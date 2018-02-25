DONEGAL ATHLETICS
Keith Shiels of Foyle Valley AC is winner of final leg of Lifford Strabane 5k series
Keith Shiels of Foyle Valley AC was the winner of the third in the series of 5ks hosted by Lifford Strabane AC. Shiels came home ahead of Martin Cox and Paul Barbour.
First lady home was Claire McGuigan, Lifford Strabane, ahead of Leoni Mullan, Finn Valley.
FULL RESULTS
1 Keith Shiels Foyle Valley AC 15:34 15:35 222 M40
2 Martin Cox Carmen Runners 15:45 15:47 219 SM
3 Paul Barbour 16:42 16:44 6 SM
4 Gareth McCullagh Lifford Strabane AC 16:48 16:50 128 M40
5 Brandon McGrinder Lifford Strabane AC 16:54 16:55 147 JM
6 Kenny Melaugh Lifford Strabane AC 17:26 17:26 160 SM
7 Jack Moore Carmen Runners 17:41 17:42 164 JM
8 Charlie McElwaine Lifford Strabane AC 17:44 17:47 252 JM
9 Ben Carr Finn Valley A.C. 17:48 17:49 23 JM
10 Dan Haigney Derry Track Club 17:50 17:51 82 JM
11 Claire McGuigan Lifford Strabane AC 17:51 17:52 149 SW
12 Philip Kelly Lifford Strabane AC 18:03 18:04 106 M40
13 Paul Dillon Lifford Strabane AC 18:12 18:13 44 M40
14 Fionntan Moore Lifford Strabane AC 18:12 18:15 215 JM
15 Kevin Wallace Olympian AC 18:18 18:21 234 M40
16 Philip Donaghy City of Derry Spartans 18:40 18:42 59 M45
17 Enda McNulty Lifford Strabane AC 18:42 18:44 156 M45
18 Bill Duncan Lifford Strabane AC 18:51 18:51 64 M50
19 Michael Duncan Lifford Strabane A.C. 18:49 18:52 65 M55
20 Leoni Mullen Finn Valley AC 18:52 18:54 167 SW
21 Manus McHugh Rosses AC 18:56 18:58 151 SM
22 Angeline McShane 18:57 19:00 229 SW
23 Gary Neely Swanlings 19:07 19:09 170 M40
24 Trevor Wasson 19:10 19:13 202 M45
25 James Stevenson Lifford Strabane AC 19:17 19:19 213 SM
26 Patrick Trimble Rosses AC 19:19 19:21 200 M40
27 Michael McCrossan 19:21 19:22 127 SM
28 Paul McKelvey Rosses AC 19:21 19:23 236 SM
29 Sean Molloy Foyle Valley AC 19:22 19:25 162 M40
30 Kieran Neeson Finn Valley AC 19:28 19:30 225 M40
31 Barry Mackey Letterkenny A.C. 19:27 19:30 115 M55
32 Richard Burke Foyle Valley AC 19:32 19:34 15 SM
33 Charlie Dooher Melvin WJR 19:35 19:39 60 M55
34 John Daly 24/7 Triathlon Club Letterkenny 19:58 20:00 43 M45
35 Chris Duffy Aghyaran Athletics 20:04 20:06 226 SM
36 Cassie Lagan Omagh Harriers 20:04 20:06 220 JW
37 Michael Houston City of Derry 20:13 20:14 237 JM
38 Aisling Murray Carmen Runners 20:13 20:15 169 SW
39 Gary Mc Crossan 20:19 20:20 126 M45
40 Shaun Boyce Finn Valley A.C. 20:21 20:23 11 M40
41 Damien Moore Lifford Strabane AC 20:22 20:24 214 M45
42 Sarah Broderick Carmen Runners 20:25 20:27 14 JW
43 Declan Gallagher Rosses AC 20:25 20:27 235 SM
44 Pauric McFadden Kilcar 20:33 20:39 134 SM
45 Peter McBay 20:32 20:40 116 SM
46 Richard Stewart 20:52 20:54 194 SM
47 Martin Jordan Convoy AC 20:57 21:00 100 M40
48 Christopher Cuskelly Lifford Strabane AC 20:58 21:02 41 M40
49 Jackie Doherty Foyle Valley AC 21:01 21:05 224 M50
50 Stephen Shiels Letterkenny AC 21:08 21:10 223 M45
51 Paddy Donaghey 21:12 21:14 57 M40
52 Mel Mc Kinney 21:09 21:15 152 M40
53 Dermot McCrossan 21:19 21:20 125 M50
54 Gerard Crawford 21:30 21:32 35 SM
55 Paul Murray 21:28 21:34 253 SM
