAoine sa gym tosacht ag a 6. Ballriocht don bhliain €10 paiste amháin,€20 teaglach agus €2 le díol achan oíche. Tuismitheoir ar bith a mhaith leo cuidiú leis an Lotto i mí Mhárta ainmneacha dó Eibhlin ar 0863760815 nó Martin ar 0876699208

The club's main source of income is the Lotto, we sell the tickets locally in the pubs and the month of March has been designated to the minor board.

We are looking for parents to help for one hour on a Saturday night to sell tickets.

Your help would be very much appreciated. Names to Eibhlín 0863760815 or Martin 08776699208.

100 Club membership is also due at €240 (It can be paid in instalments or direct debit, €1,000 given out in prize money each month- one €500 winner and 5 €100 winners each month; includes club membership)

The 100 Club draws take place at the beginning of each month - with the 1st draw of this cycle taking place at the start of March- so for those interested please contact Marie on 086-8351996 or you can also sign up for the 100 club online at the following link

Club memberships are now due for renewal for 2018.

The lotto numbers drawn last Wednesday were 4,5,7,10,12,17. There was no jackpot winner. We had one match 5 winners. Tom Herrity, Meencarrick who won €100. The jackpot next week is €4,150.

GAEIL FHÁNADA

Members and intending members of Gaeil Fhánada are invited to renew their club membership. Annual membership runs from January 1st to December 31st 2018.

Only adult members who are registered by March 1st will be entitled to tickets for all ticket intercounty games involving the Donegal team.

Gaeil Fhánada Ladies will hold a Table Quiz in the Atlantic House on Friday March 16th at 10pm.

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 6, 13, 14, 19, 22. The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner was Peter Coyle, Toome. This week’s jackpot is €4,400. .

A huge congratulations to our Tráth na gCeist team who won the county final at Scór Sinsir in Glenfin on Saturday night.

The second cash draw for Gaels Le Chéile will run on Tuesday 13th March for another €400.

The Le Chéile program has been a great success and we will be running another after our final cash draw for €800 in June.

The development draw winners were €5,000 - Pádraig Ó Frighil, Gortnatra; €1,500 - Bernard McGettigan; €500- Margaret Rose McGonigle, €500 - Margaret Rose McGonigle, Kathleen Friel, ]Fergal Friel.

FOUR MASTERS

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot of €4600 on Monday night.

The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Denise Dunnion, Clarlougheske and Siobhan Logue Letterkenny

The numbers drawn were 4, 6, 9,14.

ST NAUL’S

Congratulations to our Scor Sinsear competitors who were successful in the county final in Glenfin on Friday evening. The Ceili Dancers won the county title for the third year in-a-row which is a fantastic achievement. The dancers are Aisling Lowther, Jackie Hughes, Leonie Gallagher, Treasa Norby, Frances Norby, Helena Kennedy, Angela Gallagher and Emer Kelly.

The ballad group of Deirdre Meehan, Raphael Meehan, Gabriel Meehan, John Kenny and Shaun Gallagher also triumphed.

They now go on to the Ulster semi-final which is being held in the Burtonport Community Centre on this coming Saturday, March 10th and begins at five o'clock.

Due to unforeseen circumstances our senior games did not take place this weekend. The reserves are now playing Naomh Columba on Saturday afternoon at 3 pm. The game against Glenfin will be rescheduled later in the week.

Membership is still available from the main executive members.

NAOMH CONAILL

There was no winner of this week lotto. The numbers drawn were 3-16-19-27. The €50 went to Sally Boyle, Stonepark and Cormac Quinn, Glen Tavern. This week’s jackpot will be €7,600.

The dinner dance will be held in the Highlands Hotel Glenties on Saturday 10th March. Tickets are on sale in the Inniskeel Co-op now.

The club are offering a last chance to order the Donegal GAA annual club pass for 2018. Closing date to order is 9th March. Contact Caroline Breslin, secretary 087 -138 9926.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto jackpot. The winning numbers were 1,4,9,10,19.The €50 winners were Pranshul Challhan, 8 Raglan House, Ballsbridge Court Serpentine Ave, Dublin 4, Jenny Connellan, 28 Old Fairgreen, Dunboyne, Co Meath, David McHugh, 63 Mount Michael Park, Belfast.

This week’s jackpot is €7800.

A full club meeting will be held at 8pm on Monday 12th. March in the Holyrood Hotel.

Club membership for the 2018 season is now due.The cost of membership remains the same as last year.

