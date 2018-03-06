Jason Quigley's opponent in Boston has been named

Jason Quigley will make his long-awaited ring return on Easter Saturday when he meets Daniel Rosario in Boston.

Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN is shipping up to Boston for the second time and Quigley (13-0, 10KOs) will be up against Puerto Rican Rosario (11-3, 10KOs) at the Marina Bay Sportsplex, Quincy.

Quigley, one of the most promising boxers of the middleweight division, has been out of action since injuring his right hand on his way to a points win over Glen Tapia last March to win the NABF middleweight title.

It will also be Quigley’s first bout under new trainer Dominic Ingle.

“I’m ready to light up Boston,” said Quigley. “It’s will be amazing to fight again, but it will be even more special because I’ll be on the east coast with all my Irish fans. This is going to be special, and I will put on a great show.”

Quigley-Rosario will be the co-main event.

IBA and NABA Super Welterweight Champion Mark ‘Bazooka’ DeLuca (20-0, 12 KOs), a local favourite in Boston, returns in the 10-round main event against Cleveland, Ohio’s Michael Moore (15-1, 7 KOs).

Mayo’s Ray Moylette is also set to feature on the card. In a six-round swing bout, lightweight Moylette (5-0, 3KOs) will be up against Matt Doherty (7-3-1, 4KOs).

Brazilian southpaw Yamaguchi Falcao (14-0,7 KOs) will return to the ring in an eight-round middleweight fight. Falcao, a bronze medalist in the 2012 Olympic Games, will seek to remain undefeated as he works towards professional gold in the competitive 160-pounds division.

Damon “No Smilin’” Allen, Jr. (14-0-1, 5 KOs), the Golden Boy Promotions prospect who is a student of the Philadelphia school of boxing, will put his technique on display against Alex Del Bosque (13-4, 9 KOs) of Dallas, Texas in an eight-round bout in the 135-pound division.

Mike Ohan, Jr. (5-0, 3 KOs) of Holbrook, Mass. will battle Anthony Everett (1-7) of Lawrence, Mass. in a fight scheduled for six-rounds at welterweight. Welterweight prospect Joe Farin (1-0, 1 KO) of South Boston, Mass. will take on Maleek Jackson (3-10-4, 2 KOs) of Newark, N.J. in a four-round welterweight battle.

Jillian Diauto (1-0, 1 KO) of Boston, Mass. will participate in a four-round battle against Karen Dulin (2-13, 1 KO) in the lightweight division. Julio Campusano (1-0, 1 KO) of Quincy, Mass. will take on Nathan Schulte (0-5) of Framingham, Mass. in a four-rounder in the 168-pound division. Travis Gambardella (2-1-1) of Revere, Mass. will open the night against Eric Palmer (10-13-5, 1 KO) of Uniontown, Pa. in a four-round middleweight clash.

The event is sponsored by Tecate, ‘The Officual Beer of Boxing’ and Hennessy, ‘Never Stop, Never Settle’.

The event will be held on March 31, 2018 at Marina Bay Sportsplex in Quincy, Mass. ESPN2 will air the fights beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT and on ESPN Deportes at 11:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. PT. ESPN3 will live stream the fights starting at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.