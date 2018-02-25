HOCKEY: Raphoe lose out to Newry at home in league

Raphoe entertained Newry again this weekend as both teams turned their focus back to the league.



Raphoe 0 -2 Newry



After beating Newry 3-1 in the Irish hockey trophy to reach the semi-final, Raphoe were confident in repeating the result again.

The game was a tight contest as both teams had a few chances to take the lead. Raphoe working the ball well on the right hand side and it fell to Stephen Cleverly at the back post but delayed his shot and the Newry defender got back and blocked his effort. Any shots at the Raphoe goal were easily dealt with by Davy Moore. The half ended 0-0.

Newry started brighter in the second half when they took the lead a shelled ball into the circle was deflected by the Newry No. 9 past Davy Moore.

Raphoe kept playing some good hockey but as the half wore on Raphoe started to get frustrated and started to force the ball. Raphoe kept pushing for a leveller and got caught on the counter with two minutes to go, Newry had a simple tap in.

Raphoe look forward to the semi-final on Saturday 3rd March with push back at 2.30pm in Raphoe.