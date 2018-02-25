Keith Shiels of Foyle Valley AC is winner of final leg of Lifford Strabane 5k series

Keith Shiels of Foyle Valley AC was the winner of the third in the series of 5ks hosted by Lifford Strabane AC. Shiels came home ahead of Martin Cox and Paul Barbour.

First lady home was Claire McGuigan, Lifford Strabane, ahead of Leoni Mullan, Finn Valley.

FULL RESULTS

1 Keith Shiels Foyle Valley AC 15:34 15:35 222 M40

2 Martin Cox Carmen Runners 15:45 15:47 219 SM

3 Paul Barbour 16:42 16:44 6 SM

4 Gareth McCullagh Lifford Strabane AC 16:48 16:50 128 M40

5 Brandon McGrinder Lifford Strabane AC 16:54 16:55 147 JM

6 Kenny Melaugh Lifford Strabane AC 17:26 17:26 160 SM

7 Jack Moore Carmen Runners 17:41 17:42 164 JM

8 Charlie McElwaine Lifford Strabane AC 17:44 17:47 252 JM

9 Ben Carr Finn Valley A.C. 17:48 17:49 23 JM

10 Dan Haigney Derry Track Club 17:50 17:51 82 JM

11 Claire McGuigan Lifford Strabane AC 17:51 17:52 149 SW

12 Philip Kelly Lifford Strabane AC 18:03 18:04 106 M40

13 Paul Dillon Lifford Strabane AC 18:12 18:13 44 M40

14 Fionntan Moore Lifford Strabane AC 18:12 18:15 215 JM

15 Kevin Wallace Olympian AC 18:18 18:21 234 M40

16 Philip Donaghy City of Derry Spartans 18:40 18:42 59 M45

17 Enda McNulty Lifford Strabane AC 18:42 18:44 156 M45

18 Bill Duncan Lifford Strabane AC 18:51 18:51 64 M50

19 Michael Duncan Lifford Strabane A.C. 18:49 18:52 65 M55

20 Leoni Mullen Finn Valley AC 18:52 18:54 167 SW

21 Manus McHugh Rosses AC 18:56 18:58 151 SM

22 Angeline McShane 18:57 19:00 229 SW

23 Gary Neely Swanlings 19:07 19:09 170 M40

24 Trevor Wasson 19:10 19:13 202 M45

25 James Stevenson Lifford Strabane AC 19:17 19:19 213 SM

26 Patrick Trimble Rosses AC 19:19 19:21 200 M40

27 Michael McCrossan 19:21 19:22 127 SM

28 Paul McKelvey Rosses AC 19:21 19:23 236 SM

29 Sean Molloy Foyle Valley AC 19:22 19:25 162 M40

30 Kieran Neeson Finn Valley AC 19:28 19:30 225 M40

31 Barry Mackey Letterkenny A.C. 19:27 19:30 115 M55

32 Richard Burke Foyle Valley AC 19:32 19:34 15 SM

33 Charlie Dooher Melvin WJR 19:35 19:39 60 M55

34 John Daly 24/7 Triathlon Club Letterkenny 19:58 20:00 43 M45

35 Chris Duffy Aghyaran Athletics 20:04 20:06 226 SM

36 Cassie Lagan Omagh Harriers 20:04 20:06 220 JW

37 Michael Houston City of Derry 20:13 20:14 237 JM

38 Aisling Murray Carmen Runners 20:13 20:15 169 SW

39 Gary Mc Crossan 20:19 20:20 126 M45

40 Shaun Boyce Finn Valley A.C. 20:21 20:23 11 M40

41 Damien Moore Lifford Strabane AC 20:22 20:24 214 M45

42 Sarah Broderick Carmen Runners 20:25 20:27 14 JW

43 Declan Gallagher Rosses AC 20:25 20:27 235 SM

44 Pauric McFadden Kilcar 20:33 20:39 134 SM

45 Peter McBay 20:32 20:40 116 SM

46 Richard Stewart 20:52 20:54 194 SM

47 Martin Jordan Convoy AC 20:57 21:00 100 M40

48 Christopher Cuskelly Lifford Strabane AC 20:58 21:02 41 M40

49 Jackie Doherty Foyle Valley AC 21:01 21:05 224 M50

50 Stephen Shiels Letterkenny AC 21:08 21:10 223 M45

51 Paddy Donaghey 21:12 21:14 57 M40

52 Mel Mc Kinney 21:09 21:15 152 M40

53 Dermot McCrossan 21:19 21:20 125 M50

54 Gerard Crawford 21:30 21:32 35 SM

55 Paul Murray 21:28 21:34 253 SM

