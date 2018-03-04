DONEGAL SOCCER
Donegal soccer games hit by Beast From The East with a number of games off
Game off signs have gone up at a number of Donegal League Club Grounds following early morning pitch inspections.
One game has been reversed and there has also been a change of venue for another game.
The following games are OFF
Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division
Rathmullan Celtic v Kilmacrennan Celtic
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Dunkineely v Gweedore Celtic
Raphoe Town v St Catherines
Donegal Physiotherapy Performance Centre Division Two
Kerrykeel ‘71 v Eany Celtic
Curragh v Whitestrand
Cranford FC v Drumkeen Utd
Ulster Senior League
Fanad United v Finn Harps Reserves
Reversed
Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division
Drumoghill v Castlefin
Change of Venue
Bonagee United v Convoy Arsenal changed to Goose Green in Letterkenny.
Ulster Senior League
Letterkenny Rovers v Swilly Rovers changed to Aura
