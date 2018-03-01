CLUB CALL: All the news from GAA Clubs in Donegal

ST MICHAEL’S

Registration for 2018 club membership will be held at the Bridge, Dunfanaghy before the Reserve match against Kilcar on this Saturday the 3rd March.

Both teams are in action in Comortas Peile Na Gaeltachta this weekend. The seniors travel to Naomh Columba on this Sunday and the reserves are at home to Kilcar on Saturday.

There was no jackpot winner in the Mini Lotto on Sunday night. The numbers drawn were 1,3,6,10,13,19; the match 5 winners were Grace McTeague, Gortnalake, Creeslough, Enya O’Donnell,l Ards, Creeslough and Ann Langan, Ards Creeslough This week’s jackpot will also be €5600.

The club extends deepest sympathy to Brian and Margaret Ann Dolan and family on the death of Brian’s sister Marian Dolan, Swords Co. Dublin last week. Sympathy is also extended to her parents Hugh and Frances, and brothers and sister Cyril, Peter and Patricia and to the entire family circle.

All boys and girls training or taking part in games must be registered. Any enquiries please contact Pauline on 087 949 9479.

Any enquiries, please contact Bernard on 087 248 1402 or Manus on 087 6470532.

ST NAUL’S

The nursery is going from strength to strength and will continue next Saturday at 10 am, in Inver Community Centre.

The reserves are playing their first round game v Naomh Columba on Saturday March 3rd at 2pm in Glencolmcille. The senior men are away to Glenfin on Sunday at 230 pm.

Membership is still available and there will be an opportunity to pay your membership on Monday Night March 5th from 8 to 9pm in the club house.

The club would like to wish their ballad group and ceili dancers all the best in the county final of Scór Sinsear which takes place in Glenfin Hall on this Friday night.

We would like to thank Ciara Lynch for representing us in the solo Singing in the county semi-Final and who gave an excellent performance.

Thanks also to Emer Kelly and Annette Mulroe for filling in for the quiz team at very short notice.

FOUR MASTERS

There was no winner of the lotto jackpot €4500 Monday nights lotto draw.

The €50 winners in the lucky dip were John Begley, Ardeskin and Hugh Devanney, Cormullion. The numbers drawn were 7, 10, 12, and 20.

TIR CHONAILL GAELS

There is a fundraising Race Night at the Club on Saturday night for the upcoming Youth Trip to Mayo.

Youth Registration for the 2018 Season continues on Friday at Greenford, 7 p.m.

The ladies team welcome their new manager & trainers including Sean Allen (Fermanagh) & Steven Curley (Mayo).

A great start to the season with training on Tuesdays & Thursdays @ 7.20pm & Saturdays @ 2pm.

All new players welcome, please contact Niamh Treacy 077 956 48657

Dates for your diary- Saturday 17th March - St Patrick’s Day Celebrations in the Clubhouse -

Saturday 5th May - Peter McGlynn Annual Memorial Youth Tournament - Greenford; Sunday 1st July - London Irish Vintage Club Charity Family Day - Greenford.

NAOMH CONAILL

There was no winner of this week lotto. The numbers drawn out were 2-3-4-22. The €50 went to Pauline Doherty, Mennahalla and Maddison Cannon, Kilcar. This week’s jackpot is €7,500.

Club 200 draw number seven took place on Tuesday 13th February. The winners were as follows €300 Nelly Doherty, Ard McGill and the €100 winners were Anita and Bridie Doherty, Mill Road, David Molloy, Narin Road, Paul Doherty, Loughcrillan Road, Mary O’Donnell, Ard Connell, Mary Quinn, Glen Tavern, Mary Crawford, Frosses, Michael Jack O’Donnell, the Rock.

Membership will be taken on Friday night in the Clubhouse from 6.30-7pm

The annual dinner dance will be held in the Highlands Hotel, on Saturday 10th March. Tickets are on sale in the Inniskeel Co-op now.

GAEIL FHANADA

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 1, 6, 8, 19, 23. The jackpot was not won. The €100 winner awas Patrick McConigley (Le Cheile). This week’s is €4300.

