Blaine Mulligan stars as Cloich Cheann Fhaola advance in junior Gaeltacht

In a game played at 10 am to facilitate Donegal fans, the early morning departure was worthwhile for visitors Cloich Cheann Fhaola as Kevin Scanlon’s team emerged as winners in a low scoring encounter.



An Tearmainn 0-1

Choich Cheannfhaola 0-5



The strong wind that blew from Doon Well to the Masters Hill was in the backs of the Termon side but it was Michael Fitzgerald who raised the only flag in the opening half as Cloich Cheann Fhaola led 0-1 to 0-0 at half-time.

In the second half Termon manager Paul Melaugh introduced Paul Mallon, Mark Sweeney, Hugh Harkin and Benny Gordon. These changes added weight to the Termon attack with Mallon particularly impressive. After his arrival he took over the free taking role and Termon' first (and only) score arrived from Mallon’s boot from all of thirty five metres into the wind.

The winners added four points from Blaine Mulligan and three from Michael, one from a free when Joe O' Donnell was harshly penalised for holding on.

Termon sensed that this game could slip away pressed on and only for two point black saves by Shane Corless in the Falcarragh goal this could have been a different score line.

It was a poignant day for Cloich Cheann Fhaola's Neil Kelly whose uncle, Joe Kelly, a Falcarragh stalwart for many years, died recently. A minute's silence was held in Joes memory prior to the start of the game.

Best for the winners weres the Sweenys, Cian Mc Fadden with Leitrim born Blaine Mulligan outstanding.

Best for Termon were the O'Donnells, Anthony Mc Grenra with the no-nonsense full-back JR Mc Daid having a good hour .

TERMON: Conor Tinney, Barry Neilis, J R Mc Daid, Joe O'Donnell, Sean Mc Nulty, Paul Mc Daid, Charles Gallagher, Daniel O'Donnell, Barry Gallagher, Brendan Mc Kelvey, Mary Sweeney, Jimmy Mc Ilwaine, Eoin Doherty, Alfie Duggan, Anthong Mc Grenra, Shay Mc Ilwaine, Hugh Harkin, Paul Mallon, Benny Gordon

CLOICH CHEANN FHAOLA: Shane Corless, Fionn Mc Ginley, Cean Mc Fadden, Eamon Sweeney, Sean Coll, Neil Kelly, Ronan Cannon, Michael Fitzgerald, Pauric Sweeney, Blaine Mulligan, Conor Doogan Chris Cannon, Eamon Mc Hugh, Michael Mc Hugh, Daniel Roarty, John Mc Fadden, Andrew Doohan, Cillan Mc Ginley, Mark Ferry, Caoilin Ferry.

REFEREE: Liam Mc Conigley Downings