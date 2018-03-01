DONEGAL ATHLETICS
Fastest child in Donegal at U-10 and U-12 decided at Finn Valley
The race to find the fastest boy and girl in Donegal was decided at a very enjoyable evening on Tuesday night at the Finn Valley.
A big thank you to schools/teachers that engaged and the positive reaction is encouraging for us here at the club involved in the primary schools project .
Thanks to Dermot Mc Granaghan and Sharon Bradley plus, of course, the officials on the night. Special mention to Adam Speer and @ Speer Performance who kindly provided the Speed Gates to enable this opportunity .
Looking ahead in 2018 we have the local area primary annual sports May 8th/9th and way ahead the cross-country September 25th.
FULL RESULTS AND TIMES FOR BOYS AND GIRLS U-10 AND U-12
Girls Under 10
Place Name School Time
1 Ashley O'Donnell St Marys Stranorlar 3.76 secs
1 Ciara Daly Lurgybrack NS 3.76 secs
3 Cadhlá O'Donnell St Patrick's Carn 3.78 secs
4 Faela Houston Acres NS 3.86 secs
5 Caitlin Mc Daid St Marys Castlefinn 3.90 secs
6 Nia Byrne Sessiaghoneill NS 3.95 secs
7 Maria Mc Glinchey Lurgybrack NS 3.95 secs
8 Adriana Mc Glinchey St Marys Castlefinn 3.95 secs
9 Eva Logue Loughanure NS 3.95 secs
10 Sadie Gallagher Gaelscoil Adhamhain 3.97 secs
11 Grace Sweeney Sc Mhuire Gan Smal 3.98 secs
12 Leona Slevin Glencovitt NS 3.99 secs
13 Sally Lynch Donaghmore NS 4.01 secs
14 Sarah Patton Sc Mhuire Gan Smal 4.05 secs
15 Muireann Mc Daid Sc Naomh Brid 4.06 secs
16 Jessica Mc Colgan Sc Naomh Brid 4.06 secs
17 Hannah O'Donnell St Francis NS 4.06 secs
18 Danielle Tourish Dooish NS 4.06 secs
19 Zara Thompson St Marys Stranorlar 4.07 secs
20 Holly Mc Nulty St Marys Stranorlar 4.08 secs
21 Freya O'Sullivan Gaelscoil Adhamhain 4.08 secs
22 Amy Gallagher Dooish NS 4.09 secs
23 Niamh Curran Annagry NS 4.09 secs
24 Katie Casey Sc Mhuire Gan Smal 4.13 secs
25 Sophie Mc Gee Welchtown NS 4.13 secs
26 Caoimhe Walsh Dooish NS 4.14 secs
27 Chloe Burns Dromore NS 4.16 secs
28 Grace Lafferty Welchtown NS 4.17 secs
29 Lauren Houston Sc an Choimín 4.19 secs
30 Saoirse Mc Guire Scoil Naomh Brid 4.28 secs
31 Dana Coyle Sc an Choimín 4.35 secs
32 Dana Molloy Fintown NS 4.37 secs
33 Annie-May Mc Glynn Sc an Choimín 4.55 secs
34 Abbey Gallagher Acres NS 4.57 secs
35 Caitlin Toner Glenswilly 4.60 secs
36 Eva Dunnion St Francis NS 5.01 secs
37 Ella Mc Devitt Fintown NS 5.42 secs
Boys Under 10
Place Name School Time
1 Brendan Nombrira Sc Colmcille LK 3.31 secs
2 Josh Ryan Lurgybrack NS 3.38 secs
3 Adam Rodgers Sc Colmcille LK 3.45 secs
4 Noah Beales Dooish NS 3.45 secs
5 Temple Akpo Sc Colmcille LK 3.47 secs
6 Elliott Slevin St Eunans Raphoe 3.63 secs
7 Finn Campbell Fintown NS 3.63 secs
8 Shay Mc Nulty Sessiaghoneill NS 3.65 secs
