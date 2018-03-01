GOLF NOTES: All the news from the Golf Clubs in Donegal

Dunfanaghy Ladies

We had another good day for the February seniors' open on Monday 19th February, and a very good turnout. Carmel McGready (36) came out on top with 36 pts from Marion O'Sullivan (9) LK with 35 pts, 3rd Cathleen Boyle (20) 34 pts and 4th Lady Captain Janice Doherty (30) with 33 pts. 1st 9 Eileen Williamson (23) 18 pts and 2nd 9 Brid McLaughlin (36) 21 pts. Thank you for the support from our neighbouring clubs. The March Seniors Open is on Monday 19th March.

Deborah Moore won the last two 14 hole competitions playing off 16 with 28 pts both days.

The Saturday Stableford was reduced to 14 holes because it was cold. Margaret Roarty (25) was first with 29 pts, and Margaret Witherow (14) was second with 27 pts BOT.

The correct arrangements for this weekend are 18 holes stableford at 11 o'clock.

We have been drawn to play Omagh in the Junior Foursomes before the 6th of May, so check your emails if you are eligible. Great not to have to type somewhere we never heard of into the sat nav. Some of you will have divided loyalties.

Letterkenny

Captain's Drive-In 2018 - Weather permitting, the Captain's drive-in will take place on Sunday 4th March.

Captain Hugh McClafferty, Lady Captain Maura Cavanagh and President Brian O'Reilly would like to invite members to attend and kickstart the year with a fun event.

Registration from 10.30 a.m. onwards. Last entries by 11.30 a.m.. Shotgun start 12 noon. Format is 3 person scramble over 18 holes with presentations afterwards.

On Saturday 24th February there was an Open Competition held which was well supported. Gary Loveridge (18.3) came in with an excellent score of 39pts. having got 7 pars on his journey around the course. Jack Patton (3.5) had a good score of 36 pts. having got 2 birdies and 11 pars and Sam Hegarty (18.9) got 36 pts. coming in third place on a break of tie.

On Sunday 25th the Members Competition was held . Martin Kelly (18.6) came in with an excellent score of 40 pts. having got 5 pars and 11 bogeys. Dermot Rainey (16.0) came in a close second with 37 pts. Dermot took 6 pars out of the course. Dermot and Sam Hegarty are looking good for the All Ireland Fourball. Gary Loveridge (18.3) got third place with a respectable 37 pts.

Congratulations to Mary Beth McBrearty on being selected for the Ulster Regional Coaching Programme. Mary Beth started regular coaching with our resident PGA Professional Seamus McMonagle two years ago with a HC 31 and is now playing off 18, and certainly won't be playing off that handicap for very long either ! She is the only girl from Donegal to be selected for Ulster coaching which is a tremendous achievement, one which her friends at Letterkenny Golf Club are extremely proud of.

Our deepest sympathy to family and friends of the late Jody McBride RIP who was past Captain of Letterkenny Golf Club, he was laid to rest in Knockfola on 15/2/18.

Bundoran Ladies

The Captains’ Drive-in for club captains, Sorcha Begley and Killian McGowan, takes place this Saturday 3rd March at 3 p.m. and the support of club members would be appreciated. The drive-in will be followed by a nine- hole mixed Scramble and all are invited to take part in this fun event. Refreshments will be provided in the clubhouse after the Scramble. Nine hole competitions for ladies will resume on Sunday 4th March.

North West

Saturday 17th February - Club Stableford. Results: 1st Con Ferry (8) 39pts; 2nd Paul T Kelly (22) 37pts; 3rd Dermot Fullerton (17) 36pts

Captains Drive In - Sunday 18th February: 1st Jimmy McGee, Eileen Quigley, Kevin O'Donnell, Tony Griffiths Snr; 2nd David Robb, Manus Harley, Joe Rahim, Kathleen Lynch; 3rd Darren McLaughlin, John Mallon, Tony McElhinney, John McConalogue

Tuesday Open Meal Deal - 20th February: Results: 1st James McGonagle 41pts; 2nd James Connolly 39pts b.o.t

Thursday Society - 22nd February. Results: 1st Colin Barlow (9) 33pts; 2nd Sean McCloskey (6) 31pts; 3rd Stephen P Stewart (23) 29pts b.o.t

Fixtures

Thursday 1st March Thursday Society

Saturday 3rd March Club Stableford

Sunday 4th March Sunday Society

Dunfanaghy

A change in the weather allowed all Dunfanaghy Golf Club’s competitions to be competed for this week. Golfers from Ballybofey & Stranorlar dominated the Open Seniors and Martin Doherty from Letterkenny won Saturday’s Open with a couple of shots to spare. Let’s hope that the weather is as kind this coming week!

