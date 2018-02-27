Two Donegal men appointed to Committee Chairman roles in Croke Park

Former Donegal GAA chairman, Sean Dunnion, and former Trustee, Niall Erskine, have been appointed to important roles in Croke Park by new GAA President, John Horan.

Dunnion has been appointed chairman of the IT Committee, while Erskine will head up the World Games committee.

The appointments are included in the full list of Central Committee Chairpersons for 2018-2021 which are made by the incoming President, who took over from Aogán Ó Fearghail last weekend.

The full list of of chairpersons is:

COMPETITIONS CONTROL

Ned Quinn (Kilkenny)



HEARINGS

Matt Shaw (Westmeath)



APPEALS

Brian Rennick (Meath)

REFEREES’ DEVELOPMENT

Willie Barrett (Tipperary)

REFEREES’ APPOINTMENTS

Donal Smyth (Meath)

FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT

Colin Morgan (Cavan)

INFRASTRUCTURE

John Murphy (Sligo)

GAMES DEVELOPMENT

Ciaran McLaughlin (Tyrone)

RULES ADVISORY

Liam Keane (Meath)

MEDICAL, SCIENTIFIC & WELFARE

Dick Clerkin (Monaghan)



STANDING COMMITTEE ON PLAYING RULES

David Hassan (Derry)

INSURANCE & RISK MANAGEMENT

Sheamus Howlin (Wexford)

AUDIT

Fergal P.McCormack (Down)

HURLING DEVELOPMENT

Jimmy O’Dwyer (Dublin)

OFFICER DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE

Paddy Flood (Monaghan)

FIXTURES ANALYSIS COMMITTEE

Micheál Martin (Wexford)

IT

Sean Dunnion (Donegal)

POST PRIMARY SCHOOLS COUNCIL

Seamus Woods (Tyrone)

COISTE NA bhFÉILTE

Brendan O’Brien (London)

CLUB COMMITTEE

Mick Rock (Roscommon)



WORLD GAA

Niall Erskine (Donegal)

POC FADA

Tom Ryan (Dublin)

HEALTH & WELLBEING

Bríd McGoldrick (Longford)

COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT, URBAN & RURAL

Colm Cummins (Offaly)

COMMUNICATIONS

Ger Ryan (Tipperay)

COISTE NA GAEILGE

Seosamh MacDonnchadha (Gaillimh)

HISTORY & COMMEMORATTIONS

Damian White (Offaly)

CHILD WELFARE & PROTECTION

Frances Stephenson (Wicklow)

HEALTH & SAFETY

Shay Bannon (Tipperary)

SCÓR - tbc



YOUTH CONSULTATION

Diarmaid Cahill (Down)

CODE OF BEST PRACTICE AND CONDUCT APPEALS PANEL

Adrian O’Kane (Tyrone)

GAMES FOR ALL

Brian Armitage (Fermanagh)

CONTINENTAL YOUTH CHAMPIONSHIP (CYC)

Liam Hegarty (Philadelphia)

THE MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

Two Nominees of the President and Director General

Liam Keane (Meath)

Eddie Sullivan (Dublin)