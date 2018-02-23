MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: Donegal need to get into winning habit

Donegal get back into National League action this coming weekend, playing Kildare in Ballyshannon. After the first three games we sit at the bottom of the pile. Kildare are in the same predicament, so if either team is going to have a chance to stay in the top flight winning on Sunday is paramount.

There has been much to talk about since our opening game in Kerry; played well but failed to kill off the game when we were ahead and let Kerry steal the points in the dying minutes of the game.

Galway, in Letterkenny, was a bit of the same. Galway controlled the first half but Donegal kept in the game. Donegal came out in the second half and put a lot of pressure on the Galway defence but we were unable to break them down. Galway should have killed the game off a lot sooner than they did but while we played well we didn’t get anything out of the game.

Then to Croke Park; Dublin moved through the gears in the first half and the game looked over at the break but like the previous two games Donegal just about held on and when the second half got under way it looked as if Dublin were the team struggling to find their way. Donegal played well and had opportunities to take the lead and cause what certainly would have been an upset. However, it wasn’t to be.

What would have been realistic expectations for Donegal this year? Many would suggest we are ready for great things again with many players coming through from successful minor and U-21 teams. Many pointed to the fact that these young lads would prosper playing alongside the likes of Michael Murphy, Paddy McBrearty, Ryan McHugh and Neil McGee, and I have no doubt they will but would dropping into Division Two slow down their development?

Is it paramount we win against Kildare on Sunday if we are to have a chance of survival? I would definitely think so. Kildare have developed under Cian O’Neill. They always had a certain brand of football through the years that left them open in the days of the blanket defence and hitting teams on the break.

Under O’Neill they have started to develop they own defensive game and have always been able to produce big men who had the ability to take scores. They move the ball quickly and defend in numbers; the same as everyone else, I suppose.

They know coming to Ballyshannon that Donegal will be under pressure to get a few points in the bag. If they can get one over on us it puts them in a position to survive in Division One.

There are those who might say that dropping down might do no harm, but after watching the first three rounds of this year’s National League, the intensity in games is savage; teams are hitting the ground straight away; the pace of games are more like championship and you can definitely see how much it means to the players, especially after the Galway-Mayo game.

Donegal have four tough encounters in the next month, home on Sunday to Kildare; away to Tyrone, who themselves are struggling so far this year, but you can be sure that come the summer they will have got their act together and itching to retain their Ulster crown. Away to Monaghan after that. Monaghan are sitting nicely with two wins at the moment; they have used the first few games to introduce a number of younger lads into the first 15. They know that if they are to get their hands on the Anglo Celt this year they will have to reinvent themselves and add scoring support for Conor McManus.

Our final game, and one we might just have to win to stay in Division One, is home to Mayo. Mayo are sitting with only one win. They have struggled so far this year, but they are very inept and doing enough in the last few games to survive and set themselves up for a run in the championship.

Like ourselves. Everyone is looking to the summer, hoping to use the league to blood a few new players and hopefully get a system of playing in place that will give them the opportunity of success come the summer.

Expectations are high now in most counties, we are all chasing Dublin, Mayo, Kerry and Tyrone. Dropping to Division Two will not provide us with the standard of games that will keep us in the hunt for the top prizes. Yes, there have been encouraging signs in the first three National League games; yes there are a lot of new lads coming into the team but at some point we have to start winning games. We have to get into that habit again - starting with Kildare on Sunday.