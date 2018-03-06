Bell names Donegal women in Ireland U-17 squad for UEFA Elite Round qualifiers

Republic of Ireland Women's Under-17 Head Coach Colin Bell has included Donegal's Tyler Toland and Amy Boyle Carr in the squad for the upcoming UEFA European Championship Elite Round qualifiers in Germany.

The WU17s travel to Greifswald in north-east Germany on Monday, March 19, where they will face Iceland, Azerbaijan and hosts, Germany.

Bell's squad were able to progress past Romania, Greece, and Bosnia & Herzegovina in the Qualifying Round by winning all three games without conceding a goal. With only top spot enough to qualify for the UEFA Women's Under-17 Championships in Lithuania in May, they will now need to beat current Champions Germany to make the finals.

Lucia Lobato, Alannah McEvoy and Megan Mackey have all progressed to the Women's Under-19s team so UCD Waves' Shauna Carroll, Passage AFC's Lauren Egbuloniu and Shelbourne Ladies' Taylor White are all called into the squad.

Ireland will face Iceland first on Thursday, March 22 before their second qualifier against Azerbaijan on Sunday, March 25 and the final game against hosts Germany on Wednesday, March 28.

Bell said: "We need to go into the UEFA Elite Round qualifiers with a positive frame of mind and look to build on the impressive results we obtained in the qualifying phase.

"We've been handed a difficult draw, especially against the current Champions Germany, but I believe this is a talented group who, when at their very best, can push the best teams out there.

"The likes of Tyler Toland, Isibeal Atkinson, Eabha O'Mahony, Amy Boyle Carr and Zara Foley have all recently spent time with the senior squad and I'm sure they will be better for that experience.

"We welcome Shauna (Carroll), Lauren (Egbuloniu) and Taylor (White) into the squad after performing well for the Under-16s side and we need all players to be at their very best to progress to the finals in May."

Republic of Ireland WU17 squad

Goalkeepers: Rachael Kelly (Shelbourne Ladies), Courtney Maguire (Cabinteely)

Defenders: Eabha O'Mahony (Lakewood), Roisin McGovern (UCD Waves), Rachel O'Regan (Carrigaline), Harriet Lambe (Yeovil Town), Leah Brady (Lucan United), Doireann Fahey (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Tyler Toland (Maiden City), Jessica Ziu, Isibeal Atkinson, Taylor White (Shelbourne Ladies), Aoife Slattery (Ferrybank), Amy Boyle Carr (Sion Swifts), Lauren Egbuloniu (Passage AFC)

Attackers: Emily Whelan (Shelbourne Ladies), Andrea Trill (Cregmore), Louise Masterson (Peamount United), Zara Foley (Lakewood), Shauna Carroll (UCD Waves)

Fixtures - UEFA European Championship Elite Round Group 7

March 22: Iceland v Republic of Ireland, Volksstadion Greifswald, Greifswald, KO 14:00 (13:00 Irish Time)

March 25: Republic of Ireland v Azerbaijan, Volksstadion Greifswald, Greifswald, KO 10:00 (9:00 Irish Time)

March 28: Republic of Ireland v Germany, Volksstadion Greifswald, Greifswald, KO 11:00 (10:00 Irish Time)