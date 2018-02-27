DONEGAL GAA
Two Donegal men appointed to Committee Chairman roles in Croke Park
Niall Erskine . . . new role in Croke Park
Former Donegal GAA chairman, Sean Dunnion, and former Trustee, Niall Erskine, have been appointed to important roles in Croke Park by new GAA President, John Horan.
Dunnion has been appointed chairman of the IT Committee, while Erskine will head up the World Games committee.
The appointments are included in the full list of Central Committee Chairpersons for 2018-2021 which are made by the incoming President, who took over from Aogán Ó Fearghail last weekend.
The full list of of chairpersons is:
COMPETITIONS CONTROL
Ned Quinn (Kilkenny)
HEARINGS
Matt Shaw (Westmeath)
APPEALS
Brian Rennick (Meath)
REFEREES’ DEVELOPMENT
Willie Barrett (Tipperary)
REFEREES’ APPOINTMENTS
Donal Smyth (Meath)
FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT
Colin Morgan (Cavan)
INFRASTRUCTURE
John Murphy (Sligo)
GAMES DEVELOPMENT
Ciaran McLaughlin (Tyrone)
RULES ADVISORY
Liam Keane (Meath)
MEDICAL, SCIENTIFIC & WELFARE
Dick Clerkin (Monaghan)
STANDING COMMITTEE ON PLAYING RULES
David Hassan (Derry)
INSURANCE & RISK MANAGEMENT
Sheamus Howlin (Wexford)
AUDIT
Fergal P.McCormack (Down)
HURLING DEVELOPMENT
Jimmy O’Dwyer (Dublin)
OFFICER DEVELOPMENT COMMITTEE
Paddy Flood (Monaghan)
FIXTURES ANALYSIS COMMITTEE
Micheál Martin (Wexford)
IT
Sean Dunnion (Donegal)
POST PRIMARY SCHOOLS COUNCIL
Seamus Woods (Tyrone)
COISTE NA bhFÉILTE
Brendan O’Brien (London)
CLUB COMMITTEE
Mick Rock (Roscommon)
WORLD GAA
Niall Erskine (Donegal)
POC FADA
Tom Ryan (Dublin)
HEALTH & WELLBEING
Bríd McGoldrick (Longford)
COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT, URBAN & RURAL
Colm Cummins (Offaly)
COMMUNICATIONS
Ger Ryan (Tipperay)
COISTE NA GAEILGE
Seosamh MacDonnchadha (Gaillimh)
HISTORY & COMMEMORATTIONS
Damian White (Offaly)
CHILD WELFARE & PROTECTION
Frances Stephenson (Wicklow)
HEALTH & SAFETY
Shay Bannon (Tipperary)
SCÓR - tbc
YOUTH CONSULTATION
Diarmaid Cahill (Down)
CODE OF BEST PRACTICE AND CONDUCT APPEALS PANEL
Adrian O’Kane (Tyrone)
GAMES FOR ALL
Brian Armitage (Fermanagh)
CONTINENTAL YOUTH CHAMPIONSHIP (CYC)
Liam Hegarty (Philadelphia)
THE MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE
Two Nominees of the President and Director General
Liam Keane (Meath)
Eddie Sullivan (Dublin)
