Donegal officers expected to be re-elected at Community Games National AGM this weekend

The National AGM of Community Games will take this weekend in the Radisson Hotel, Rosses Point, Sligo. The meeting will commence at 7.30 this Friday and on Saturday the delegates will take part in a number of workshops.

Outgoing officers from Donegal, President Gerry Davenport is expected to be re-elected and the PR and Marketing Officer Bernie Brennan is also expected to retain her post.

The meeting will be informed that the new home for the Community Finals will be the University of Limerick and the May festival finals will take place from May 25th-27th.

Events include Cross-country M/D/Relay, Duathlon, Marathon, Swimming, Gymnastics, Table Tennis, Basketball, Chess/Draughts, Rugby, Talent, Art, M/Making, Handwriting, Pitch/Putt, Handball, Projects, Badminton, Indoor Soccer and Quiz.

Co-ordinators are required for these events and those interested should contact the Co. Sec retary on 087 2328430.