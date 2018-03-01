Fastest child in Donegal at U-10 and U-12 decided at Finn Valley

The race to find the fastest boy and girl in Donegal was decided at a very enjoyable evening on Tuesday night at the Finn Valley.

A big thank you to schools/teachers that engaged and the positive reaction is encouraging for us here at the club involved in the primary schools project .

Thanks to Dermot Mc Granaghan and Sharon Bradley plus, of course, the officials on the night. Special mention to Adam Speer and @ Speer Performance who kindly provided the Speed Gates to enable this opportunity .

Looking ahead in 2018 we have the local area primary annual sports May 8th/9th and way ahead the cross-country September 25th.



FULL RESULTS AND TIMES FOR BOYS AND GIRLS U-10 AND U-12

Girls Under 10

Place Name School Time

1 Ashley O'Donnell St Marys Stranorlar 3.76 secs

1 Ciara Daly Lurgybrack NS 3.76 secs

3 Cadhlá O'Donnell St Patrick's Carn 3.78 secs

4 Faela Houston Acres NS 3.86 secs

5 Caitlin Mc Daid St Marys Castlefinn 3.90 secs

6 Nia Byrne Sessiaghoneill NS 3.95 secs

7 Maria Mc Glinchey Lurgybrack NS 3.95 secs

8 Adriana Mc Glinchey St Marys Castlefinn 3.95 secs

9 Eva Logue Loughanure NS 3.95 secs

10 Sadie Gallagher Gaelscoil Adhamhain 3.97 secs

11 Grace Sweeney Sc Mhuire Gan Smal 3.98 secs

12 Leona Slevin Glencovitt NS 3.99 secs

13 Sally Lynch Donaghmore NS 4.01 secs

14 Sarah Patton Sc Mhuire Gan Smal 4.05 secs

15 Muireann Mc Daid Sc Naomh Brid 4.06 secs

16 Jessica Mc Colgan Sc Naomh Brid 4.06 secs

17 Hannah O'Donnell St Francis NS 4.06 secs

18 Danielle Tourish Dooish NS 4.06 secs

19 Zara Thompson St Marys Stranorlar 4.07 secs

20 Holly Mc Nulty St Marys Stranorlar 4.08 secs

21 Freya O'Sullivan Gaelscoil Adhamhain 4.08 secs

22 Amy Gallagher Dooish NS 4.09 secs

23 Niamh Curran Annagry NS 4.09 secs

24 Katie Casey Sc Mhuire Gan Smal 4.13 secs

25 Sophie Mc Gee Welchtown NS 4.13 secs

26 Caoimhe Walsh Dooish NS 4.14 secs

27 Chloe Burns Dromore NS 4.16 secs

28 Grace Lafferty Welchtown NS 4.17 secs

29 Lauren Houston Sc an Choimín 4.19 secs

30 Saoirse Mc Guire Scoil Naomh Brid 4.28 secs

31 Dana Coyle Sc an Choimín 4.35 secs

32 Dana Molloy Fintown NS 4.37 secs

33 Annie-May Mc Glynn Sc an Choimín 4.55 secs

34 Abbey Gallagher Acres NS 4.57 secs

35 Caitlin Toner Glenswilly 4.60 secs

36 Eva Dunnion St Francis NS 5.01 secs

37 Ella Mc Devitt Fintown NS 5.42 secs

Boys Under 10

Place Name School Time

1 Brendan Nombrira Sc Colmcille LK 3.31 secs

2 Josh Ryan Lurgybrack NS 3.38 secs

3 Adam Rodgers Sc Colmcille LK 3.45 secs

4 Noah Beales Dooish NS 3.45 secs

5 Temple Akpo Sc Colmcille LK 3.47 secs

6 Elliott Slevin St Eunans Raphoe 3.63 secs

7 Finn Campbell Fintown NS 3.63 secs

8 Shay Mc Nulty Sessiaghoneill NS 3.65 secs