56 Liam Cleary Lifford Strabane AC 21:33 21:37 26 M45
57 Michael McCurdy Lifford Strabane AC 21:34 21:38 131 JM
58 Teresa Kirk Glenelly Runners Lifford Strabane AC 21:39 21:43 108 F50
59 Damien McGinley Melvin WJR 21:39 21:43 231 M45
60 Hugh Patton Lifford Strabane AC 21:46 21:51 180 SM
61 Veronika McCillian Lifford Strabane AC 21:48 21:51 207 SW
62 Noreen McGettigan Letterkenny AC 21:54 21:57 137 F40
63 Noel Lynch Letterkenny AC 21:55 21:58 114 M50
64 Raymond Hoynes Lifford Strabane AC 22:05 22:10 96 M45
65 Richard Raymond Letterkenny AC 22:08 22:11 187 M60
66 Gerard Crawford 22:09 22:13 36 M40
67 Odhran Hoynes Lifford Strabane AC 22:09 22:14 95 SM
68 Ciaran Bovaird St Johnston Strollers 22:12 22:15 10 M45
69 Christopher Ashmore Run For Fun Letterkenny 22:12 22:16 3 M50
70 Cormac Carlin 22:18 22:23 217 JM
71 Enda Carr 24/7 Triathlon Club Letterkenny 22:21 22:26 24 M45
72 Ton Bangert Raphoe Road Runners 22:27 22:29 5 M60
73 Kevin Coyle Foyle Valley AC 22:26 22:30 30 M40
74 Irene Clements 1Zero1 22:27 22:31 27 F55
75 John Griffin FVAC Fit for Life 22:28 22:32 81 M45
76 Adam Donaghey Melvin WJR 22:31 22:38 55 JM
77 Linda McGrath Lifford Strabane AC 22:43 22:47 208 SW
78 Pius Doherty Lifford Strabane A.C. 22:43 22:47 51 M60
79 Ita Kelly Finn Valley A.C. 22:49 22:51 104 F45
80 Margaret Shiels Letterkenny AC 22:50 22:53 190 F45
81 Jimmy Gallagher 22:55 22:58 70 M45
82 Christopher McFadden 22:53 22:59 211 SM
83 Decky Duffy Melvin WJR 22:56 23:00 63 SM
84 Claire Keys Lifford Strabane AC 23:00 23:05 233 F40
85 Mark McCurdy Lifford Strabane AC 23:02 23:07 130 JM
86 Eoghan Gleeson Run For Fun Letterkenny 23:02 23:10 221 SM
87 Eugene McGinley Raphoe Road Runners 23:15 23:18 209 M50
88 John McElwaine Lifford Strabane AC 23:21 23:24 249 M40
89 Ciaran Callaghan 23:19 23:25 241 SM
90 Shane Dolan Aghyaran Athletics 23:25 23:27 227 SM
91 Ursula Coyle Lifford Strabane AC 23:23 23:28 32 F50
92 Ryan Henderson Lifford Strabane A.C. 23:28 23:33 90 JM
93 Aidan McGrath Lifford Strabane AC 23:29 23:34 145 M45
94 Damian Monaghan 23:28 23:36 232 M45
95 Dee Griffin Convoy A.C. 23:38 23:43 80 F50
96 Emmet Scott Convoy AC 23:36 23:45 254 SM
97 Michael Jordan Convoy A.C. 23:42 23:48 101 M40
98 Noel Mailey Convoy AC 23:49 23:49 247 SM
99 Elaine Lynch 23:46 23:52 244 SW
100 Hannah Hall 23:49 23:53 84 SW
101 Raymond McGowan 0:00 23:55 143 SM
102 Paul Duddy St Johnston Strollers 23:50 23:56 61 M45
103 Sharon Carlin Lifford Strabane AC 23:58 24:04 216 F45
104 Aaron McManus Melvin WJR 23:56 24:04 246 JM
105 Ciaran Anderson 24:05 24:13 2 M40
106 Seamus Mc Gee 24:05 24:13 135 M40
107 Evelyn McGeehan Finn Valley Fit for Life 24:11 24:15 242 F45
108 Malachy Houston Melvin WJR 24:09 24:17 93 M45
109 Don Pearson 24:12 24:18 181 M45
110 Gerry Ward 24:15 24:22 201 M55
111 James O'Neill Clann Na nGael Walk/Jog/Run 24:29 24:34 175 M60
112 Paul Woods 24:33 24:36 204 M50
113 Jean McGlinchey Letterkenny Park Runners 24:33 24:36 140 F55
114 Marcus Alexander 24:36 24:38 1 M45
115 Patsy Doherty Foyle Valley AC 24:34 24:39 49 M55
116 Elaine Parke Convoy A.C. 24:39 24:43 176 F40
117 Gloria Donaghey Finn Valley AC 24:44 24:47 56 F55
118 Demelza Callaghan Glenswilly GAA 24:43 24:54 19 SW
