Kilcar hosts Annual Leo Molloy Memorial Darts Tournament this Saturday

This year’s Leo Molloy Darts Tournament takes place this Saturday 3rd March at 4pm sharp in Kilcar and is open to all players. To enter contact Kilcar House, John Joes Bar, Kenneth Kennedy 086-8361698 or James Byrne 086-9969256. With a guaranteed €1,000 in prizes please get your names in before 3pm Saturday.

Also on the day there is the annual Youths competition starting at 1pm with names taken in Kilcar House from 12pm on the day. All players welcome. Last year’s event was won by Daniel Meehan.

Roll of Honour

2017 Michael Leech 6 Stephen Harron 3

2016 John Gallagher 6 Liam Gallagher 4

2015 Liam Gallagher 6 Anthony Mularkey 1

2014 Charlie Grant 6 Amir Quiambao 1

2013 Campbell Jackson 6 Charlie Grant 1

2012 John Gallagher 5 John McGinley 2

2010 JJ Dolan 5 James Deery 2

2009 Brendan Dolan 5 John McGinley 2

2008 Brendan Dolan 5 John McGinley 2

2007 Gerald Harvey 5 Danny McDaid 0

2006 John Con McGinley 5 Brendan Dolan 4

2005 Martin McCloskey 5 Amir Quiambao 1

2004 Brendan Dolan 5 Declan Cunningham 2

2003 Brendan Dolan 5 Sean McGowan 2

2002 Sean McGowan 5 Martin McCloskey 3

2001 Martin McCloskey 5 Anthony Whoriskey 0

2000 Martin McCloskey 5 Gerald Harvey 0