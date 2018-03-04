DONEGAL SOCCER

Donegal soccer games hit by Beast From The East with a number of games off

Game off signs have gone up at a number of Donegal League Club Grounds following early morning pitch inspections.

One game has been reversed and there has also been a change of venue for another game.


The following games are OFF


Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division  

Rathmullan Celtic v Kilmacrennan Celtic

 

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Dunkineely v Gweedore Celtic

Raphoe Town  v St Catherines

 

Donegal Physiotherapy Performance Centre Division Two

Kerrykeel ‘71 v Eany Celtic

Curragh v Whitestrand

Cranford FC  v Drumkeen Utd

 

Ulster Senior League

Fanad United v Finn Harps Reserves

 

Reversed

Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division

Drumoghill v Castlefin

 

Change of Venue

Bonagee United v Convoy Arsenal changed to Goose Green in Letterkenny.


Ulster Senior League

Letterkenny Rovers v Swilly Rovers changed to Aura