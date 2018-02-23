READ THE REID:Donegal can build on success

Donegal will be delighted with their win over Tyrone in the McKenna Cup final not because the McKenna Cup is a silverware, more because of the progress that our team is making. It is fair to note that both teams made many changes to their starting teams from the previous week, 13 for Tyrone and 9 for Donegal. I watched the game live on the internet courtesy of BBC NI, a terrific service for those of us who were unable to travel to Armagh. It was great to see Frank McGlynn, Neil McGee and Martin McElhinney back in the Donegal colours again.

There was a statement of intent from both teams as this game developed. While not wanting to risk injury to their established players, both teams wanted to win and lay down a marker for future games, the most immediate being their National League encounter next weekend. There certainly was an edge to this game which will make for an epic battle in Healy Park.

Tyrone will not be too concerned about losing the McKenna Cup. Survival in the top tier of the National League is much more important for both Tyrone and Donegal who have important games this weekend against Monaghan and Kildare respectively.

Donegal are coming good at the right time. Kildare are struggling in Division 1 who have yet to register a victory. We, too, don’t have any points but we have played three of the current top teams in the country. I’ve watched the Lilywhites in a few games this season and they are finding it difficult to come to terms with the pace and physicality of top flight league football.

Historically, Kildare have failed to produce when their backs are against the wall. They certainly will not relish coming to Ballyshannon in search of points to play against a Donegal team who are also desperate to win. It wouldn’t surprise me if Declan Bonner starts Neil McGee, Frank McGlynn, Mark McHugh, and Martin McElhinney this Sunday or indeed for the remainder of the National League. They may not all be fully up to speed with game time but they carry a vast range of experience with them. With these players included, Donegal have a well-balanced outfit with a mix of youth and maturity. I believe that we are shaping into realistic Ulster title contenders.

Monaghan, too, must surely fancy their chances after an impressive victory over Kerry at the weekend. They play Tyrone in Castleblayney on Saturday evening which should prove a tasty affair. It is a hard one to call but traditionally the O’Neill men have, for the most part, been able to take care of Monaghan.

As we come to the end of February and Spring proper takes hold, there is a noticeable change of attitude to the league games. Players who have been rested over the winter months are chomping at the bit and eager to get back into action. Few teams yet know their fate in the league so the four games to come will prove crucial. Supporters, management and especially the players will feel the temperature rising.

Dublin and Galway are the only two teams who are reasonably comfortable. A real scrap will develop between Mayo, Donegal, Monaghan and Tyrone to determine who goes down along with Kildare. My prediction is that the three Ulster teams will survive and Mayo will head to Division 2.

The outlook for Donegal is positive from what we’ve seen to date. Declan Bonner conceded at the start of his management tenure that Donegal senior football is in transition. The return of Odhran Mac Niallais and Leo McLoone to the Donegal set-up is paying dividends. The introduction of the young starlets such as Stephen McMenamin, Stephen McBrearty, Niall O’Donnell, Conor Morrison, Daire O’Baoill, Paul Brennan, Caolan McGonagle and Caolan Ward to league football has given energy to our play.

Patrick McBrearty has assumed more responsibility and putting in star performances every time he takes to the field. Michael Murphy is back after surgery and will bring so much authority to our game. Mark McHugh, who played bit parts last season, is back to himself. I feel that McHugh’s experience can be pivotal to Donegal’s style of play. His positional sense and use of the ball both reinforces our defence and creates openings. His brother Ryan is as reliable as ever and is a class act.

Eoghan Ban Gallagher is as good a defender as I’ve seen for a long time and would command a place on any inter-county team. Jamie Brennan from Bundoran is another exciting prospect. He poses a genuine threat in front of goal. Hugh McFadden is flourishing this season and as captain he is leading by example. Other campaigners such as Marty O’Reilly and Ciaran Thompson are playing really well.

I am really enthused by our progress since Bonner took charge. The newcomers have settled in well and most will push for permanent starting places. The old guard are slowly presenting themselves for battle. I’m impressed with the spirit in the team. Every manager wants players fighting for places and Bonner has put this in place.

From here on in, I’m sure that Donegal will field their strongest available teams. Sunday in Ballyshannon should see us record our first league victory and we will get better as we progress. This is where the business part of the season begins for us. I sense that this bunch of players will be hard to beat. Let’s look forward to great things to come.

As always, keeping the faith!