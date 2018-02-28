Donegal suffer another injury blow with Conor Morrison out for rest of league

Donegal will have to plan without tight-marking Conor Morrison for the remainder of the league after the St. Eunan's man fractured an ankle in a training session after last Sunday's NFL game in Ballyshannon against Kildare.

Morrison was on the verge of making a breakthrough after a great man-marking performance in the Dr. McKenna Cup final against Tyrone.

Speaking to the Democrat today, Donegal manager, Declan Bonner said: “Conor is very unfortunate. He fractured his ankle in a training session after last Sunday’s game. He is going to be out for five or six weeks.

“The good news is that Frank McGlynn has recovered from the bug that sidelined him last weekend.”

News of Morrison's injury is a blow for Donegal, especially as it was learned last week that Cian Mulligan aggravated a quad injury after just one comeback game with his club, and Martin McElhinney picked up an injury at training last week.

Donegal are this week preparing for a vital league game against Tyrone in Omagh on Saturday night, although it remains to be seen if that game (or any games) go ahead this weekend because of the weather.

A decision on the planned fixture list is due to be made on Friday by Croke Park.

Donegal are hoping to build on two wins on the trot (against Tyrone in McKenna Cup final and last week against Kildare). They are level on two points with Tyrone, which makes their clash on Saturday night vital.

Tyrone’s only win was away against Kildare thanks to an injury time winning point from Mattie Donnelly.

The Red Hands go into Saturday night’s game following a one defeat away to Monaghan in Castleblayney last Saturday night.

Donegal and Tyrone both have two games to play after this weekend, one away and one at home.

Tyrone are away to Mayo on St Patrick’s night, March 17th and they are home to Kerry on Sunday 25th in their last game. Donegal have Monaghan (away) on Sunday, 18thg and Mayo at home on 25th in Ballybofey.