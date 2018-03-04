Two sent off as Cappry Rovers win at Milford United

There were talking points aplenty as Cappry Rovers showed all their strength and experience to clock up another important win in the Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division on Sunday afternoon.



Milford United . . . 0

Cappry Rovers . . . 3

The Twin Towns club showed just why they shouldn’t be ruled out of the title race just yet by deservedly seeing off Milford in an entertaining tussle at Moyle View Park.

All three of their goals came in the second half - although Milford will point to two chances that came their way early in the half when the game was still scoreless.

Milford United, pictured before Sunday's game against Cappry Rovers

Both opportunities fell to the normally reliable Terence Shiels, but the Milford wideman headed over from close range on 49 and then shot wide of the target with only the keeper to beat on the hour.

It was Cappry who eventually got their noses in front on 64 when Aaron Kelly scored from the penalty spot after he was fouled in the box by Milford’s Christy McCafferty.

Paddy McNulty quickly added a second before substitute Joel Bradley Walsh completed the scoring in injury time.

These side played most of the contest with only ten men following a double sending off on 28 minutes. Central defender Darren O’Leary (Cappry) and midfielder Anthony Hegarty (Milford), both saw red following an ugly altercation which saw several players from both sides get involved in a needless melee.

Milford United manager, Shaun 'Budgie' Sandilands, keeping a close eye on Sunday's game. Photo: Brian McDaid.

Thankfully tempers eased and the half ended without incident. Earlier on, the referee, Mick Lagan, was at the centre of things when choosing to award a free out to Milford for what he saw as a foul on keeper Caolan McGettigan. It did seem that the goalkeeper spilled the ball before any challenge was made and while the ball was turned into the net, Mr. Lagan ruled in the keeper’s favour.

Cappry were probably the better team over the 90 minutes, but at 0-0, Milford were well in this game. Their front duo of Cathal McGettigan and Gary Merritt played well and just before the break, McGettigan was unlucky to shoot across the face of goal from a difficult angle.

However, Cappry have been enjoying an excellent campaign and they look a well organised team with physical strength in important areas.

They were fortunate not to concede when Shiels twice went close. But once they got in front themselves, they looked a good bet to go on and win. Aaron Kelly scored from the penalty spot on 64 minutes and four minutes later, McNulty made it 2-0 after being cleverly set up by Calvin Bradley.

Milford refused to throw in the towel and with good performances from half-time sub, Conor McHugh,Gavin Grier, and Caolan McGettigan in goal, there was always hope that a goal would get them back in the game.

Mark Flood went closest to scoring, striking the woodwork from a late corner. But Cappry substitute Joel Bradley Walsh had the final say, racing clear onto Alan Gethins’ pass before finding the bottom corner.

Milford United: Caolan McGettigan, Gavin Grier, Christy McCafferty (Peter Doherty 70), Pauric Curley, Mark Flood, Anthony Hegarty, Terence Shiels, Adam Serrinha (Conor McHugh 46), Cathal McGettigan, Gary Merritt, Kyle Black (Darragh Greene 75).

Cappry Rovers: Eoin Gallen, David Gethins, Brendan McLaughlin, Paddy O’Connor, Darren O’Leary, Gerard Melaugh (Trevor Gethins 68) Stephen McDermott, Patrick McNulty, Alan Gethins, Calvin Bradley (Joel Bradley Walsh 88), Aaron Kelly.

Referee: Mick Lagan.

- Cappry Rovers are now up to fifth in the table, nine points off the top, with three games in hand on leaders Kildrum Tigers.