Members and intending members of Gaeil Fhánada are invited to renew their club membership.

Massive congratulations to our senior player and committee member, Michael Sweeney, on his engagement to the lovely Elaine Callaghan from Kerrykeel.

On Friday night, 23rd February, the fourth and final instalment of the Gaeil Fhánada Private Members Draw in aid of the the Pairc Uí Shiadhail Pitch Development will take place in the Fanad Lodge.

The seniors are in action this weekend against Glenfin in Comortas Peile Na Gaeltachta on Saturday in Portsalon.

Anyone interested in playing for the Gaels this season can request to be added to the group chat by contacting any player or the Facebook page.

NAOMH COLUMBA

The U-16 boys get their season underway this weekend with an away trip to Bundoran.

Club membership is now up for renewal, there will be sellers out around the parish in the coming weeks.

The minor boards Easter camp is being held from Thursday the 5th of April to Saturday the 7th of April in Pairc na Geal, Could all children attending please return there forms to the school by this friday the 2nd of March.

The senior ladies are still on the look out for a manager, Anybody interested in the postion please get in touch with Sarah McMorrow on 0873112121

If you attend regular adult club games within the county of Donegal, you may want to consider purchasing the club pass card. The card is priced at €140 and with it you have unlimited access to all adult club games run by the Donegal CCC. To order your card Contact Martin Carr on 0876797995.

LETTERKENNY GAELS

Last week was a successful one for a number of our young footballers as they represented their schools in semi final competitions.

On Friday past Coláiste Ailigh overcame St. Catherine’s, Killybegs in the O’Doherty Cup.

Then on Saturday, St. Eunan’s College had two points to spare over Coláiste Inis Eoghain in the McLarnon Cup semi final.

The U-10 & U-12 Camogs were on the road on Sunday to take part in their first blitz of the season when they traveled to Magherafelt to take part in an Ulster Blitz. The girls had a very enjoyable day where they took part in six mini games.

Thanks to everyone who bought and sold tickets for the GAA National Club Draw.

Unfortunately the club had no Letterkenny Gaels members winning at county level but hopefully the main draw on St. Patrick’s Day will return a winner or two.

The next club registration will take place on Sunday 11th March from 2-4 pm.

The Club will host a Golf Classic on Good Friday, 30th March from at Portsalon Golf Club.

The cost is €100 per team of four and there are prizes of approximately €1500 to be won on the day.

Please contact Portsalon Golf Course on 0749159459 to book a time or contact Brendan on 0877734230 or John on 0833058347 for more information.

NA ROSSA

The first new club 50 draw of the year took place last Monday evening in the hall. Well done to winners Johnny Breslin (€300), Brian O'Donnell (€100) and Martin O'Donnell (€50).

The lotto draw also took place on the night. No jackpot winner. Two lucky dips receiveS €50 Brid McKelvey, Cummeen and Connie Melly, Renny. This week’s jackpot now stands at €5,850.

NAOMH BRID

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €6,250. The numbers drawn were 3, 5, 9, 17, 22. The €25 winners were Jess and Anna Sweeney, Gerry McGrory and Liam Walls, Eamon Gorman, Barney Cullen. The next draw will take place in the 7 Arches on Monday 5th March 2018.

Congratulations to Bridin McGarrigle who represented the club in solo singing and is through to the Scor Sinsir final in Glenfin, on Friday evening.

AN CLOCHÁN LIATH

B'iad 4,5,7 agus 27 na huimhireacha lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €1,900 sa phóta óir don seachtain seo. Bhain na daoine seo a leanas €20 an ceann: Irene Ward, Diamond; Rose Doherty, Dungloe; Marty Boyle, Dungloe; Ownie McGarvey, Naomh Muire, and Mary Loughnane.

The February Club 200 draw winners were as follows; €1000 - Conal and Frances Gallagher; €500 John Ward (Cronashallog); €110 - Paul Gillispie; €100 Naul Mc Cole, Ann Ward; Paul O Donnell; Michael Martin O’Donnell; Kathleen Ferry; Bernadette Ferry.

AODH RUADH

The second open registration event of the year takes place this Saturday 3rd March from 12 noon to 2pm in Aras Aoidh Ruadh.

