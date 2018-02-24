St. Eunan’s just pip Coláiste Inis Eoghain for place in MacLarnon final

Pauric McGettigan and Oisin Purdy scored the goals as St Eunan’s pipped Coláiste Inis Eoghain today in Owenbeg for a place in the MacLarnon Cup final.



ST EUNAN’S COLLEGE 2-12

COLÁISTE INIS EOGHAN 2-10



In the all Donegal derby clash just two points separated the sides at the final whistle as the Letterkenny boys held on for a narrow two point win.

The Sentry Hill boys, who are under the management of Colm McFadden and Neil Gordon, laid the foundation with a stiff breeze in their backs in the opening 30 minutes.

They led 2-9 to 1-4 at end of a closely fought opening period with both of the goals scored in the closing two minutes of the half.

McGettigan hit the first on 28 minutes and a little over a minute later Purdy pounced for a somewhat flattering eight point interval lead.

But it was backs to the wall for St Eunan’s in the second period after Daniel Houghton pounced for Coláiste Inis Eoghan’s second goal at the end of the third quarter.

Houghton also scored the Inishowen side’s first goal. Houghton’s second strike reduced the gap to four.

And they managed to reduce the margin to two in the closing minutes but second half strikes from Purdy and Conor O’Donnell was enough to see St Eunan’s hold on for a place in the final.

They will face either Holy Trinity Cookstown or Our Lady’s Knock, Belfast in the final in Armagh on Bank Holiday Monday, March 19th.

Holy Trinity and Knock meet in the second semi-final on Tuesday.



St Eunan’s scorers: Pauric McGettigan 1-1, Oisin Purdy 1-1, Shane McDevitt 0-4, Conor O’Donnell 0-3, Shane O’Donnell 0-2, P J McBrearty, Cormac 0-1 each.



Coláiste Inis Eoghain: Daniel Houghton 2-0, Conor O’Donnell 0-3, Josh Conlon 0-2, Liam Bradley, Oisin Hession, Luke Mullins, Lee McLaughlin 0-1 each.