9 Danny óg Cooney St Francis NS 3.65 secs
10 Oisin Mullen Sessiaghoneill NS 3.67 secs
11 Max Mc Keever Lurgybrack NS 3.70 secs
12 Finn Nolan Gaelscoil Adhamhain 3.70 secs
13 Jack Clarke Dooish NS 3.71 secs
14 Mark Wilkinson Dromore NS 3.71 secs
15 Jack Byrne Sessiaghoneill NS 3.74 secs
16 Justin Bogan Dromore NS 3.78 secs
17 Noah Boyle St Marys NS 3.79 secs
18 Odhran Rodgers Annagry NS 3.79 secs
19 Daragh Naughton Ramelton NS 3.81 secs
20 Sean Mc Menamin Dromore NS 3.81 secs
21 Eoghan Thomas St Francis NS 3.82 secs
22 Jack Mc Elroy Acres NS 3.84 secs
23 Taylor Crossan Lurgybrack NS 3.86 secs
24 Kyle Kelly Glenswilly NS 3.87 secs
25 Niall Mc Brearty Annagry NS 3.88 secs
26 Diarmuid Reid Convoy NS 3.89 secs
27 James Doherty St Marys Castlefinn 3.90 secs
28 Conor Mc Nally Sc Naomh Brid 3.91 secs
29 Josh Morrow Welchtown NS 3.91 secs
30 TJ Mc Nally Muff NS 3.94 secs
31 Ronan Mc Fadden St Marys NS 3.97 secs
32 Calvin Bradley Sc an Choimín 3.98 secs
33 Daniel Callaghan Dromore NS 3.98 secs
34 Corey Bonner Fintown NS 4.00 secs
35 Pauric Moss Dromore NS 4.01 secs
36 Michael Logue Loughanure NS 4.01 secs
37 Liam Dolan Dromore NS 4.03 secs
38 Matthew Dowds Sessiaghoneill NS 4.08 secs
39 Liam Doherty Sc an Choimín 4.10 secs
40 Ben Mc Glynn Sc an Choimín 4.23 secs
41 Patrick Mc Nulty St Marys Stranorlar 4.28 secs
42 Harry Mc Glinchey St Marys Castlefinn 4.43 secs
43 Kieran Coyle Dromore NS 4.78 secs
44 Corey Gibson Dromore NS 5.13 secs
Girls Under 12
Place Name School Time Place
1 Ríona Doherty St Marys Stranorlar 3.11 secs 1
2 Amy Timoney Sc Chroine, Dungloe 3.34 secs 2
3 Aoife Mc Laughlin Dromore NS 3.34 secs 3
4 Caitlin Kelly Dooish NS 3.45 secs 4
5 Hannah Gibson Donoughmore NS 3.46 secs 5
6 Molly Mc Kelvey Dromore NS 3.49 secs 6
7 Ellen Woods Killygordon NS 3.50 secs 7
8 Maria Kelly St Marys Stranorlar 3.50 secs 8
9 Caitlin Fletcher Gaelscoil Adhamhain 3.55 secs 9
10 Ella Gallagher Lurgybrack NS 3.55 secs 10
11 Michelle Elliott Dooish NS 3.57 secs 11
12 Sarah Ellen O'Donnell St Francis NS 3.57 secs 12
13 Roisin Toye St Bridgets NS 3.58 secs 13
14 Maire Edwarda Sc Mhuire Gan Smal 3.60 secs 14
15 Gemma Rogers Sc Mhuire Gan Smal 3.61 secs 15
16 Wiktoria Kos Sc Mhuire Gan Smal 3.61 secs 16
17 Ava Crawford St Marys Castlefinn 3.63 secs 17
18 Maja Ziarko Sc Mhuire Gan Smal 3.69 secs 18
19 Caoimhe Mc Nulty Sessiaghoneill NS 3.70 secs 19
20 Alisha Wauchope Donoughmore NS 3.70 secs 20
21 Orlágh Faul Glenswilly NS 3.70 secs 21
22 Hannah Cassidy Sc Naomh Brid, Muff 3.71 secs 22
23 Ria O'Donnell St Bridgets NS 3.72 secs 23
24 Amara Hutcheson Sc Naomh Brid 3.75 secs 24
25 Sadbh Breathnach Gaelscoil Adhamhain 3.75 secs 25
26 Shauna Mc Glynn Sc an Choimín 3.75 secs 26
27 Kasey Kee St Eunans NS 3.77 secs 27
28 Ciara Kerrigan St Francis NS 3.82 secs 28
29 Eirin Boyle Fintown NS 3.86 secs 29
30 Rihanna Mc Cluskey Sessiaghoneill NS 3.87 secs 30
