THE SPORTING DIARY: Will Donegal need to park a bus in Omagh?

Will Donegal need to park a bus in Omagh?

The purse strings of treasurer, Cieran Kelly, may have to be loosened for the purchase of an Ulster Bus before the trip to Healy Park, Omagh on Saturday night.

After conceding three goals on Sunday last (and lucky that it was not six), Donegal need to find a plan to avoid a repeat on Saturday next. A more sturdy defensive structure will have to be found.

A week earlier Tyrone also found huge gaps during the Dr. McKenna Cup final in Armagh, especially in the opening 15 minutes. There should have been warning signs after that. What happened on Sunday last in Fr. Tierney Park, Ballyshannon, may turn out to be a blessing in disguise. It allows the Donegal backroom team time to fix the problem, which has its origins in the half-forward and midfield area. Once a team gets a run on a defence, then it is sometimes too late to stop them, such is the momentum built up.

Given that Donegal are persevering with an attacking system, there is not the same cover for the full-back line that we have seen in the past.

Whether we can go with a three-man full-forward line in such an important game in Omagh on Saturday next is a matter of debate. We have the scoring power, but the next time we concede three goals, we will hardly be lucky enough to escape with a win.

At this stage in midweek, there is a question mark over whether any games will go ahead this weekend, given the weather warnings which abound.

Last week’s game against Kildare was a battle to see who would remain pointless. This week it is a battle to see who will have the better chance of staying in the top flight. Tyrone have Mayo (away) and Kerry (home) in their final games while Donegal have Monaghan (away) and Mayo (home). If we are to assume that Kildare are going down, then the winners on Saturday night will be in a strong position to remain in the top flight. A win for Donegal by three or four points might even be enough, even if they lost their remaining two games by small margins.

Tyrone hit 0-14 last week away to Monaghan, going down by a point. They are not at their best right now and it might be a good time to get them.

Hopefully, the weather will not put things off for a week!

College finals not in Donegal

Even though the Donegal mens and ladies footballers and hurlers won last week, there was something of a black mark when two all-Donegal college clashes had to be played outside the county.

Coláiste Ailigh (congrats to them on winning the O’Doherty Cup) and St. Catherine’s VS, Killybegs, had to travel to the Bawnacre Centre in Irvinestown to play an Ulster semi-final, while on Saturday last, St. Eunan’s and Coláisti Inis Eoghain played their MacLarnon Cup semi-final in the Derry Centre of Excellence at Owenbeg, outside Dungiven.

I’m not privy as to why a Donegal venue was not available, or whether the Ulster Colleges body sought a Donegal venue, but it just didn’t look good.

Surely it would have been possible to get a pitch in Donegal.

Drogheda fiasco

It seems it is not only the GAA that can get things wrong. That it took three minutes after the official kick-off time to communicate to Finn Harps that the game against Drogheda United on Friday night would not go ahead is totally unacceptable.

The floodlights were not of sufficient quality according to the referee. But surely that decision should have been made much earlier.

Not a good start for the First Division!

Curling for the future

The Winter Olympics had their closing ceremony on Sunday last in PyeongChang, South Korea and with the onset of Siberian weather here in Ireland, a thought entered my head - why does Ireland not have a Curling Team?

We had a five-person team at this year’s event - with Letterkenny-born skier Patrick McMillan probably the only Irish-born among the five.

I just couldn’t get it out of my head that we could easily get a Men’s and Women’s Curling Team who would be competitive. Sure it is quite similar to indoor bowls, road bowls and hoovering. I have a good male friend who says he’s an expert with the hoover. I would suggest he would be a good coach, even though age is not a barrier.

If the Scots can do it, then I have no doubt that Ireland would be good at this Curling!