AN CLOCHAN LIATH

B'iad 2, 6, 7 agus 18 na huimhireacha lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €2,000 sa phóta óir don seachtain seo. Bhain na daoine seo a leanas €20 an ceann: Nan Doherty, Dungloe- Margaret Melly, Leitir- Pauric Neely and Kathleen Cooke, Dungloe - Annie Boyle, Glenties - Bernie Kerr, Dungloe

At the February monthly meeting, Dungloe GAA had their own Club Draw for all the National Club Draw tickets sold by the club. The winners were; Kevin Mc Gowan - €100; Michael Byrne, Glencolmcille - €75; Dim Melly, Leitir - €50

Congratulation to Shaun Wallace who won €500 in the Donegal County Draw and good luck to all entries in the National Draw on the 8th of March.

CLG An Clochan Liath competed in the Donegal final of Scor Sinsear on Friday night in Glenfin. We are proud and delighted to say that Darragh Boyle from the Pole Road won the final in the solo singing section.

Darragh qualified for the Ulster semi-final next Saturday. Unfortunately our other representative Noreen McGarvey wasn't as successful in the recitation/ storytelling section.

The club are hosting the Ulster semi-final in Burtonport next Saturday 10th March. This is a great honour for the club and we would call on any members or indeed non members to give a helping hand. We need a lot of help in the preparation and serving of food on the night. We also need some stewards to help with car parking and hep is also needed backstage and for selling raffle tickets. Further information from Eugene McGarvey at 0831453554 or any board officer.

AN TEARMAINN

The minor board season is moving through the gears with more teams now getting ready for their go games, leagues and Championships. The schedule for this following week is U8s coaching continue their FUN~dame talks on Saturday morning, in An Craoibhin. This is for boys and girls born in 2010 and 2011. New players / children are welcome. Any queries to Daireann 087 2202073. Our U10 boys and girls will have their first coaching session of the year at Kilmacrennan NS this Saturday. Again new players are welcome to come along and try it out, contact Jim 087 8537291 or Liam 086 8117900. U12 boys coaching continues in Aura on Wednesday evenings.Contact James 086 8166153 or Paddy Gallagher on 086 3204824, Paddy Mc Menamin 087 2175234 or Hugh 087 6891967 can be contacted if parents have any queries on this age group.

Trevor Alcorn’s U16 boys will be our first team in league action this year.

Congratulations to Caolan Gallagher and Jamie Grant who have been selected on the Donegal Minor (U17) panel for the forthcoming Ulster Minor League campaign.

Jamie will also be part of the Donegal U16 panel. A Club Registration evening for all members,layers and coaches - adult and underage - will take place in An Craoibhin on Tuesday 13th March between 7pm and 9pm.

Good luck to our underage county girls this weekend. Jodie McFadden plays for the Under 14s against Tyrone on Saturday. Shannon McLaughlin, Annie McLaughlin and Rionach Giles play for the minors, again against Tyrone on Saturday. While Eimear Alcorn plays for the Under 16's away to Monaghan on Sunday.

Beidh an fhoireann sinsear ag imirt in éadan Gleann tSúile ar Lá Fhéile Pádraig, am le socrú. Coinnigí súil ar Facebook/Twitter fá choinne am an chluiche.

There will be a retirement function on Sunday 25th March for Christy Gillespie, former teacher and principal of Termon NS, in recognition of his contribution to the community. It will be held in An Craoibhin at 6pm. All welcome to attend. Any queries please contact Maureen Gallagher 086 3791256, John Doherty 086 8379026 or any member of the Parents Committee of Termon NS.

Condolences to the O'Neill family, Kilmacrennan on their recent bereavement.

Last week's lotto draw took place in the Wilkins. There was no jackpot or match 3 winners. The open draw winners John Ahearne and Eddie Hilferty. This week's jackpot is €3,250.

Milford

Ladies - Under 16/18 & Senior Training every Monday 6:45, Wednesday 6:30 & Saturday morning 9:00 for further information please contact Martin Barrett Tel: 0872768714

Under 8s training commences Friday 23rd 5:30pm to 6:10 pm in Ramelton Community Centre

Under 10s training commences Friday 23rd 6:10pm to 6:55 pm in Ramelton Community Centre

For further information on both please contact Aidan Cannon on 0876784787

Under 16s training on Thursdays after school for further details please contact Darragh Black 0868862016

Lotto Results Tuesday 27th February - 2-3-4-6. Three Match 3 get €25 each, Martina Grier, Paul Doherty and Caolan & Cathal McGettigan. Jackpot next week €1540

Best of Luck to Under 16’s Management and players who start their league campaign this Sunday 11th March with an away match against St. Eunans.

Our senior men had a friendly match against An Tearmainn on Sunday final score was An Tearmainn 3- 13 CLG Baile na nGallolgach 3 - 16.

First Gaeltacht match this Sunday 11th March at 11:45am and this will be a home fixture.

Congratulations to senior player Darragh Black who was awarded a scholarship for GAA for LYIT.

Registration evening will take place this Friday 09th March in Club House between 7pm and 8pm.