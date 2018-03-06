Meath's David Coldrick to referee vital game between Donegal and Tyrone on Saturday night

Meath's David Coldrick will be the man in charge when Donegal travel to play Tyrone in Healy Park on Saturday night.

The very experienced official has been in charge of numerous games involving Donegal in the past. Saturday night's game in the Allianz National Football League Division One is a crunch encounter for both clubs. The loser will be in a perilous position near the bottom of the table. Both teams are on two points at the moment with Donegal marginally better off on score difference.

Saturday night's game is being broadcast live on eirSport. It has a 7 p.m. throw-in time.