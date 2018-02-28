Donegal goalkeeper Patrick McGarvey in Irish U-15 squad

Donegal and Finn Harps 'keeper Patrick McGarvey has been named in the 18-player Republic of Ireland Under-15 squad by Head Coach Jason Donohue for back-to-back friendlies against Cyprus next week.

It is the first time the team will play in 2018, as they return to action after two international friendlies at home to Poland last November.

The first match between the two sides takes place on Tuesday, March 6 in Longford's City Calling Stadium. Kick-off is at 19:00.

Republic of Ireland Under-15 squad

Goalkeepers: Daniel Rose (Everton), Patrick McGarvey (Finn Harps)

Defenders: Anselmo Garcia McNulty (Real Betis), Conrad Egan Riley (Manchester City), Gavin O'Brien (Bohemians/St. Kevin's Boys), Len O'Sullivan (Bohemians/St. Kevin's Boys), Ronan Kilkenny (Bohemians/St. Kevin's Boys)

Midfielders: Ben McCormack (St. Patrick's Athletic), Bosun Lawal (Bohemians/St. Kevin's Boys), Colin Conroy (Bohemians/St. Kevin's Boys), Evan Caffrey (Shamrock Rovers), Kailin Barlow (Sligo Rovers), Kyle Conway (St. Patrick's Athletic), Oran Crowe (Cork City), Sami Clarke (Shamrock Rovers) Val Adedokun (Dundalk)

Forwards: Calum Kavanagh (Middlesbrough), Louie Barry (West Bromwich Albion)

Fixtures

Tuesday, March 6

Republic of Ireland v Cyprus, City Calling Stadium, KO 19:00

Thursday, March 8

Republic of Ireland v Cyprus, City Calling Stadium, KO 13:00