Membership can also be paid at any time to Gerry Ferguson at Ferguson's Jewellers. Players can also download registration forms from aodhruadh.org and submit this along with the relevant fee directly to their manager.

Ladies - The under 14s have a challenge match against Drumragh near Omagh this Saturday. We will be meeting at Fr Tierney Park at 1.45pm and getting the bus up. Afterwards we will be going to the Tyrone v Donegal game in Omagh at 7pm. Hurling - Traditionally the first Sunday of March sees the return of underage hurling and this year is no different. Training starts this Sunday at 12 noon in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh. Boys and girls are welcome from 5 years upwards. For any enquiries contact John Rooney on 086-2587793.

With the competition nearing the business end, Ryan McHugh's goal in Fr Tierney Park kept a lot of entrants in our Last One Standing. Eamon Brannigan's goal for Galway saw those who had picked Kerry exit the competition. While Clare had a shock win over Down in Newry which also saw a few entrants leave the competition. So after four rounds of the league there are now 60 people left standing in our competition kindly sponsored by Liam Gallen of Mr G's.

The club provided a large number of stewards to supplement the County Board stewards at Sunday’s National League game. Additionally we had a large number of further club volunteers who fulfilled various roles on the day. Thanks to all involved. A special thanks again to our Development Team at the grounds for their work over the winter and with preparations over the last few weeks.

There was no winner of last week's lotto jackpot of €6,800. The winning numbers drawn were 5, 9, 12, 14, 15 and 17. In the lucky dip €20 went to Bríd Campbell, Corker; Kathleen O’Moore, Wardtown; Margaret Campbell, Camlin; Kevin McKee, Tullyhorkey; and Seline McGrath, Erne Dale Heights. Next draw is in McGinley's Bar with a jackpot of €6,900 on Sunday.

CLOUGHANEELY

Comhghairdeas leis an fhoireann tacaíochta a fuair an bhuaidh ar an Tearmann i gComórtas Peile na Gaeltachta (Sóisir) Dé Domhnaigh seo chaite. Imreoidh said buaiteoirí an chluiche idir Na Rossa agus Ard A’ Rátha anois.

Ballriocht don bhliain €10 paiste amháin,€20 teaglach agus €2 le díol achan oíche.

Tuismitheoir ar bith a mhaith leo cuidiú leis an Lotto i mí Mhárta ainmneacha dó Eibhlin ar 0863760815 nó

Martin ar 0876699208

The club element of the National Club draw took place last week and the following were the lucky winners (1) €200 Darragh Geaney, Ballyness; (2) €100 Ciaran Curran, Gortahork; (3) 1 yr Gym Membership John Fitzgerald, Station Rd; (4) 1 year Gym Membership Danny Doohan (America); (5) Óstan Loch Áltan meal voucher Michael McFadden, Derryreel; (6) The Loft meal voucher Ownie and Kathleen Coyle, Ballyboes; (7) Gweedore Bar meal voucher Breda Doohan (Packie); (8) Six Personal Training sessions Joe McGarvey, Post Office

We are also delighted to announce that one of tickets bought within our club was drawn in the county board element of the draw which took place last week also. Well done to Stephen Cannon who won €500.

The €100 Club membership is also due at €240 (It can be paid in instalments or direct debit, €1,000 given out in prize money each month- one €500 winner and 5 €100 winners each month; includes club membership.

The draws take place at the beginning of each month . For those interested please contact Marie on 086-8351996

The numbers drawn Wednesday Feb 21st were 3,4,9,10,11,19. We had one match 5; congratulations to Eimear McClafferty, Lr Keeldrum who won the €100. The jackpot this week is €4,100.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week’s Bunotto Jackpot.The winning numbers were 2 9 10 13 16.The €50 winners were John O’Donnell, Little Bridge Dungloe; Anne Maguire, Corrakeel, Belleek; Eamon Tunney c/o Mullets Barbershop, Bundoran. This week’s jackpot will be €7750.

There was another great turnout for round two of he Kathleen McNamara Memorial Town League.

