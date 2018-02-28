BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: A win is a win but Donegal didn't play well against Kildare

It was our worst performance so far. But the good thing is we got the two points we so badly craved and it sets us up now for a mouthwatering tie against Tyrone next Saturday night in Omagh.

Kildare scored three goals, had one disallowed and being honest they were very lucky not to not have scored a third.

They easily could have scored five against us which is a worry. Basically we won without playing well though we had a number of outstanding individual performances.

Ryan McHugh had a super game and was my man of the match even if there was a touch of good fortune about his goal. From my position it looked as if he was going for a point and it dropped into the top corner.

But that in no way takes away from his performance. He has a great engine and really gets up and down the field.

Paul Brennan also had a very good game at centre half-back and Leo McLoone had his best game since his return.

He played a sweeper role but got forward well and contributed in a big way to the win.

Patrick McBrearty, after a slow start, came into the game well and really had a fine game once he got going.

Michael Murphy made his first start of the season. He was a little rusty early on and was a bit off with his kicking. But he grew into the game and the game will have done him good. He may a little off on fitness but that will come and overall I think he will be happy enough with his performance.

We were in big trouble in the middle of the field, both in the air and in loose play. It is an area we are going to have to work on.

The Tyrone game on Saturday night is a big game and we are really going to have to go for it. There can be no holding back. It’s a four point game.

Tyrone will be smarting from Saturday night’s one point defeat to Monaghan and of course they will be also out to avenge the Dr McKenna Cup final defeat.

The hurlers had a great win over Down in the league. This is a huge win and a big well done to Mickey McCann and all the players.

It’s congratulations, too, to the ladies on their big win over Monaghan. All in all it was good weekend for Donegal.

Finally, this week on a sad note my sympathies to the Kelly family in Falcarragh and the Cloughaneely GAA Club on the death of Joe Kelly.

Joe was too young to die and like his father, John, he was a great GAA man and great Gael. Ar dheis Dé ar a anam.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack.