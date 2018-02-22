Donegal side Coláiste na Carraige bow out in semi-final shambles in Irvinestown

Coláiste na Carraige are out of the Markey Cup but they did so after something of a shambles in Irvinestown this evening when the non-appointment of a referee almost led to no game.

Coláiste na Carraige 1-7

St. Patrick's, Keady 4-8

There was no argument about the winners, but there was plenty to ponder about the way the fixture was treated.

Both teams were on the field well before the appointed starting time of 5.30, but when no referee arrived, 'phone calls were made. Dermot Love obligingly made the short journey from Enniskillen to officiate and the game started sometime after 6.15. It was later learned that nobody had been officially appointed - a black mark on the Ulster Colleges fixture committee.

Another problem arose then as the Bawnacre Centre pitch was booked for another team at 7 p.m. (Kesh Soccer Club, followed by Fermanagh Seniors) so agreement had to be made to play two halves of 22 minutes. All round - something of a shambles.

The game itself was competitive up until 13 minutes of the second half when Coláiste na Carraige lost Lanty Molloy to a second yellow card. The Carrick boys were four points down at that stage and they were unable to cope as Keady added 1-3 to no score in reply in the final ten minutes.

It was a disappointing second half for the Carrick boys as they battled back from conceding 1-1 in the opening four minutes of the game to lead by 1-5 to 1-2 at half-time, Aaron Doherty once again simply brilliant, accounting for 1-4 of the total.

The Carrick side had Killybegs' Michael Gallagher in their ranks but the former Co. minor was curtailed a little as he is just recovering from a collar bone break. He did have an early chance, but pulled it wide.

Paul Greene (impressive for the winners at centre half-forward) had the opening point before Reece Butter palmed home the first goal.

Coláiste na Carraige had four bad wides before Doherty pointed a free on eight minutes and then on 13 minutes he combined with Lanty Molloy after a short free to fire to the Keady net with his left.

Lanty won a free for Doherty to put Carrick ahead; Oran Doogan landed a great effort from distance. Doherty added another from play after a patient build-up and then a mix up in the Keady defence after a throw-up saw Ryan O'Donnell put Doherty through and he fired over with his left.

Just on the stroke of the 22 minute half, Paul Greene had a point for Keady.

However, it all went awry for Carrick in the opening eight minutes of the second half. Centre-half Stephen McKearney came forward to fire home a goal inside a minute and Sean Og McGuinness pointed seconds later.

Louis Hughews had Keady two up before Aaron Doherty to point for Carrick.

But within minutes Joseph Sheridan had a point (although there were no umpires at either side which made it difficult for the referee) and Reece Butter palmed home the third goal to open the gap to five - 3-5 to 1-6 - with just eight minutes on the second half clock.

Oran Doogan pulled a point back for Carrick four minutes later, but that was to be their last score.

A minute later Lanty Molloy was penalised for a later shoulder charge and received a second yellow and Keady took advantage with points from Joseph Sheridan, Louis Hughes and Sean Og McGuinness (free) before Tiarnan O'Neill hit the final nail - a last minute goal.

Not for the first time Aaron Doherty was outstanding for the losers; Oran Doogan, Lanty Molloy, Michael Gallagher and Kenny Doogan also made big contributions, but overall they could have few complaints against a big, strong Keady side.

COLÁISTE NA CARRAIGE: Colm Garvey; Dylan O'Gara, Kenny Doogan, Jordan Burns; Cormac Ó Leime, Aaron Doherty (1-5,2f), Oisin Byrne; Gavin Moore, Oran Doogan (0-2); Ryan O'Donnell, Lanty Molloy, Michael Gallagher; David Love, Eric Carr, Tadhg McGinley. Sub., Eoin Cormack for Love (22+10)

ST. PAT'S, KEADY: Gintz Caunars; Shane McIlveen, Darragh Harnett, Patrick Hughes; Jim Shortt, Stephen McKearney (1-0), Odhran Doyle; Oisin Keenan, Louis Hughes (0-2); Conor Greene, Paul Greene (0-2), Tiarnan O'Neill (1-0); Sean Og McGuinness (0-2,1f), Reece Butter (2-0), Pearse Hughes. Subs., Michael King for McIlwaine (22+4); Joseph Sheridan (0-2) for Shortt (b.card 22+6).

REFEREE: Dermot Love (Fermanagh)