The league table after two games Jodie Carty’s Oranges are on maximum points with Emily McGovern’s Blue Waves and Nicole Gallaghers Green Beams joint second, whilst Brooke Gavigan’s Red Bibs despite a spirited display are still to get off the mark.The third round of games take place next Sunday Mar 4th.

There was a great turnout at the annual bord na nOg presentation held in the Great Northern Hotel on Friday night last. Our own co player Jamie Brennan was on hand to present the awards which were again this year kindly sponsored by Trevor McGlone .

The following awards were presented - U-10 Player of the year (Boy) Justin Kelly; U-10 Player of the year (Girl) Chloe Slevin; U-12 Player of the year Maitiu Tierney; U-14 Player of the year John Fallon; U-18 Player of the Year Paul Murphy.

The U-16 s have their first competitive fixture of the 2018 season takes place in Gaelic Park on Sunday when they play Naomh Columba in the league at 12 noon.

Club membership for the 2018 season is now due.The cost of membership remains the same as last year.

GLEANN FHINNE

The winning lotto numbers for the 20th of February were 8-6-3-2-7-4-5-1. The jackpot was not won and now stands at €7,950 for this week.

Best of luck to Odhran Mc Glynn who plays in the U-17 All Ireland handball semi-final against the Munster champion from Cork in Liscarroll, Co Cork next Sunday. The U16 boys begin their season next Sunday March 4th with an away game against St Eunan's B,in O Donnell Park.

The reserves played Fanad Gaels in the Junior Gaeltacht at home on Saturday. Unfortunately they lost 2-3 to 1.-9.

The seniors play St Naul’s at home on the 4th of March in the Senior Gaeltacht.

Club Membership is now due for the 2018 season.

SEAN MACCUMHAILL’S

We're happy to announce that Rory's Stories will be in the clubhouse on night of the 24th of March, the night before the Mayo League game in Mac Cumhaill Park.

Tickets are very limited for this show and are priced at €10 and can be got from the clubhouse from 9.30pm to 10.30pm on Thursday night.

Registration for all members is now due. Forms can be obtained from coaches.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto. The numbers drawn were 8, 14, 18 and 23. There was no match three match 3 winners. Seamus Faulkner, Rosie Kennedy and Robert Armstrong receive €30 each. This week’s jackpot is €6,000 and John Lillis’ team is selling.

Naomh Ultan

Thanks to all the card players who turned up to the Club’s Charity 25 Card Drive recently. The sum of €1,440 was raised for the Aid Fund for the dependants of Rachel Cassidy Battles and Máiread Mundy. Thanks to all who donated spot prizes and to Des and Jo, at Mary Murrin’s, for their kind hospitality.

The Club Presentation Night and ‘Night at the Races’ was a great success on Saturday night last in McLoughlin’s. The following awards were made; Senior Player of the Year, Alan Lyons; Reserve Player of the Year, Martin Shovlin Jnr; Young Player of the Year, Jordan Watters. A special Jubilee Presentation was made to 1992 All Ireland Winner, Martin Shovlin, by Club President Jimmy Byrne.

The Club’s National Draw Prizes were drawn on the night. Congratulations to the following winners: €1,000 in the County Board Draw, went to April Murrin, Loughmuilt. Club Draw winners, receiving €100 each, were; Willie Boyd, Tullachullion; Noreen Connaghan, Drimaghy; John and Jacinta Boyle, Darney; Julia Byrne, Gilbertstown; Gary Jervis, Curraghafeaghan

The last date for club membership is 1st March 2018.

Bingo in clubhouse every Friday night at 9:00pm. The Club’s 25 Card Drive is held every Wednesday for the winter months at Mary Murrin’s, Bruckless, at 9:00pm. Everybody welcome.

CLG Na nDúnaibh

Torthaí lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. 5 7 18 agus 26 na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus bhí na trí uimhir acu seo a leanas: Bríd NÍ Bhuaidhe, Míobhaigh, Máire Mhic a’tSaoir, Ráth Maoláin agus Sammy Mac Giolla Bháin, f/ch Joe. Fuair siad €50 an duine. B’é Patsy Ó Dochartaigh as Duibhlinn Riach a fuair an duais tinrimh, an buidéal fíona, agus b’é Patsy a fuair duais an díoltóra chomh maith. Beidh an tarraingt Dé Luain seo chugainn an 5ú Márta i dTeach Tabhairne an Ghleanna agus €9,100 atá sa phota óir.

