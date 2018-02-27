Donegal side Coláiste Ailigh, Letterkenny win historic first Ulster title

Coláiste Ailigh, Letterkenny, are celebrating a first Ulster Championship success following today’s O’Doherty Cup final in over Ballybay Community College, at a windswept Garvagh.



COLÁISTE AILIGH 3-12

BALLYBAY C S 2-10



Five points separated the sides at the final whistle after the Letterkenny boys finished with a late flourish.

Late goals from Mikey Sweeney from the penalty spot and Sean McNulty sealed the win.

The Monaghan boys had stormed back into the game in the second period after Coláiste Ailigh led by ten points early in the second half.

And Ballybay had the look of winners about them when Oisin O’Neill tied up the game with a little over five minutes remaining.

They had dominated the second period and despite losing centre half-forward, Joel Wilson, to a straight red card on 40 minutes, reeled off 1-7 without reply to draw level at 1-10 each.

Wilson received the straight red card after a clash with Ross Marley.

But a harsh free call against the Ballybay full-back, Shane Duffy, turned the game back in favour of the Donegal boys.

Eoin McGeehin converted the resulting free from 20 metres and Coláiste Ailligh were back in front, 1-11 to 1-10, with 56 minutes on the clock.

The momentum was back with the Letterkenny boys.



OPENING HALF

Colaiste Ailigh played with the stiff breeze in the opening half and led by eight points at half-time.

In the biting cold wind and the forecasted Beast from the East sprinkling early snow on Garvaghy’s all weather pitch the eight point margin at the break looked scarcely enough.

The goal Coláiste Ailigh craved came early in the second half when Mikey Sweeney pounced four minutes into the new half.

The goal propelled John Bosco Gallagher’s men into a 1-10 to 0-3 lead.

St Eunan’s Eoin McGeehin, who was a real livewire up front, kicked four of their points, his brother Ronan hit two and Mikey Sweeney, Diarmaid O’Cahill and Conor McMenamin also got their names on the scoresheet in the opening half.

But after Sweeney found the net four minutes into the new half it was backs to wall from then until McGeehin converted the late controversial free, four minutes from time.

The champions showed great resilience and character to turn the tide when it was definitely flowing against them.

And in Mikey Sweeney, Eoin McGeehin, Sean McNulty, Sean Breen, Oisin McGarvey, Donal Higgins, Diarmaid O’Cahill and Ronan McGeehin they had the men to take the fight to the Monaghan men.

It was scary at the end but Coláiste Ailigh were the better team but it did take a slice of luck, a referee’s decision, to turn it.



COLÁISTE AILIGH: Josh Pond;Tony Gallagher, Ross Marley, Rory Boyce; Iarlaith McGinley, Oisin McGarvey (0-1),Iarlaith McGinley, Donal Higgins (0-1); Sean Breen, Sean McNulty (1-1); Ronan McGeehin (0-2) ,Mikey Sweeney (2-0, 1-0 pen),Diarmaid O’Cahill (0-2) Eoghan McGeehin (0-4,2f),Conor McMenamin (0-1), Sean Ryan.



BALLYBAY: Shane Black; David McCabe, Shane Duffy, Charlie Counihan; Shane Slevin, Leon McKeon, Dean Johnston; Padraig Hughes (1-0), Shane Forde (1-0); Aaron Mulligan (0-4,if), Joel Wilson, Patrick Quinn; Conor Monaghan, Oisin O’Neill (0-3), Darragh Dempsey (0-2,1f). Subs: Adam McCabe for D McCabe; Dara Nixon for C Monaghan, 50.



REFEREE: Brian McCallion (Tyrone)