Gents' Single Stableford - Sunday 25th February: 1st Michael J McGinley (16) 39 pts; 2nd Colin Higgs (13) 38 pts; Gross: Seamus McCauley (10) 28 pts; 3rd Paul Smyth (11) 37 pts. CSS: N/Q

Open Single Stableford - Saturday 24th February: 1st Martin Doherty (26) Letterkenny 41 pts; 2nd Donall Hoey (16) Lucan 39 pts. CSS: N/Q

Open Stableford - Wednesday 21st February: 1st Jim Walsh (20) 41 pts; 2nd Robert McElhinney (6) 39 pts; Gross: Brendan Kelly (7) 29 pts; 3rd Hugh Ferry (24) 38 pts. CSS: N/Q

Seniors' Open Stableford - Monday 19th February: 1st Ivan Stewart (13) Ballybofey & Stranorlar 40 pts; 2nd Jim McHugh (18) Ballybofey & Stranorlar 38 pts BOT; 3rd Nigel Doherty (13) 38 pts; 4th Liam O'Neill (12) Ballybofey & Stranorlar 37 pts

Front 9: Jim Walsh 20 pts. Back 9: Pat McGarrigle (22) Letterkenny 21 pts. CSS: N/Q

Gaoth Dobhair

D'imir suas le trí scór sa chomórtas, a bhí urraithe ag Gweedore Decor, ag an deireadh seachtaine. Bhí ceithre bhuille le sparáil ag an bhuaiteoir, Cathal Ó Maolagáin(19),le 43 pointe. Tony Gallagher(25) agus Micheál Ó Fearraigh(11) a bhí sa dara agus triú áit le 39 pointe. Bhain an Caiftín, Aodh Mac Giolla Bhríde(18) an chéad naoi le 21 agus Pól Ó Maolagáin(6) an dara naoi le 22, buille faoi par. B'é Michael Rodgers(22) a fuair duais an Chatagóir le 36pt. CSS Dé Sathairn 70 agus 69 Dé Domhnaigh. Ní shílim go mbeidh Cathal sa Minor League imbliana!

Mar gheall ar dhroch aimsir, ghlac sé seacht seachtainí dona Seniors i Machaire Gathlán, tús a chur leis an bhliain 2018. Torthaí:1ú - Charlie Cullen 37pt. 2ra - Hughie Doherty 34pt. 3ú - Seán Ó hIcí 33pt. Comórtas gach Dé Máirt, Dé Céadaoin agus Déardaoin. Fáilte roimh chuairteoirí.

Má fhanann sioc agus sneachta Siberia ar shiúl uainn beidh Drive-in an Chaiftín againn Dé Sathairn seo - 3ú Márta. Cuirfhidh Drive Hughie tús leis an Scramble do fhir agus mná indiaidh Aifreann ar an 10.

An gháth chomórtas Dé Domhnaigh seo ach beidh comórtas VPar againn níos moille sa mhí. Rialacha an chomórtais sin ar Chlár na bhFógraí.

Casaidh Curaidh na bliana 2017, Gaoth Dobhair ar Ballyliffin sa chéad babhta don Minor League imbliana agus beidh Curaidh 2017, Faoi 16, Gaoth Dobhair, i Leitir Ceanainn igComórtas 2018.

Indiaidh tarraingt don Donegal League, rachaidh Gaoth Dobhair go Redcastle don chéad chluiche agus sa Junior Scratch turas acu go Leitir Ceanainn don chéad chluiche.

Irish Open. Ballyliffin will be looking for a large number of volunteers to marshal at this year's Open in the first week of July - surely one of Ireland's most attractive sporting events of the year and an honour to have it in our county. Details with the Secretary but keep it in mind as you may not have the opportunity again to help at such a prestigious event. Comhghairdeas le Ballyliffin agus ádh mór.

Má's mian leat cuidiú ar an chúrsa an tseachtain sin, cuir d'ainm ar an liosta nó labhair le Emmet.

Beidh Bronnadh duaiseanna agus an Club Draw sa Chlubtheach oíche Domhnaigh seo - 4ú Márta. Iarrtar ar na buaiteoirí uilig a bheith i láthair mar chomhartha buíochais dona urraitheoirí atá chomh fial dúinn achan bhliain.

