Donegal begin Ulster U-17 League with away trip to Antrim

Donegal U-17s begin their Ulster campaign this Saturday when they travel to the Antrim Centre of Excellence at Dunsilly to take on the home side in the first round of the competition.

Donegal, under the management of Gary Duffy, are in Section B with Antrim, Tyrone, Fermanagh and Derry.

Their full list of fixtures is:

Sat 3rd Antrim v Donegal in Dunsilly 12 noon

Sat 10th: Donegal v Tyrone in Ballyshannon 12 noon

Sat 24th: Donegal v Fermanagh in Ballybofey 12 noon

Wed 28th: Derry v Donegal in Celtic Park, 8.00 p.m.

The Donegal U-17 squad that begin their Ulster U-17 Football League on Saturday is as follows:

Corey Byrne (Killybegs), Aaron Gilhooley (MacCumhaills), Cillian Gildea (Killybegs), Jamie Grant (Termon), Matthew Mulholland (Buncrana), Shane Gillespie (Aodh Ruadh), Caolan Gallagher (Termon), Padraig McGettigan (St Eunan’s), Rory O’Donnell(Milford), Steven McFadden (Gaoth Dobhair), Senan Rooney (Aodh Ruadh), Dylan Doogan (St Eunan’s), Josh Conlon (Malin), Leo Dunphy (Naomh Conaill), Shane O’Donnell (St Eunan’s), Daithi Roberts (Gaoth Dobhair), Cathal Gillespie (Gaoth Dobhair), Ronan Frain (Letterkenny Gaels), Eoin Doherty (Aodh Ruadh), Seamus Og Byrne (Killybegs), Anthony Doherty (Carndonagh), Nathan Byrne (Naomh Conaill), Michael Coughlan (St Naul’s), Odhran McGlynn (Glenfin), Charles Breslin (Killybegs), Donal Higgins (St Eunan’s), Jonathan Toye (Naomh Padraig, Muff), Conor Coll (Milford), Darragh McMenamin (Red Hugh’s), Ross Conneely (Killybegs), Eric Carr (Naomh Columba), Rory Dalton (Robert Emmets).