Naomh Columba begin season with win in Comortas Peil na Gaeltachta

Naomh Columba, thanks to a good opening half, got the better of St. Michael's in the Comortas Peil na Gaeltachta in Pairc na nGael.



Naomh Columba 2-7

St. Michael's 0-8



Naomh Columba played with the benefit of the breeze in the first half and got the first score courtesy of Paddy Byrne.

Ryan Gillespie then scored a well worked goal and Byrne immediately added another point from the kick out. The Glen men then confirmed their good start with another goal from Philip Doherty.

St Michael's then started to settle and scored three unanswered points before Pauric O Neill and another Paddy Byrne score ensured the home side went in eight points up at half -time - N Columba 2:5, St Michaels 0:3

Ryan Mc Nern got the first score of the second half and two scores in-a-row from the away side kept them in touch. Another score from Ryan Gillespie kept the home side in a comfortable lead before St Michael's started to rally. Three points in-a-row ensured the away side were always still in it. A late a disallowed goal for the home side didn't affect the final result.



NAOMH COLUMBA: Pauric O'Donnell; Barry Carr, Martin Cunningham, Kieran McBrearty; Steven Callaghan, Pauric Cunningham, Stephen Jones; Paddy Byrne, Fionn Gallagher; Ryan McNern, Philip Doherty, Kevin McNern; Ryan Gillespie, Tadhg McGinley, Pauric O'Neill.



NAOMH MICHAEL: Dean McColgan; Aaron Bowyer, Michael Gallagher, Aiden McFadden; Jamie Hunter, Oisin Langan, Liam Kelly; Michael Langan, Michael Cannon; Hugh O'Donnell, Daniel McLaughlin, Lorcan McDaid; Eoghan Kelly, Ciaran Gallagher, Dean Finnerty.