Just a week to go to Cara Bundoran 10 Challenge 2018

With just a week to go to the annual Cara Bundoran 10, the entry list - limited to 2,500 - is almost full, with approx 150 places left.

The event is organised by Tir Chonaill AC thanks to the sponsorship of Cara Pharmacy and is run over three days - Friday, Saturday and Sunday (9th, 10th and 11th March).

To date the event has raised over €100,000 for deserving charities and this year's charities are St. Agnes Day Centre, Donegal Town; Irish Heart Foundation and Alzheimer's Aociety of Ireland.

The event caters and challenges the elite athlete, the club runner, the fit for life/couch to 5k and the walker.

This year John Travers, 2017 winner, will return and lead the elite group. Last week Sligo man John, who is attached to Donore Harriers, became the first Irishman to dip under 4 minutes for the Indoor mile - in Ireland - at an International meet in Athlone IT

Previous male/female winners include Olympians and International athletes - 2017 John Travers, 52mins 22secs; Catherine Whoriskey, Derry Spartans, 58mins 29secs

2016: Conor Duffy, Glaslough, 52.32/Natasha Adams, Letterkenny 58.07;

2015: Gary Murray, St Malachys/Stranorlar, 52.34; Breege Connolly, Nth Belfast/Kinlough 57.40;

2014: Keith Shiels, Derry, 51.31; Fiona Stack, Raheny/Ballyshannon 59.34;

2013: Richie Gorman, Sligo, 55.48/Pauric McKinney, Innishowen, M40 55.53;

2012: Paddy Brennan, Letterkenny/Grange, 54.17; Catriona Jennings, Letterkeny 57.34;

2011: Paddy Hamilton, St Malachys, 50.18; Breege Connolly, Nth Belfast/Kinlough,69.23

Prize fund includes €7,000 in male and female - 1,2,3 categories, ie Senior, 40/50/60/Junior - course records incentives also on offer; quality T shirt, Medallion, Goodie bag and hospitality for all finishers.