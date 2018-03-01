MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: Is rule book destroying the game of GAA?

Donegal got of the mark in Ballyshannon last Sunday with a good win over a dogged Kildare side. Donegal were well worth their win but Declan Bonner and his management team will be a bit concerned about conceding three goals against a team not considered one of the strongest in the land, and who are odds on now for relegation.

While I applaud the Donegal management for playing a very open, fast moving attacking style there has to be a bit of consideration about leaving our defence very exposed at times. And while this might come across as criticism or negative, the facts are clear; if there is not a defensive plan in place against the better sides come championship we will struggle to out-score every team we play.

In saying that the scoring number put up in the first four league games has been more than impressive and to be fair last weekend there wasn’t the same reliance on Paddy McBrearty as there has been in recent weeks. The return of Michael Murphy and the form shown by Ryan McHugh, Hugh McFadden along with McBrearty gives us renewed hope that we can salvage our position in Division One this year.

Saturday night’s encounter with Tyrone comes at a good time for Donegal after two wins on a trot. Tyrone have not been going well in the league so far this year. They have had problems scoring and are not as fluent as they were last summer. But the visit of Donegal coupled with needing another couple of points to ease their own relegation battle will add plenty of spice to what would have already been an anticipated encounter.

The Donegal management will know well that there is more than just the two points at stake on Saturday night. Markers will be laid down for the upcoming Ulster championship and Tyrone will be reluctant to let Donegal get the better of them again, after defeat in the McKenna cup two weekends ago.

After Sunday’s game in Ballyshannon, the main talking point wasn’t the free scoring Donegal, or the excellent link play by Kildare at times, but the sending off of the Kildare captain, Eoin Doyle. Doyle was sent off for not having his gum shield. Since 2014, it is compulsory for players to wear a gum shield. Doyle, according to Kildare manager, Cian O Neill, had lost his shield in a tackle. As he went to the sideline to retrieve another shield the Kildare goalkeeper kicked the ball in Doyle’s direction and referee David Gough, booked him and as it was his second yellow card had to choice but to send him off. The rules are the rules, I hear everyone cry. Yes, they are, but if a Donegal player was sent off for something as innocent as that we would all be outraged.

O’Neill went on to question why the official did not stop the game to allow the player to get the shield from the line. In hurling they stop play to allow players fix their helmets; surely it should be the same for a gum shield. As of yet (and I don’t expect there will) there hasn’t been any explanation from the referee; it’s within the rules so he deserved what he got.

So as an experiment, last Sunday night I recorded the Sunday Game, and watched the Slaughtneil, Nemo Rangers game on TG4. Countless players were not wearing gum shields. Did the referee book any of them? Did they tell them to go to the line and sort it out? Probably not. So why Eoin Doyle. Is this a pet hate of the referee in question, or was he involved in a recent game where a bad mouth injury took place? Did he check all the players on both sides were they wearing a gum shield or was he just laying down the law? I am the referee and I am in charge sort of thing.

Who knows. They (the referees) don’t have to answer questions on their performance. We hear all the time of criticism about players and managers giving bland or indeed no interviews to tv programmes or written media. Managers and players are questioned all the time about things they do during games. How often have we heard about a player making a mistake that could cost his team the game? We never hear that about a poor call from an official. It’s not fair to point just the finger at David Gough who, for me, is certainly one of the better referees in the game. But if he decides to book a player for not wearing a gum shield then he has to check every player on the field. He has to check every player from here on in; it’s not good enough to make an example of Eoin Doyle and according to Cian O Neill cost them the game and maybe even relegation. That’s not good enough, players, managers and supporters deserve better.

There are not two referees in the country at inter-county level consistent in the way they apply the rules. It could be said it’s not their fault as the game has become extremely hard to officiate. The rule book is far too broad and should be simplified.

It says very little about the game when the main headline is about a call the referee made. This sort of stuff leads to frustration and officials end up circling the wagons and nobody can say anything. Croke Park will send out the message, that rules are rules and match officials must be respected, which is fair enough but what if it is destroying the game?