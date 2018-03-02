The Kildare view of the game: The Leinster Leader report

Another one bites the dust as Kildare came away from Ballyshannon on Sunday with lots of positives but no points.

They are now firmly rooted to the bottom of the table, no points from four games but, remotely as it may seem, still with an outside chance of retaining their Division 1 status.

But this one is another game that falls into the heartbreak category.

Mired in controversy with the controversial sending off of the visitors' captain, Eoin Doyle after just 17 minutes.

Doyle had picked up a yellow card on eight minutes for a challenge on Odhran Mac Niallais but then was shown another yellow some nine minutes later for not having a gum shield.

It was a decision that Kildare boss, Cian O'Neill described as 'disgraceful.'

“Our man was attempting to get a gum shield when the ball was kicked to him; a boy of 4 years of age would automatically go for the ball; he caught the ball; referee banished a yellow card and just to compound how bad the decision was he didn’t realise he already had given him a yellow card; figure that one out.”

The Kildare manager said his player had a gum shield “it was knocked out of his mouth and he was on his way over to the line to get another one” having been instructed by the referee.

“What I am most annoyed with is that the officials are ‘miked up’ and supposed to communicate to be better at their job, the linesman was beside me and heard our player tell us he needed a gum shield, all he had to do was to buzz the referee and say to be fair he was coming off the field to get a new gum shield and lets be fair, you are supposed to be fair and impartial, he didn’t do that.”