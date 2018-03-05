Michelle Bennett Adair is new Donegal GAA Referees’ Administrator

Donegal has a new Referees’ Administrator - Michelle Bennett Adair from Bruckless, a former Naomh Ultan club official.

The Ardara native and Southern Board official was due to be ratified as the new Referees’ Administrator at last night’s county committee meeting.

The experienced official was one of two candidates interviewed for the position vacated by Shane Toolan.

The Aodh Ruadh official held the position for two years.

The new administrator takes on a big responsibility at a time when Donegal is experiencing a chronic shortage of new young referees.

The interviews were carried out by a four man committee made up of county chairman Mick McGrath, vice-chairman Frankie Doherty, assistant secretary Declan Martin and PRO Ed Byrne.

It is a ground making move by Donegal. The new official is the first female holder of the position and believed to be only the second female referees’ administrator in the country.