DONEGAL LEAGUE PREVIEW: Kildrum and St. Catherine's can strengthen their top positions

With a question mark over whether games will go ahead due to the weather, the Donegal League is entering the final straight.

Kildrum Tigers and St. Catherine's are setting the pace in the top two divisions and they look set to consolidate their position this weekend if they can maintain their winning form.

Drumkeen are in a similar position in Division Two, but they have a mouthwatering tie with third-placed Cranford this Sunday.

Brian McCormick Sports Premier Division

In the Premier Division the top three are in action with the pick of the games is the clash which sees league leaders Kildrum host Glenea Utd. Glenea will be hoping to bridge the three point gap which separates themselves and second placed Milford Utd. Both Kildrum and Glenea will be hoping to score goals as they were both on the end of scoreless draws in last week’s games.

Milford United host Cappry Rovers at Moyle View Park. Rathmullan Celtic host Kilmacrennan Cletic and second from bottom Drumoghill are at home to an in-form Castlefinn Celtic who’ll be hoping to build on their 7-2 hammering of Lagan Harps last weekend.

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

There isn’t any doubt that Division One is the most entertaining and competitive in the Donegal League. With no way of telling which teams will gain promotion or which teams will be relegated; every game matters for all the teams involved.

It’s going to be a tricky weekend for Raphoe Town when they welcome top of the table St Catherine’s to Deele College. The Killybegs men will be hoping to further extend their four point advantage at the top of the division.

Bottom team Dunkineely Celtic are at home this weekend as they entertain Gweedore Celtic, who’ll be hoping to recover from their 2-0 defeat at the hands of Bonagee.

Relegation candidates Convoy Arsenal travel to Dry Arch Park to play an in-form Bonagee. Convoy are are sitting two points inside the drop zone behind Ballybofey Utd, although they have a game in hand.

Ballybofey need a victory against Lifford Celtic if they’re to put some distance between themselves and Convoy Arsenal in the relegation battle. Convoy’s game against Bonagee will certainly be of interest to the Ballybofey men as they’ll be hosting Convoy next week in what will be an eagerly anticipated relegation dogfight.

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Div Two

In the third tier it’s a second versus bottom clash involving Glenree Utd and Copany Rovers. Glenree would want a win as they’re sitting only a single point ahead of Cranford in third.

In the pick of the games league leaders Drumkeen travel to play Cranford who’ll be hoping to make it three wins on the bounce. In the mid-table clash Whitestrand United will be hoping to get back to winning ways after their 2-0 loss against Drumkeen in their previous fixture when they travel to Killygordon to play Curragh Athletic.

After a rocky start to the season, Kerrykeel have seen a revival in form in 2018 only losing once since the start of the year. They play Eany Celtic at Rabs Park.

All games across all divisions kick off at two o’clock.

SATURDAY DIVISION ONE

In the Saturday Division One it is a two-horse race between Strand Rovers and Glencar Celtic. Glencar host third placed Donegal Town Reserves while Strand have a local derby with Keadue Rovers Reserves and both are expected to win, which would leave Strand two points ahead of Glencar, who have a game in hand.

SATURDAY DIVISION TWO

The tightest of all divisions is the Saturday Division Two with two points separating three teams - St. Catherine's, Gweedore Celtic and Dunlewey Celtic (who have a game in hand). All three will be expected to win this weekend but St. Catherine's (away to Drumbar) and Dunlewey (away to Fintown) have tricky assignments.

Saturday 3rd March 2p.m. (Unless Stated)

Glencar Inn Saturday Division One

Arranmore United v Milford United Res (1p.m.)

Keadue Rovers Res v Strand Rovers

Castlefin Celtic Res v Glenea United Res

Glencar Celtic v Donegal Town Res

Old Orchard Saturday Division Two

Drumkeen United Res v Drumoghill F.C. Res

Raphoe Town Res v Lagan Harps Res

Fintown Harps AFC v Dunlewey Celtic

Drumbar F.C. v St. Catherines

Gweedore Celtic Res v Kildrum Tigers Res

Sunday 4th March 2p.m. (Unless Stated)

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Milford United v Cappry Rovers

Drumoghill F.C. v Castlefin Celtic

Rathmullan Celtic v Kilmacrennan Celtic

Kildrum Tigers v Glenea United

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Dunkineely Celtic v Gweedore Celtic

Raphoe T v St. Catherines

Ballybofey Utd v Lifford C

Bonagee Utd v Convoy Ar

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two

Curragh Athletic v Whitestrand United

Kerrykeel ’71 F.C. v Eany C

Copany Rovers v Glenree United

Cranford F.C. v Drumkeen United