Leanfaidh an traenáil ar aghaidh do na foirne faoi-aois ag na h-amanna seo a leanas:

Dé Luain: Girseachaí Faoi-10: 6.30—7.30. Dé Céadaoin: Faoi –6: 5.30—6.30. Faoi –8: 6.40--7.40. Déardaoin: 6—7 Gasúraí Faoi-10.

Dé hAoine: Gasúraí: Faoi 16 agus Faoi 18 ag 3.30 agus Girseachaí Faoi 14 ó 5.30 go 6.30,

Dé Sathairn: Gasúraí Faoi—12: 10.30—11.30.

Gumshields must be worn at training sessions at all times.

Fáilte i gcónaí roimh pháistí úra. Tá foirmeacha ballraíochta le fáil anois uaidh na coachálaithe uilig.

Membership for 2018 now due.Membership forms are now available from all underage coaches or you can register online at www.downingsgaa.ie/onlinemembership.html. Any child who is not registered cannot train or play with the club due to insurance regulations. Closing date for membership is the 17th March. For more information contact Johnny on 0852425090.

Cruinniú oíche Déardaoin ag a seacht a chlog san Ionad ag coiste Chomórtas Peile na Gaeltachta.

Cill Chartha

Comórtas Peile na Gaeltachta Sóisear - Naomh Mícheál v Cill Chartha, 3ú Márta ag 12 nóin agus Sinsear - Cloich Cheann Fhaola v Cill Chartha, 3ú Márta ag 2i.n.

2018 Club Membership is now due. Prices: Adults €20, Students: €10, Adult Players: €30, Student Players: €20, Family: €40 (Two adults & children Under 18) and Child: €10. If anyone has any queries contact Fiona McGinley. You can also download membership forms and pay your membership via our website.

TV’s Greatest Gameshows Fundraiser: CLG Chill Chartha proudly present a night of TV’s Greatest Gameshows in the Blue Haven on Sunday March 18th kicking off at 8pm with Admission €10 for Adults and €5 for Students. The chosen games on the night include Family Fortunes, The Weakest Link, Countdown and A Question of Sport. Four special hosts have been chosen for each Gameshow and all contestants have been carefully handpicked to take part in each game also. An inside to the hosts and all the contestants will be let known in the weeks leading up to the big night itself. It’s sure to be a great night’s entertainment with a difference as we pick the brains of the best in the Parish and beyond, have they got what it takes, come along on the night and find out, more information in the coming weeks.

Club Lotto: There was no winner of the Club Lotto Jackpot so next week’s Jackpot is €6,100 this week’s numbers were 9, 18, 19 and 23 this week’s winners were: €50 Mags O’Donnell, The Rock €30 James Murrin, Keenaghan €20 Ethan, Lily and Ellen McDevitt, Bavin and Paul Rafferty, Drimreagh.

Bingo Jackpot still at €10,000: There was no winner of the Jackpot so it’s still €10,000 on 45 numbers; Club Bingo is on in The Parish Hall on Sunday nights at 8:30pm so please support to be in with a chance of winning the Jackpot and thanks to all who continue to support our Bingo! This week’s winners were: €140 Mairead Gallagher €100 Christine Moore €80 Mary Gaisley, Bridie O’Gara €70 Margaret A McBrearty, Michelle Lowther, Siúbhan McBrearty and Annie McGinley.

MALIN

On Wednesday the 7th March the club are to host an event where people from Jigsaw Letterkenny will to talk to two groups of people at the same time. Group1: Adults- Anyone interested in health / mental health and wellness (parents / coaches / club members or anyone who may be interested in learning more about how to look after their own "head space"/ mental health. Group 2: Young people between the ages of 15 - 18 years who want to learn more about how to manage / cope and take care of their mental health "head space". The time of event is 7pm.

Club membership is being collected next Saturday from 10:30am – 12:00 noon and next Sunday 11:00am – 1:00pm. Adult membership is €20.