56 Liam Cleary Lifford Strabane AC 21:33 21:37 26 M45

57 Michael McCurdy Lifford Strabane AC 21:34 21:38 131 JM

58 Teresa Kirk Glenelly Runners Lifford Strabane AC 21:39 21:43 108 F50

59 Damien McGinley Melvin WJR 21:39 21:43 231 M45

60 Hugh Patton Lifford Strabane AC 21:46 21:51 180 SM

61 Veronika McCillian Lifford Strabane AC 21:48 21:51 207 SW

62 Noreen McGettigan Letterkenny AC 21:54 21:57 137 F40

63 Noel Lynch Letterkenny AC 21:55 21:58 114 M50

64 Raymond Hoynes Lifford Strabane AC 22:05 22:10 96 M45

65 Richard Raymond Letterkenny AC 22:08 22:11 187 M60

66 Gerard Crawford 22:09 22:13 36 M40

67 Odhran Hoynes Lifford Strabane AC 22:09 22:14 95 SM

68 Ciaran Bovaird St Johnston Strollers 22:12 22:15 10 M45

69 Christopher Ashmore Run For Fun Letterkenny 22:12 22:16 3 M50

70 Cormac Carlin 22:18 22:23 217 JM

71 Enda Carr 24/7 Triathlon Club Letterkenny 22:21 22:26 24 M45

72 Ton Bangert Raphoe Road Runners 22:27 22:29 5 M60

73 Kevin Coyle Foyle Valley AC 22:26 22:30 30 M40

74 Irene Clements 1Zero1 22:27 22:31 27 F55

75 John Griffin FVAC Fit for Life 22:28 22:32 81 M45

76 Adam Donaghey Melvin WJR 22:31 22:38 55 JM

77 Linda McGrath Lifford Strabane AC 22:43 22:47 208 SW

78 Pius Doherty Lifford Strabane A.C. 22:43 22:47 51 M60

79 Ita Kelly Finn Valley A.C. 22:49 22:51 104 F45

80 Margaret Shiels Letterkenny AC 22:50 22:53 190 F45

81 Jimmy Gallagher 22:55 22:58 70 M45

82 Christopher McFadden 22:53 22:59 211 SM

83 Decky Duffy Melvin WJR 22:56 23:00 63 SM

84 Claire Keys Lifford Strabane AC 23:00 23:05 233 F40

85 Mark McCurdy Lifford Strabane AC 23:02 23:07 130 JM

86 Eoghan Gleeson Run For Fun Letterkenny 23:02 23:10 221 SM

87 Eugene McGinley Raphoe Road Runners 23:15 23:18 209 M50

88 John McElwaine Lifford Strabane AC 23:21 23:24 249 M40

89 Ciaran Callaghan 23:19 23:25 241 SM

90 Shane Dolan Aghyaran Athletics 23:25 23:27 227 SM

91 Ursula Coyle Lifford Strabane AC 23:23 23:28 32 F50

92 Ryan Henderson Lifford Strabane A.C. 23:28 23:33 90 JM

93 Aidan McGrath Lifford Strabane AC 23:29 23:34 145 M45

94 Damian Monaghan 23:28 23:36 232 M45

95 Dee Griffin Convoy A.C. 23:38 23:43 80 F50

96 Emmet Scott Convoy AC 23:36 23:45 254 SM

97 Michael Jordan Convoy A.C. 23:42 23:48 101 M40

98 Noel Mailey Convoy AC 23:49 23:49 247 SM

99 Elaine Lynch 23:46 23:52 244 SW

100 Hannah Hall 23:49 23:53 84 SW

101 Raymond McGowan 0:00 23:55 143 SM

102 Paul Duddy St Johnston Strollers 23:50 23:56 61 M45

103 Sharon Carlin Lifford Strabane AC 23:58 24:04 216 F45

104 Aaron McManus Melvin WJR 23:56 24:04 246 JM

105 Ciaran Anderson 24:05 24:13 2 M40

106 Seamus Mc Gee 24:05 24:13 135 M40

107 Evelyn McGeehan Finn Valley Fit for Life 24:11 24:15 242 F45

108 Malachy Houston Melvin WJR 24:09 24:17 93 M45

109 Don Pearson 24:12 24:18 181 M45

110 Gerry Ward 24:15 24:22 201 M55

111 James O'Neill Clann Na nGael Walk/Jog/Run 24:29 24:34 175 M60

112 Paul Woods 24:33 24:36 204 M50

113 Jean McGlinchey Letterkenny Park Runners 24:33 24:36 140 F55

114 Marcus Alexander 24:36 24:38 1 M45

115 Patsy Doherty Foyle Valley AC 24:34 24:39 49 M55

116 Elaine Parke Convoy A.C. 24:39 24:43 176 F40

117 Gloria Donaghey Finn Valley AC 24:44 24:47 56 F55

118 Demelza Callaghan Glenswilly GAA 24:43 24:54 19 SW

