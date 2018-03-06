Michael Carroll becomes third member to leave Donegal squad this year

It is being reported in the Irish Independent this morning that Gaoth Dobhair's Michael Carroll has become the latest member to leave the Donegal squad.

A member of last year's Ulster U-21 winning squad and a regular under Rory Gallagher during much of last year's league campaign, Carroll was strongly regarded. He had been performing very well for his club, especially in the U-21 championship and in their recent success in winning the Ulster U-21 title.

He joins Peter Boyle (Aodh Ruadh) and Eoin McHugh (Kilcar) as players who have opted out this season.