9 Danny óg Cooney St Francis NS 3.65 secs

10 Oisin Mullen Sessiaghoneill NS 3.67 secs

11 Max Mc Keever Lurgybrack NS 3.70 secs

12 Finn Nolan Gaelscoil Adhamhain 3.70 secs

13 Jack Clarke Dooish NS 3.71 secs

14 Mark Wilkinson Dromore NS 3.71 secs

15 Jack Byrne Sessiaghoneill NS 3.74 secs

16 Justin Bogan Dromore NS 3.78 secs

17 Noah Boyle St Marys NS 3.79 secs

18 Odhran Rodgers Annagry NS 3.79 secs

19 Daragh Naughton Ramelton NS 3.81 secs

20 Sean Mc Menamin Dromore NS 3.81 secs

21 Eoghan Thomas St Francis NS 3.82 secs

22 Jack Mc Elroy Acres NS 3.84 secs

23 Taylor Crossan Lurgybrack NS 3.86 secs

24 Kyle Kelly Glenswilly NS 3.87 secs

25 Niall Mc Brearty Annagry NS 3.88 secs

26 Diarmuid Reid Convoy NS 3.89 secs

27 James Doherty St Marys Castlefinn 3.90 secs

28 Conor Mc Nally Sc Naomh Brid 3.91 secs

29 Josh Morrow Welchtown NS 3.91 secs

30 TJ Mc Nally Muff NS 3.94 secs

31 Ronan Mc Fadden St Marys NS 3.97 secs

32 Calvin Bradley Sc an Choimín 3.98 secs

33 Daniel Callaghan Dromore NS 3.98 secs

34 Corey Bonner Fintown NS 4.00 secs

35 Pauric Moss Dromore NS 4.01 secs

36 Michael Logue Loughanure NS 4.01 secs

37 Liam Dolan Dromore NS 4.03 secs

38 Matthew Dowds Sessiaghoneill NS 4.08 secs

39 Liam Doherty Sc an Choimín 4.10 secs

40 Ben Mc Glynn Sc an Choimín 4.23 secs

41 Patrick Mc Nulty St Marys Stranorlar 4.28 secs

42 Harry Mc Glinchey St Marys Castlefinn 4.43 secs

43 Kieran Coyle Dromore NS 4.78 secs

44 Corey Gibson Dromore NS 5.13 secs

Girls Under 12

Place Name School Time Place

1 Ríona Doherty St Marys Stranorlar 3.11 secs 1

2 Amy Timoney Sc Chroine, Dungloe 3.34 secs 2

3 Aoife Mc Laughlin Dromore NS 3.34 secs 3

4 Caitlin Kelly Dooish NS 3.45 secs 4

5 Hannah Gibson Donoughmore NS 3.46 secs 5

6 Molly Mc Kelvey Dromore NS 3.49 secs 6

7 Ellen Woods Killygordon NS 3.50 secs 7

8 Maria Kelly St Marys Stranorlar 3.50 secs 8

9 Caitlin Fletcher Gaelscoil Adhamhain 3.55 secs 9

10 Ella Gallagher Lurgybrack NS 3.55 secs 10

11 Michelle Elliott Dooish NS 3.57 secs 11

12 Sarah Ellen O'Donnell St Francis NS 3.57 secs 12

13 Roisin Toye St Bridgets NS 3.58 secs 13

14 Maire Edwarda Sc Mhuire Gan Smal 3.60 secs 14

15 Gemma Rogers Sc Mhuire Gan Smal 3.61 secs 15

16 Wiktoria Kos Sc Mhuire Gan Smal 3.61 secs 16

17 Ava Crawford St Marys Castlefinn 3.63 secs 17

18 Maja Ziarko Sc Mhuire Gan Smal 3.69 secs 18

19 Caoimhe Mc Nulty Sessiaghoneill NS 3.70 secs 19

20 Alisha Wauchope Donoughmore NS 3.70 secs 20

21 Orlágh Faul Glenswilly NS 3.70 secs 21

22 Hannah Cassidy Sc Naomh Brid, Muff 3.71 secs 22

23 Ria O'Donnell St Bridgets NS 3.72 secs 23

24 Amara Hutcheson Sc Naomh Brid 3.75 secs 24

25 Sadbh Breathnach Gaelscoil Adhamhain 3.75 secs 25

26 Shauna Mc Glynn Sc an Choimín 3.75 secs 26

27 Kasey Kee St Eunans NS 3.77 secs 27

28 Ciara Kerrigan St Francis NS 3.82 secs 28

29 Eirin Boyle Fintown NS 3.86 secs 29