There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot of €1300. The numbers drawn were 6-5-2-4-1-3-7 and the €50 winner was Bridget McLaughlin c/o Valu Clean with the seller’s prize going to Jamie McLaughlin (Fildara). Next week’s jackpot is €1350.

IORRAS

Match ‘n’ win numbers drawn on February 22nd were 8, 9, 21 and 23. The jackpot was not won.

The jackpot is now at €4,900. The €15 winners were Neil Grant, Magheramore, Angela Friel, Dunaff, Benny and Helen Donaghey, Magheramore, John McCarron, Cleagh, Breege Doherty, Cloontagh.

Well done to Ryan Ivers who got through to the county final of Scor Sinsir in the solo singing. Also Ryan along with Shaun McDaid and Fiona McFeeley in the traditional music in the semi final in Muff last Friday, also qualified for the county final.

Good luck to both acts representing the club in the County Final of Scor Sinsir on Friday night in Glenfin at 7.30pm.

Club membership is now open for 2018.

AN TEARMAINN

Ní raibh an lá ag an fhoireann tacaíochta ar an Domhnach seo chuaigh thart i gComórtas Pheil na Gaeltachta, agus guíonn muid gach rath ar Chloich Cheann Fhaola sa chomórtas as seo amach.

Beidh muid ag súil go mór le fáilte a chur roimh ár gcomharsáin i nGleann tSúile chuig an Burn Road sa chomórtas sinsear Lá Fhéile Phádraig.

We wish the Termon lads on the St Eunan's College MacLarnon team all the best in the Ulster Final on March 19th in Armagh. Shane Doherty had an excellent game on Saturday in the semi-final. Best of luck to Shane, Brian, Anthony, Eóin and Oisín for the final.

Congratulations to Seán McNulty, captain of the Coláiste Ailigh team who won the O'Doherty Cup this week in the Ulster u18 championship.

Congratulations also to senior team players Daire Mc Daid and Enda Mc Cormack on being awarded scholarships from LYIT in recognition of their contributions to the College GAA and Soccer teams.

The Donegal U15 girls had their first outing of the year away to Sligo where they played a stronger U16 age group. dispite a narrow loss in the end the girls acquitted themselves well with our club well represented by Orla Curry, Lauren Russell, Aibhe Mc Daid and Ciara Mc Garvey

Condolences to the Kelly Family Falcaragh and McFadden family Creeslough on their recent bereavements

Lotto: Last week's lotto draw took place in the Glenveagh Inn. Next week's draw takes place in Wilkins with a jackpot of €3,200

Bingo at 9pm on Friday night, March 2nd at An Craoibhín, with €2,600 guaranteed in prizes, a jackpot sheet of €650 and a snowball of €3,650 on the night.

Na Cealla Beaga

We would like to wish good luck to Cillian Gildea, Seamus Og Byrne, Ross Connelly, Corey Byrne, Charlie Breslin and Patrick Dowd in the start of the County Minor league campaign next Saturday v Antrim (venue TBC).

Fixtures - U-16: Sunday 4th March 12noon: Na Cealla Beaga vs Naomh Mhuire (to be confirmed)

Irish Classes will begin on Friday March 2nd at 7.30pm in Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, Fintra.

No winner on the Bingo jackpot. Next weeks jackpot is €1450 on 45 numbers.

Kilotto numbers 3,9,19,22 No winner. Next week Jackpot @ €3,450 5 match 3 each winning €25 Benny McDermott Burt; Aidan Foy Emerald Drive; Claire McGuire Emerald Drive; Dessie O'Donnell Island; Paul O'Boyle Madrid.

Memebership is now due You can also pay your membership online using the link below https://www.myclubfinances.com//

Operation Reformation: Can't partake in operation reformation (no problem) come to John Conwell's class in tech on Thursdays at 7pm pay as you go €5. Monies raised goes towards Clara House Sensory Suite.

Also Family walk every Sunday at 3pm leaving school gym. Get the family out and get active. Small donation to Clara House Sensory suite.

Anyone with information for club notes please let Claire Boyle know by Monday evening.