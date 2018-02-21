Another good win for St. Eunan's College in Corn Colmcille

St. Eunan’s College’s good start to the Corn Colmcille competition continued on Tuesday when they enjoyed a fine win over Our Lady’s of Castleblaney in Garvaghey.



St. Eunan’s College, Letterkenny . . . 7-5

Our Lady’s, Castleblaney . . . 2-4

The Letterkenny side got off to a blistering start, scoring 2-2 in the opening three minutes, with Max Roarty and Christopher Diver getting the goals and Reed Kelly knocking over two points.

With the breeze at their backs, St. Eunan’s were excellent in the opening period. However, Castleblaney responded by scoring 1-2 without reply to leave just a goal between the sides.

By half-time, St. Eunan’s had moved further clear again and goals from Diver and Sean Gallagher left them 4-3 to 1-3 in front.

Reed Kelly added a point in the early stages of the second half, but Castleblaney rallied again and by the mid-point of the half, they were just two goals behind.

At this stage of the game, both sides found scores hard to come by and the game was delicately poised.

St. Eunan’s however, managed to turn the screw again and they hit 2-2 in the closing ten minutes to win convincingly in the end.

One cause of concern for the Donegal side was that they didn’t manage a score from the 31st until the 50th minute. However, on the positive side, they didn’t concede a score in the last 24 minutes.

St. Eunan’s scorers: Christopher Diver 2-0, Johnny Lambe 2-0, Michael Doherty 1-1, Reed Kelly 0-4, Sean Gallagher 1-0, Max Roarty 1-0.