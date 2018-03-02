READ THE REID: We made hard work of win

Hello Spring! We know it’s that time of year when the buds are bursting, the daffodils are blooming, the birds are active and we get a whiff of that wholesome waft of those natural waste products of a winter just passed; slurry. It’s a time of renewal, rejuvenation and new beginnings. It was a new beginning for our Donegal senior footballers last Sunday afternoon in a bitterly and bitingly cold Ballyshannon.

Declan Bonner’s men recorded their first victory in the National League against a stubborn Kildare team in Fr. Tierney Park. We made hard work of a game that we were expected to win. At times, our defence parted like the Red Sea when Kildare attacked. Indeed, the Lilywhites scored three goals, had a goal disallowed and should have netted two more.

That said, I thought that we were the more polished team and never seemed like losing this game. It’s too simple to just blame our defence for the goal chances that Kildare created. The problems initiated way back in our half-forward line and through midfield. Better teams would have punished us for our lack of defensive cohesion. Still, this is a learning process for both players and management. We have the personnel. It’s a matter of defining roles, creating a near full-proof defensive system and trusting in each other’s abilities.

Away from the playing pitch there was other important GAA action last weekend. Here’s a quote from former Armagh footballer Oisin McConville, “Without sounding like an arsehole, I was still playing well – and have the footage to prove it. . . football kept me alive. I belonged there, and I could express myself there and was valued there, whereas outside I wasn’t worth anything. When I togged out I knew I was safe and that I didn’t need to gamble. No one was ringing looking for money. No one was giving me a tip for a horse I felt I had to back”

The GAA voted at congress last weekend to ban all sponsorship from gambling companies. Gaelic Players Association spokesman Alan Kerins revealed that of the 77 players who requested counselling services last year, 15% of them were for gambling-related issues.

Mick Rock of Connacht GAA, who forwarded the motion, said that passing the motion "will enhance the moral standing of the GAA in Irish life and protect the integrity of our games.

As the largest sporting organisation, it’s great to see the GAA taking responsibility for their standing in Irish society and banning gambling advertising. I know little about gambling because it’s something that I have never done. I am aware that the vast majority of people who do gamble do not have a problem with it but, for those who do it must be a living nightmare. As with any addiction, the best advice is to seek professional help.

In relation to purely football matters again, I believe that because Donegal play so rarely in Ballyshannon or in Letterkenny for that matter, it does take time to adjust to unfamiliar pitches. There was also a lot of pressure on the team last Sunday to get two points which does stifle fluency. As Bradley Walsh says in the quiz TV programme ‘The Chase’, “you are a better player than that”, and we are certainly better players than what we showed last Sunday. It is always a bonus to play poorly and still win.

Our victory and Tyrone’s loss to Monaghan sets up a mouth-watering clash on Saturday evening in Healy Park, Omagh. Tyrone fielded a much stronger team last Saturday evening in Castleblayney than they did in the McKenna Cup final against Donegal. After this Saturday’s game, Donegal have Monaghan away and Mayo at home. Tyrone will play Mayo away and Kerry at home. Kildare are as good as relegated because they have Mayo, Kerry and Galway yet to play.

Although, Saturday’s game may now seem crucial to the eventual destination of both Donegal and Tyrone, I feel that it will come down to the last game when we play Mayo in Ballybofey. A win for either Donegal or Tyrone will ease the pressure significantly. Teams will drop and pick up points before that. With home advantage, Tyrone will be hot favourites to beat Donegal on Saturday evening. However, Tyrone are not playing well and struggled to come to terms with a dogged Monaghan team last weekend who were without their talisman Conor McManus for most of the game.

I feel that if Donegal can sort their defensive lapses and have a better scoring average, then a shock could be on the cards. With a possible meeting in the final of the Ulster Championship looming in June, both teams will be eager to set down a marker. Healy Park will be no place for the faint-hearted on Saturday evening. I would like to see both Tyrone and Donegal maintain their Division 1 status but, there can only be one winner in Omagh.

Tir Conaill Abu!