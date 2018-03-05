Donegal clubs vote to have a continuous club league programme

Donegal County Committee have voted to back the existing All-County Football Leagues at tonight’s March county committee meeting but with one change. There will be six ‘Star Games’ but after they are used up, the league will continue to a finish before 1st September.

This decision was taken after lengthy discussions with the clubs by the Donegal Competitions Control Committee in a meeting last week. The meeting discussed two proposals on league formations being put before them by the CCC.

It is understood that the message at Wednesday night’s meeting was very clear - clubs want the existing ten team divisions, 18 games to remain with six ‘Star’ games.

And it is also understood there is a mood among the majority of the clubs, once the six ‘Star’ games are used the leagues should continue and be completed by the end of August.

Ed Byrne, Donegal PRO and a member of the Donegal county committee, told the Democrat: “The clubs want the existing system of ten teams, leagues and championship formats to remain.

“Only five of the 20 were against the existing format and I know there was only 20 of 40 clubs in the county present at the meeting.

“But this was down to the weather alert. We have also received communications by phone and email from a number of those clubs that could not attend and the vast majority of them are for retaining the current format

“It is very clear from the clubs that they want current format and that was what we found at the various forums on the matter before Christmas.

“This is very much in line with what we heard from players who attended those forums. Players want continuous football and a continuous schedule of games once the season starts.”

The existing format, which has been in place for a number of years, provides for six ‘Star Games’ - where clubs play those games without their county players.

“There is also a strong body of opinion that the leagues continue on and played to a finish once the six ‘Star Games’ are used up,” said the PRO.

This is in stark contrast to the practice in recent years where once the six ‘Star Games’ were used up, the leagues are parked.

The issue of parking the leagues has been a bone of contention with club players down the years who often found themselves going five to six weeks and in some cases even longer without football.

This has raised the ire of club footballers who make up 90% of the playing population in the county.

The clubs are also in favour of completing the league before the championship gets underway.

The other proposal before the clubs was to do away with the star games and to play the league on a continuous basis once it got up and running.

This would give club players continuous football from once the leagues get underway at the end of March right up to September when the leagues would be completed.

This proposal also proposed an end to an early start for the championship.

Good Friday start for ACFL

It is still planned to get the 2018 All-County League season underway with a double round of games over the Easter weekend.

The first round of fixtures have been fixed for Good Friday (March 30th) with the second round two days later on Easter Sunday April 1st.



Championship draw

The draw for the Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure Senior Championship draw has been pencilled in for Saturday March 24th.

The draw is to take place at Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, Station Roundabout, Ramelton Road, Letterkenny.

The draw will also take place for the Senior C, Intermediate, Intermediate B, Junior A, Junior B, U-21A and U-21B and Senior Hurling Championship.