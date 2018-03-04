Kildrum Tigers remain in control at top of Donegal Premier Division

Kildrum negotiated a potentially difficult hurdle in the Premier Division with a no score draw at home to third in the table, Glenea United. The win keeps them eight points clear of Glenea (who have a game in hand) and seven clear of Milford United (who stumbled at home to Cappry) with six games left.

Cappry Rovers are the biggest danger to Kildrum as they move within nine points but have three games in hand.

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division



Drumoghill F.C. 1

Castlefin Celtic 7

This match was reversed to Park View and Castlefin took full advantage of their familiar surroundings.

JP Malley scored a hat-trick within the opening 20 minutes. Ronan Tourish then got in on the scoring act before Malley again found the Drumoghill net.

Shane Gallagher scored a second-half consolation goal for the men from “The Moss” but not before Damien Mc Anenny and Gary Mc Nulty added to Celtic’s tally.

Best for Castlefin: JP Malley and Matthew O’ Rourke.

Referee: Dessie Mc Laughlin.



Kildrum Tigers 0

Glenea United 0

These two sides cancelled each other out in this Premier Division battle. All the usual suspects got in on the action at some stage or another. However none of them could find the telling moment that would have given either one a full set of match points.

Lee O’ Brien did have a header cleared off the Kildrum line and Kevin Mc Hugh was a constant threat to the Glenea goal.



Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Ballybofey United 3

Lifford Celtic 0

A scoreless opening half was followed by a clinical home team performance at the Finn Valley Complex. Conor Doherty rolled back the years when he scored a screamer on 55 minutes to get the hosts going.

Doherty extended Ballybofey’s lead on 65 minutes when he was set up by Damien Glackin. Glackin added the third himself with ten minutes remaining leaving the Greenbrae men with no way back.



Bonagee United 2

Convoy Arsenal 0

Darren Harvey almost gave Convoy a 4th minute lead but his shot went just over the Bonagee crossbar. Harvey again threatened on 16 minutes but this time he shot wide of the target.

The hosts went in one up at the break as Aiden Mc Laughlin rose highest in a crowded penalty area to head home Eamonn Cannon’s corner-kick.

Mc Laughlin turned provider on 58 minutes when he fed Darren Hunter who scored from inside the box.

Referee: Frank Duff.



Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Curragh Athletic 2

Whitestrand United 2

Curragh were twice pegged back in this game which was reversed. Tim Callaghan had the opening goal for Curragh but before half-time Kevin Loughrey levelled.

It was the same in the second half as Gavin Sweeney pushed the Killygordon men ahead but Whitestrand got a share of the spoils with a goal from Ken Dempsey.



Copany Rovers 1

Glenree United 11

Glenree keep pressure on the leaders with a facile win against Copany Rovers. John McFadden (4), Ross Cullen (3), Marty McLaughlin, Oisin Boyce, Aaron McClafferty and Gary Ban McClafferty were the Glenree scorers.