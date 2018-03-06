Home draw for Letterkenny Rovers in FAI Intermediate Cup

The draw has been made for the semi-finals of the FAI Intermediate Cup and Letterkenny Rovers have been handed a home tie.

Eamonn McConigley's team will play Firhouse Clover of Dublin on Sunday, March 25th.

It's a great draw for Letterkenny, although they are meeting one of the fancied teams in the competition. Firhouse, who play in the Leinster Senior League, beat Crumlin United in their quarter-final.

The other semi-final will see UCD or Maynooth University at home to either Avondale or Dublin Bus.

Letterkenny Rovers went all the way to the final in 2016, only to be beaten by Crumlin United.