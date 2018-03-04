Keadue Rovers puts a dent in the title hopes of their neighbours Strand Rovers

In the only game played on Saturday, Keadue put a huge dent in Strand Rovers’ title hopes.

There was a large attendance at this local derby match at Central Park, Keadue.



Keadue Rovers Reserves 2

Strand Rovers 1



Michael Greene gave the home side a 6th minute lead when he converted Gavin Mc Glanaghey’s cross. With the half-time whistle ready to sound Shane O’Donnell had Strand’s first real goal attempt but Keadue netminder Declan Ward was equal to the task.

Gavin Mc Glanaghey added Keadue’s second goal on 50 minutes when he headed home Christy Greene’s cross. Ward then made another good save, this time from Conor Greene.

There was little, however, that the custodian could do when Matthew O’Donnell fired home from the edge of the box to give Strand a lifeline with 25 remaining.

Keadue held on however to defeat their neighbours who were on the wrong side of the scoreline for the first time this season.

Best for Strand were: Ryan Greene, Matthew O’Donnell and Shane O’Donnell. Best for Keadue were: Hugh Moy, Christy Greene and Gavin Mc Glanaghey.

Referee: George Clinton.