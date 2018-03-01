Kilcar hosts Annual Leo Molloy Memorial Darts Tournament this Saturday
This year’s Leo Molloy Darts Tournament takes place this Saturday 3rd March at 4pm sharp in Kilcar and is open to all players. To enter contact Kilcar House, John Joes Bar, Kenneth Kennedy 086-8361698 or James Byrne 086-9969256. With a guaranteed €1,000 in prizes please get your names in before 3pm Saturday.
Also on the day there is the annual Youths competition starting at 1pm with names taken in Kilcar House from 12pm on the day. All players welcome. Last year’s event was won by Daniel Meehan.
Roll of Honour
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on