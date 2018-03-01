Donegal and Armagh hurlers in a high stakes encounter

The stakes are high for Donegal and Armagh when they clash this Sunday in the Athletic Grounds in a last round game in Division 2B of Allianz National Hurling League. (Throw-in 2.30 pm)

Donegal go into their last game needing at least a draw if they are to make sure of their Division 2B status next season.

Mickey McCann’s side have four points following their wins over Derry and Down and are two points ahead of Sunday’s opponents Armagh.

And while they have a good score average, if Armagh were to take the two points in Sunday’s tie it would consign Donegal to a relegation play-off with Derry. That is assuming that Wicklow (also on four points) will get the win at home to Derry.

“It’s just our luck, normally four points would mean we would be safe but with the head to head counting it is not the case this year,” said Donegal manager Mickey McCann.

“A play-off with Derry is the last thing we want after beating them well earlier and as well they will be much stronger now than when we met them,” added the Donegal boss.

With the exception of Jamesie Donnelly, McCann has a full squad available to him. And he does not expect the starting 15 to alter that much from the formation which defeated Down last Sunday in O’Donnell Park.

There will definitely be a championship feel to Sunday’s clash.