119 Janeen Leese Foyle Valley AC 24:52 24:55 109 SW
120 Linda Cronin Letterkenny Park Runners 24:53 24:57 38 SW
121 Sarah Doherty Convoy AC 24:52 24:59 248 SW
122 Paul Crawford Lifford Strabane AC 24:51 25:01 37 M45
123 Breda O'Hagan Run For Fun Letterkenny 24:55 25:03 174 F45
124 Bernie Hall Enniskillen RC 24:59 25:03 83 F50
125 Dermot Moxon Carmen Runners 25:03 25:10 212 SM
126 Amanda Heaney Melvin WJR 25:07 25:12 87 F40
127 Andy Temple 25:16 25:25 197 SM
128 Shaun O Donnell Swanlings 25:30 25:32 173 M55
129 Bridgeen Doherty Run For Fun Letterkenny 25:29 25:37 45 F40
130 Ollie Gallagher 25:44 25:46 72 M45
131 Rosemary Parkinson Convoy AC 25:58 26:02 178 F50
132 Majella Doherty Melvin WJR 25:56 26:04 243 SW
133 Kate Meehan Foyle Valley AC 26:04 26:08 159 F55
134 Fred Stewart 26:06 26:14 192 M60
135 Annmarie Roche Run For Fun Letterkenny 26:07 26:14 189 SW
136 Emma Bates Convoy A.C. 26:06 26:15 7 SW
137 Kevin Begley 26:10 26:17 240 M40
138 John Muldoon 26:10 26:18 239 M40
139 William Doherty Owen Roes GFC 26:20 26:28 54 M40
140 Louise McCullagh 26:25 26:31 230 SW
141 Ellie McCurdy Lifford Strabane AC 0:00 26:42 129 JW
142 Laura Fowler Lifford Strabane AC 26:44 26:48 68 SW
143 Fidelma Mullaney Run For Fun Letterkenny 26:41 26:49 238 SW
144 Mary McManus Melvin WJR 26:41 26:49 245 SW
145 Linda McDaid 26:43 26:50 132 F40
146 Ciara McCallion Melvin WJR 26:43 26:52 118 SW
147 Mary Mc Daid 27:07 27:11 133 F40
148 David Meehan Lifford Strabane AC 27:05 27:17 157 SM
149 Eddie Breslin Lifford Strabane AC 27:11 27:22 13 M55
150 Alisha Cuskelly Lifford Strabane AC 27:20 27:24 40 JW
151 Hazel Long Raphoe Road Runners 27:23 27:26 112 SW
152 Liam Quigley Lifford Strabane AC 27:21 27:32 184 JM
153 Catherine Quigley Lifford Strabane AC 27:21 27:33 183 SW
154 Olivia Cuskelly Lifford Strabane AC 27:33 27:40 42 F40
155 Faustina Gibson Lifford Strabane A.C. 27:35 27:42 73 JW
156 Patrick Gibson Lifford Strabane A.C. 27:37 27:42 75 JM
157 Martina Scott 28:08 28:17 255 SW
158 Kathleen Logue 28:12 28:17 111 F50
159 Aoife McGinley Raphoe Road Runners 28:19 28:22 210 SW
160 Louise Callaghan Glenswilly GAA 28:19 28:30 20 F40
161 Marjan Bangert 28:37 28:42 4 F60
162 Sean Rankin 28:33 28:43 186 M50
163 Jacqueline Rankin 28:33 28:43 185 F50
164 Lee-Ann Melaugh Melvin WJR 28:38 28:44 161 SW
165 Gerard Porter Melvin WJR 28:38 28:46 182 M45
166 Pauric Doherty Convoy AC 28:42 28:48 50 M40
167 Mara McArdle Lifford Strabane AC 28:44 28:49 257 JW
168 Michelle Donaghy Inishowen A.C. 28:44 28:51 58 F45
169 Barry McArdle Lifford Strabane AC 28:50 28:57 256 M45
170 Heather Nicholl Mourne Derg Athletics 28:52 28:58 171 F45
171 Steven Elder 28:51 29:02 66 SM
172 Hugh Herrity Run For Fun Letterkenny 28:53 29:02 91 SM
173 Heather Hunter Aghyaran Athletics 29:14 29:20 228 SW
174 Jim Hill 29:16 29:27 92 M50
175 Siobhan Temple Individual 29:26 29:33 198 SW
176 Aoife Jordan Convoy A.C. 30:18 30:27 99 JW
177 Mary Hegarty-Brogan Run For Fun Letterkenny 30:57 31:05 89 F40
178 Deirdre Hurley 31:23 31:34 97 F50
179 Michael Hurley 31:24 31:34 98 M50
180 Jacqueline Lynch 32:28 32:36 113 SW
181 Lesley Ann Cunnah 32:30 32:40 218 F45
182 Katie McElwaine 36:44 36:54 250 JW
183 Martina McElwaine 36:54 37:03 251 F40