30 Rihanna Mc Cluskey Sessiaghoneill NS 3.87 secs 30

31 Eimear Molloy Fintown NS 3.90 secs 31

32 Saphara Mc Carron St Eunans NS 3.92 secs 32

33 Tara Mc Elroy Annagry NS 3.92 secs 33

34 Amy Dorrian Sc an Choimín 3.99 secs 34

35 Sienna Crawford Sessiaghoneill NS 4.00 secs 35

36 Áine O'Flanagan St Eunans NS 4.02 secs 36

37 Paige Rushe St Marys Castlefinn 4.06 secs 37

38 Leanne Woods Killygordon NS 4.07 secs 38

39 Ella Moss Sessiaghoneill NS 4.15 secs 39

40 Lisha Chandler Sc Naomh Brid 4.19 secs 40

41 Tara Ward Sc Mhuire Gan Smal 4.20 secs 41

42 Aoife Coyle Dromore NS 4.24 secs 42

43 Niamh Gallagher Annagry NS 4.27secs 43

44 Aoibh Boyle Sc an Choimín 4.33 secs 44

45 Megan Woods Killygordon NS 4.37 secs 45

46 Ava Devine Dromore NS 4.44 secs 46

47 Kienna Mc Laughlin Dromore NS 4.76 secs 47

Boys Under 12

Name School Time

Sawyer Campbell Fintown NS 3.31 secs

Thomas Mc Devitt Fintown NS 3.31 secs

Troy Preston Sc Colmcille LK 3.33 secs

Emantas Butvilas Sc Colmcille LK 3.38 secs

Charlie Barlow Sc Naomh Brid, Muff 3.40 secs

Shane Sweeney St Conals Portnoo 3.40 secs

Jason Niketia Sc Colmcille LK 3.42 secs

Michael Mc Donnell Sc Colmcille LK 3.43 secs

Matthew Mc Geehan Dooish NS 3.44 secs

Oisin Lynch St Eugene's Castlederg 3.44 secs

Ruairí Mc Cool Dooish NS 3.45 secs

Michael O'Donnell Sc Chroine, Dungloe 3.46 secs

Jordan Mc Cready Welchtown NS 3.47 secs

Bobby Halpen Ramelton NS 3.47 secs

Danann Gillespie Dromore NS 3.48 secs

Shane Toye Gaelscoil Adhamhain 3.50 secs

Oisin Cooney St Francis NS 3.50 secs

Caolan Scott Glenswilly NS 3.52 secs

Kyle Bonner Acres NS 3.52 secs

Oisin Mc Guinness Gaelscoil Adhamhain 3.54 secs

Turlough Carr St Francis NS 3.56 secs

Dean Leeper Dooish NS 3.58 secs

Christian Harrold Dooish NS 3.60 secs

Declan Patton St Bridgets Convoy 3.60 secs

Rory Doherty St Marys Stranorlar 3.60 secs

Jade Mc Glinchey St Marys Castlefinn 3.63 secs

Shay Quinn St Marys Castlefinn 3.65 secs

Sean Gallagher Glencovitt NS 3.65 secs

Fionn Hennigan St Bridgets Convoy 3.67 secs

Jamie Gavigan St Marys Stranorlar 3.68 secs

Darragh Houston Sc an Choimín 3.69 secs

Jack Quigley Sc Naomh Brid, Muff 3.72 secs

Jacob Malone St Marys Stranorlar 3.74 secs

Caolan Burns Dromore NS 3.75 secs

Conor Gallagher Dromore NS 3.76 secs

Dabhóg Foy Sc an Choimín 3.76 secs

Eamonn Coyle St Eunans Raphoe 3.77 secs

Dylan Doherty St Francis NS 3.79 secs

Lorcan Byrne Sessiaghoneill NS 3.80 secs

Ronan Mc Glynn Sc an Choimín 3.80 secs

Stephen Slevin Sessiaghoneill NS 3.85 secs

Jack Gallagher Sessiaghoneill NS 3.85 secs

Ben Scott St Bridgets Convoy 3.88 secs

Harry Mc Laughlin Lurgybrack NS 3.88 secs

Adam Byrne Sessiaghoneill NS 3.89 secs

Joe Mc Elroy Annagry NS 3.90 secs

Darragh Connolly St Eunans Raphoe 3.95 secs

Alan Gibson Dromore NS 3.99 secs

Shayne Lafferty Dromore NS 4.03 secs

Cathal Chambers Sessiaghoneill NS 4.08 secs