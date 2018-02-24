Letterkenny AC's Karl Duggan is first home in Marine Harvest 5k

Karl Duggan of Letterkenny AC was first home in the Marine Harvest 5k on Friday night, ahead of Paddy Brennan of Finn Valley with Kevin Logue of Cranford third.

Marina Murphy of Derry Track Club was first female home.

FULL RESULTS

Marine Harvest 5k

Place Bib Name Gender AG Club Time

1. 18 Karl Duggan m MO Letterkenny AC 15:43,1

2. 28 Paddy Brennan Jnr m MO Finn Valley AC 16:07,4

3. 20 Kevin Logue m MJ Cranford AC 17:21,4

4. 51 Anthony Doherty m M50 Milford AC 17:41,4

5. 32 Gerard Boyle m MO 17:46,9

6. 68 Conor Mc Bride m MO 17:50,0

7. 56 Damian Mc Bride m MO Milford AC 17:54,9

8. 31 Daragh Kelly m MO Milford AC 17:57,0

9. 55 Tiernán Boyle m MJ Olympian AC 18:16,6

10. 23 Philip Mc Hugh m MO 18:18,2

11. 11 Marina Murphy f FO Derry Track Club 18:31,1

12. 58 Oisin Gallen m MO Men on the Move 18:48,2

13. 3 Kenny O Donnell m M40 Finn Valley AC 19:13,9

14. 59 Shaun Mc Hugh m M40 Milford AC 19:20,1

15. 80 Patrick Trimble m M40 Rosses AC 19:32,8

16. 2 Gerard Gallagher m MO Finn Valley AC 19:46,4

17. 5 Jessica Roberts f FO Finn Valley AC 19:46,5

18. 52 Peter Mc Bride m M40 Men on the Move 20:13,3

19. 75 Hugh Coll m M40 Milford AC 20:13,3

20. 64 Damian Crossan m MO 20:19,5

21. 54 Dónal Haughey m M60 Tír Chonaill AC 20:26,3

22. 53 Patrick Mc Hugh m MO Men on the Move 20:28,6

23. 33 Stephen Devlin m MO 20:32,3

24. 15 John Fealty m M50 20:39,2

25. 13 Pauric Mc Fadden m MO 20:46,7

26. 67 Joe Coyle m MO 20:50,4

27. 4 Joanne Mc Nabb f FO Finn Valley AC 20:57,1

28. 72 Keith Gordon m MO 24/7 Triathlon 20:57,6

29. 66 Curly Coyle m M40 20:58,0

30. 61 Tara Carron f F40 Milford AC 21:01,0

31. 38 Martin Kerr m M60 21:01,2

32. 57 Noel Irwin m M40 Men on the Move 21:02,8

33. 74 Colette Mc Elwaine f F40 Milford AC 21:08,7

34. 12 Fergal O Gara m MO 21:14,9

35. 77 Patrick Shiels m M50 Milford AC 21:46,5

36. 71 David Connors m MO Milford AC 21:47,7

37. 21 Francis Diver m M50 Milford AC 21:47,8

38. 35 Kevin Greenan m M60 Letterkenny AC 21:53,7

39. 25 Aidan Mc Fadden m MO 24/7 Triathlon 22:14,4

40. 22 Seamus Ferry m M40 Milford AC 22:31,2

41. 29 Frank Mc Taggart m M40 Milford AC 22:32,5

42. 36 Cormac O Kane m M40 22:54,7

43. 39 Cathy Breslin f F40 Rosses AC 23:38,1

44. 16 Hugh Gallagher m M60 Letterkenny AC 23:54,3

45. 1 Pat Mc Kenna f F40 Letterkenny AC 24:08,2

46. 8 Luke O Gorman m MJ Milford AC 24:12,8

47. 62 James Doherty m M60 Milford AC 24:17,4

48. 78 James Callaghan m MO Milford AC 24:18,2

49. 70 Eamonn Mc Clay m MJ 24:19,5

50. 69 Kenneth Moore m M50 Milford AC 24:45,7

51. 27 John Duffy m M50 Ray Men on the Move 24:51,1

52. 10 John O Gorman m M50 Milford AC 25:05,9

53. 30 Noel Mc Bride m M50 26:03,5

54. 76 Shaun O Donnell m M50 Swanlings 26:10,0

55. 6 Shannan Byrne f FJ Milford AC 27:26,0

56. 73 Laura Doherty f FO 28:50,1

57. 63 Sinéad Sweeney f F40 28:51,2

58. 65 Sara Murray f FO 28:52,3

59. 24 Sinéad Thornton f F40 Milford AC 30:13,8

60. 9 Eileen O Gorman f F50 Milford AC 30:13,8

61. 81 Ciara Donnelly f FJ 30:28,5

62. 79 Saoirse O Hara f FJ 33:07,5

63. 40 Nancy Gallagher f F50 35:33,8

64. 37 Mary O Donnell f F60 Milford AC 35:34,3

65. 60 Eileen Gibbons f F40 Couch 2 5k 49:50,0

66. 34 Joanne Smeaton f F40 Couch 2 5k 49:50,1

67. 26 Fódhla Ferry f FJ Milford AC 53:43,8

68. 7 Katie O Gorman f FJ Milford AC 53:45,4