119 Janeen Leese Foyle Valley AC 24:52 24:55 109 SW

120 Linda Cronin Letterkenny Park Runners 24:53 24:57 38 SW

121 Sarah Doherty Convoy AC 24:52 24:59 248 SW

122 Paul Crawford Lifford Strabane AC 24:51 25:01 37 M45

123 Breda O'Hagan Run For Fun Letterkenny 24:55 25:03 174 F45

124 Bernie Hall Enniskillen RC 24:59 25:03 83 F50

125 Dermot Moxon Carmen Runners 25:03 25:10 212 SM

126 Amanda Heaney Melvin WJR 25:07 25:12 87 F40

127 Andy Temple 25:16 25:25 197 SM

128 Shaun O Donnell Swanlings 25:30 25:32 173 M55

129 Bridgeen Doherty Run For Fun Letterkenny 25:29 25:37 45 F40

130 Ollie Gallagher 25:44 25:46 72 M45

131 Rosemary Parkinson Convoy AC 25:58 26:02 178 F50

132 Majella Doherty Melvin WJR 25:56 26:04 243 SW

133 Kate Meehan Foyle Valley AC 26:04 26:08 159 F55

134 Fred Stewart 26:06 26:14 192 M60

135 Annmarie Roche Run For Fun Letterkenny 26:07 26:14 189 SW

136 Emma Bates Convoy A.C. 26:06 26:15 7 SW

137 Kevin Begley 26:10 26:17 240 M40

138 John Muldoon 26:10 26:18 239 M40

139 William Doherty Owen Roes GFC 26:20 26:28 54 M40

140 Louise McCullagh 26:25 26:31 230 SW

141 Ellie McCurdy Lifford Strabane AC 0:00 26:42 129 JW

142 Laura Fowler Lifford Strabane AC 26:44 26:48 68 SW

143 Fidelma Mullaney Run For Fun Letterkenny 26:41 26:49 238 SW

144 Mary McManus Melvin WJR 26:41 26:49 245 SW

145 Linda McDaid 26:43 26:50 132 F40

146 Ciara McCallion Melvin WJR 26:43 26:52 118 SW

147 Mary Mc Daid 27:07 27:11 133 F40

148 David Meehan Lifford Strabane AC 27:05 27:17 157 SM

149 Eddie Breslin Lifford Strabane AC 27:11 27:22 13 M55

150 Alisha Cuskelly Lifford Strabane AC 27:20 27:24 40 JW

151 Hazel Long Raphoe Road Runners 27:23 27:26 112 SW

152 Liam Quigley Lifford Strabane AC 27:21 27:32 184 JM

153 Catherine Quigley Lifford Strabane AC 27:21 27:33 183 SW

154 Olivia Cuskelly Lifford Strabane AC 27:33 27:40 42 F40

155 Faustina Gibson Lifford Strabane A.C. 27:35 27:42 73 JW

156 Patrick Gibson Lifford Strabane A.C. 27:37 27:42 75 JM

157 Martina Scott 28:08 28:17 255 SW

158 Kathleen Logue 28:12 28:17 111 F50

159 Aoife McGinley Raphoe Road Runners 28:19 28:22 210 SW

160 Louise Callaghan Glenswilly GAA 28:19 28:30 20 F40

161 Marjan Bangert 28:37 28:42 4 F60

162 Sean Rankin 28:33 28:43 186 M50

163 Jacqueline Rankin 28:33 28:43 185 F50

164 Lee-Ann Melaugh Melvin WJR 28:38 28:44 161 SW

165 Gerard Porter Melvin WJR 28:38 28:46 182 M45

166 Pauric Doherty Convoy AC 28:42 28:48 50 M40

167 Mara McArdle Lifford Strabane AC 28:44 28:49 257 JW

168 Michelle Donaghy Inishowen A.C. 28:44 28:51 58 F45

169 Barry McArdle Lifford Strabane AC 28:50 28:57 256 M45

170 Heather Nicholl Mourne Derg Athletics 28:52 28:58 171 F45

171 Steven Elder 28:51 29:02 66 SM

172 Hugh Herrity Run For Fun Letterkenny 28:53 29:02 91 SM

173 Heather Hunter Aghyaran Athletics 29:14 29:20 228 SW

174 Jim Hill 29:16 29:27 92 M50

175 Siobhan Temple Individual 29:26 29:33 198 SW

176 Aoife Jordan Convoy A.C. 30:18 30:27 99 JW

177 Mary Hegarty-Brogan Run For Fun Letterkenny 30:57 31:05 89 F40

178 Deirdre Hurley 31:23 31:34 97 F50

179 Michael Hurley 31:24 31:34 98 M50

180 Jacqueline Lynch 32:28 32:36 113 SW

181 Lesley Ann Cunnah 32:30 32:40 218 F45

182 Katie McElwaine 36:44 36:54 250 JW

183 Martina McElwaine 36:54 37:03 251 F40