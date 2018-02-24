Letterkenny's Coláiste Ailigh win all-Donegal semi-final to book place in O’Doherty Cup final

Coláiste Ailigh, the Donegal B champions, are looking forward to an O’Doherty Cup Ulster final following Friday’s semi-final win over St Catherine’s Vocational School, Killybegs.

COLÁISTE AILIGH, LETTERKENNY 1-14

ST CATHERINE’S VS 0-11

In the all-Donegal last four clash played in the Bawnacre Centre, Irvinestown, Co Fermanagh, Coláiste Ailigh, after an even first half, pulled away in the second period to run out comfortable winners.

The game was played at the Fermanagh venue after no ground could be found in Donegal to stage the game.

There was little between the sides in the opening half with the winners just two points ahead at half-time, 0-7 to 0-5. Karl Gallagher was in fine scoring form for the boys from Killybegs.

But powered by Sean Breen and Sean McNulty in the middle of the field and an attacking half trio of Donal Higgins, Oisin McGarvey and Iarlaith McGinley, the Letterkenny boys kicked on in the second period to win by six.

A Mikey Sweeney converted penalty in the early minutes of the second half was the defining score of the game.

The goal propelled the winners out to five points and in a tight game five points is a big margin.

And with Eoghan and Ronan McGeehin, Diarmaid O’Cahill keeping the scoreboard ticking over it was the John Bosco Gallagher managed side that advanced to the final and a showdown with Ballybay Community School.

The final has been fixed for next Tuesday, February 27th with the Bawnacre in Irvinestown the probable venue.

It will be a first O’Doherty final for the Letterkenny College.



COLÁISTE AILIGH: Josh Pond; Rory Boyce (0-1), Ross Marley, Tony Gallagher; Donal Higgins (0-1), Oisin McGarvey (0-1), Iarlaith McGinley (0-2); Sean Breen, Sean McNulty; Diarmaid O’ Cahill (0-3), Mikey Sweeney (1-0, 1-0 penalty), Ronan McGeehin (0-2); Eoghan McGeehin (0-4),Conor McMenamin, Sean Ryan. Sub used; Peadar Devenney.



ST. CATHERINE'S: Corey Byrne; Chris Boyle, Cillian Gildea, Eoin McGing; Niall Campbell, Ryan Carr, Charlie Breslin; Liam Doherty, Jack McSharry (0-3); Timmy Gorrell, Odhran McGuinness (0-2), Conor Cunningham; Charlie Blain, Ross Conneely, Karl Gallagher (0-6).