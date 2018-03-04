Letterkenny Rovers continue good form to close gap at top of table on Cockhill

Letterkenny Rovers closed the gap at the top on Cockhill Celtic with a 2-0 win over Swilly Rovers at the Aura Centre.

After defeating Home Farm last week to reach the last four of the cup, the Letterkenny side were expected to win today.

They took the lead half-way through the first half with Pajo Rafferty converting from the penalty spot after Declan Sharkey was fouled.

The home side were on top in the second half but the second goal didn't arrive until six minutes from the end with Odhran McMacken and Kevin McGrath combining to set up Christopher Flanagan to fire home.

The win sees Rovers move to within four points of Cockhill, but with two games in hand. They are a point behind Fanad United, but have three games in hand of the Fanad side.

Elsewhere there was a win in the USL for Derry City Reserves against Bonagee United 4-0 with goals from Shane McNamee, Adrian Delap (2) and an own goal.