Portsalon Ladies

We had a crisp dry day for the February Ladies' Winter Links on Thursday 22nd but it was bitterly cold and the very strong winds made conditions difficult. However there was a very good turnout for the event. Well done to all the winners. The results are as follows:

1st. Angela Bradley(12) Letterkenny 36pts; 2nd. Bried McLaughlin(36) Letterkenny 33pts BOT; Gross. Marion O’Sullivan(9) Letterkenny 20 gr pts.; 3rd. Vera Kearney (20) Portsalon 33pts BOT; 4th. Ann Currie(18) Dungannon 33pts BOT; 5th. Deirdre Hensey(21) Portsalon 33pts BOT. Front 9. Carmel McGeady(36) Letterkenny 19pts. Back 9. Eilish Walsh(28) Dunfanaghy 19pts BOT.

2s were recorded by: Siobhan Bogues, Deirdre Hensey, Nuala McGarrigle, Karen McGlinchey and Anne Speedie.

The ladies enjoyed the re-opening of all 18 holes under blue skies and sunshine in their Sunday Members' Competition 25th February. All ‘dropping off’ restrictions were lifted and conditions would have been quite idyllic except for the strong winds which made playing very tough.

Congratulations to Claire Ferry(18) the winner who battled the gales and the cold to produce a very creditable score of 33pts. CSS: 76 (35pts) - reduction only.

Good news for members and visitors to Portsalon alike - as we have returned to Par 72 - with the 1st and 18th holes back to their usual pars. We look forward to playing the full course again on the Captain's Winter Links Day on Thursday 29th March.

Fairway golf also returns a month ahead of schedule. The decision has been taken to make it mandatory for players to now take a divot bag. The divot bags will be provided on various stands throughout the course. We would ask all members and visitors (not carrying their clubs) to please make sure to use their divot bag throughout.

This year's Donegal Shield will be held in Dunfanaghy Golf Club on Saturday 21st April. Qualifying for this competition takes place on Sunday 25th March.

Rosapenna

The club competition on Sunday the 25th of February was won by Martin Coary (22) with 33pts bot, the runner up was Kevin McCrystal (9) with 33pts. Two's - Kevin McCrystal, Denis Harkin, John Doran, Martin Coary & Liam Breen with €7.00 Pavilion Golf Shop credit each.

Winter Scramble Series

The last Winter Scramble of the series will take place this coming Saturday the 3rd of March with a shotgun start at 10.30am on the Sandy Hills Links.

Donegal Golf Committee

The annual Donegal Golf Committee meeting took place last Wednesday the 21st of February in Ballybofey & Stranorlar Golf Club. The only major change to any of the events was to the Junior Scratch Matchplay reverting to a minimum of 5.5 handicap on the day of the tie, it has also been increased from a 5 man team back to a 7 man team. Rosapenna have been drawn as follows in the various events -

Donegal League -away to Ballyliffin

Senior Scratch Matchplay -away to Buncrana

Junior Scratch Matchplay -away to Dunfanaghy

Minor League -away to Greencastle

Over 50's League -away to Cruit Island

Youth Matchplay -away to Donegal

The Senior & Junior Scratch matchplay semi finals & finals will again be played on set dates in late August & September, this year at Donegal Golf Club. This year there will be a zero tolerance approach to the fixture dates with no extensions as competitions have been running into November/December in recent years. All clubs are encouraged to complete their ties in a timely manner.

Frank Casey Jnr and Edward Harvey of Letterkenny have both been elected onto the main Donegal Golf Committee. Donie McIntyre and Peter Dobson have been appointed convenors to the Minor League and the Overs 50's respectively, taking over from Barry Ramsey and Paddy Carr who have been the convenors since these two competitions were established.

The Donegal Golf Committee also have an extensive website where all the draws with each set of rules, contact information and tie dates are posted and can be downloaded/viewed at anytime. Club members are encouraged to use the website and the team captains to post scores to the Donegal Golf Committee social media pages once a tie has been completed. The website address is www.tonycarr13.wixsite.com/dgc/.

All annual golf fees are now due and are payable in full by April 30th. There is a staged payment plan in place but this must be started before March 1st, contact The Pavilion Golf Shop for further details on 00353 74 915 5000.

Up coming competitions/events -

March

Saturday 3rd - Winter Scramble Series

Sunday 4th - Club competition

Saturday 10th - Mulroy Links at Rosapenna

Sunday 11th - Club competition