31 Eimear Molloy Fintown NS 3.90 secs 31
32 Saphara Mc Carron St Eunans NS 3.92 secs 32
33 Tara Mc Elroy Annagry NS 3.92 secs 33
34 Amy Dorrian Sc an Choimín 3.99 secs 34
35 Sienna Crawford Sessiaghoneill NS 4.00 secs 35
36 Áine O'Flanagan St Eunans NS 4.02 secs 36
37 Paige Rushe St Marys Castlefinn 4.06 secs 37
38 Leanne Woods Killygordon NS 4.07 secs 38
39 Ella Moss Sessiaghoneill NS 4.15 secs 39
40 Lisha Chandler Sc Naomh Brid 4.19 secs 40
41 Tara Ward Sc Mhuire Gan Smal 4.20 secs 41
42 Aoife Coyle Dromore NS 4.24 secs 42
43 Niamh Gallagher Annagry NS 4.27secs 43
44 Aoibh Boyle Sc an Choimín 4.33 secs 44
45 Megan Woods Killygordon NS 4.37 secs 45
46 Ava Devine Dromore NS 4.44 secs 46
47 Kienna Mc Laughlin Dromore NS 4.76 secs 47
Boys Under 12
Name School Time
Sawyer Campbell Fintown NS 3.31 secs
Thomas Mc Devitt Fintown NS 3.31 secs
Troy Preston Sc Colmcille LK 3.33 secs
Emantas Butvilas Sc Colmcille LK 3.38 secs
Charlie Barlow Sc Naomh Brid, Muff 3.40 secs
Shane Sweeney St Conals Portnoo 3.40 secs
Jason Niketia Sc Colmcille LK 3.42 secs
Michael Mc Donnell Sc Colmcille LK 3.43 secs
Matthew Mc Geehan Dooish NS 3.44 secs
Oisin Lynch St Eugene's Castlederg 3.44 secs
Ruairí Mc Cool Dooish NS 3.45 secs
Michael O'Donnell Sc Chroine, Dungloe 3.46 secs
Jordan Mc Cready Welchtown NS 3.47 secs
Bobby Halpen Ramelton NS 3.47 secs
Danann Gillespie Dromore NS 3.48 secs
Shane Toye Gaelscoil Adhamhain 3.50 secs
Oisin Cooney St Francis NS 3.50 secs
Caolan Scott Glenswilly NS 3.52 secs
Kyle Bonner Acres NS 3.52 secs
Oisin Mc Guinness Gaelscoil Adhamhain 3.54 secs
Turlough Carr St Francis NS 3.56 secs
Dean Leeper Dooish NS 3.58 secs
Christian Harrold Dooish NS 3.60 secs
Declan Patton St Bridgets Convoy 3.60 secs
Rory Doherty St Marys Stranorlar 3.60 secs
Jade Mc Glinchey St Marys Castlefinn 3.63 secs
Shay Quinn St Marys Castlefinn 3.65 secs
Sean Gallagher Glencovitt NS 3.65 secs
Fionn Hennigan St Bridgets Convoy 3.67 secs
Jamie Gavigan St Marys Stranorlar 3.68 secs
Darragh Houston Sc an Choimín 3.69 secs
Jack Quigley Sc Naomh Brid, Muff 3.72 secs
Jacob Malone St Marys Stranorlar 3.74 secs
Caolan Burns Dromore NS 3.75 secs
Conor Gallagher Dromore NS 3.76 secs
Dabhóg Foy Sc an Choimín 3.76 secs
Eamonn Coyle St Eunans Raphoe 3.77 secs
Dylan Doherty St Francis NS 3.79 secs
Lorcan Byrne Sessiaghoneill NS 3.80 secs
Ronan Mc Glynn Sc an Choimín 3.80 secs
Stephen Slevin Sessiaghoneill NS 3.85 secs
Jack Gallagher Sessiaghoneill NS 3.85 secs
Ben Scott St Bridgets Convoy 3.88 secs
Harry Mc Laughlin Lurgybrack NS 3.88 secs
Adam Byrne Sessiaghoneill NS 3.89 secs
Joe Mc Elroy Annagry NS 3.90 secs
Darragh Connolly St Eunans Raphoe 3.95 secs
Alan Gibson Dromore NS 3.99 secs
Shayne Lafferty Dromore NS 4.03 secs
Cathal Chambers Sessiaghoneill NS 4.08 secs
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on