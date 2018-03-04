Donegal's Carl McHugh scores the winner as Motherwell reach Scottish Cup semi-final

A wonder goal from Leitirmacaward's Carl McHugh has sealed Motherwell's place in the last four of the Scottish Cup.

McHugh struck in the 86th minute, controlling the ball on his chest before firing in an unstoppable volley to defeat Hearts 2-1.

Curtis Main had put Motherwell one up before Northern Ireland international Kyle Lafferty levelled matters from the penalty spot.

But up stepped the Donegal man to send 'Well to the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

The Steelmen join Celtic in the last four, with Aberdeen or Kilmarnock (replaying next week) and Rangers/Falkirk.