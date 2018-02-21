DONEGAL CLUB CALL: All the news from Donegal GAA Clubs

Gleann Fhinne

Lotto winning numbers for the 13th of February are 8.6.3.2.7.4.5.1.No Winners, Jackpot for the 20th is now €7950

Handball continues on a Monday evening for 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th classes.

Football: Under 6 and under 8 training on a Wednesday from 6pm to 7pm. U10 training for Children born in 2008 and 2009 is now on Friday evenings from 6.00pm-7.00pm €2 per child. U12 indoor training for children born in 2006 and 2007 on Fridays from 7.00-8.00. €2 per child please. U14 boys training on Friday nights in the club house from 8pm to 9.00pm

The reserves get their season off next weekend with a home game V Fanad Gaels in the Junior Gaeltacht next Saturday 24th at 2.30pm. The seniors play St Naul’s at home on Sunday 4th March. Time TBC. There will be a meeting of the U21 panel next Saturday the 24th after the reserve Gaeltacht game. Game starts at 2.30pm so the meeting will be around 4pm..

CLG Ghleann Fhinne held a very enjoyable presentation night and dinner dance on Saturday night in Jackson’s Hotel. We would like to thank special guest Hugh Devenny along side Frank McGlynn, Seamus Herron and Francie Martin for presenting our prizes. The club would like to congratulate Paul McGlynn on his well deserved award of club person of the year. Full list of award winner are: Senior ladies Team, Championship, Division 1 and senior Gaeltacht Champions. Reserve Team Intermediate reserve Champions. Club Person of the year: Paul McGlynn. Senior Ladies Player of the year: Anna Marie McGlynn. Minor Ladies player of the year Mary Ward. Senior Men Players of the year: Gary Herron and Jason Morrow. Minor men player of the year: Karl McGlynn. Reserve Player of the year: Sean McGlynn. Junior Player of the year: PJ Scanlon. Tommy Herron Handball leagues: Division 1 Winner Odhran McGlynn, Runner Up Daniel McGlynn. Division 2 Winner Oisin Marley, Runner Up Paul McGlynn. Division 3 Winner Ciaran Brady, Runner Up Katy Herron. Division 4 Winner Caoimhe McGlynn Runner Up Mary Ward. Congratulations also to Frank and all the Donegal team on winning the Dr. McKenna cup on Saturday evening.

Well done to the Glenfin ladies, Yvonne Bonner 3-6, Katy Herron 0-1, Grainne Houston 1-0, Karen Guthrie 0-1, Anna Marie McGlynn and Sinead McGinty, who were all part of the Donegal ladies panel who beat Westmeath in the league on Sunday by 9.17 to 1.05.

CLG Gleann Fhinne are taking part in the Scór Sinsear Semi final in the Recitation & Quiz in Muff on 23rd February at 7.30pm and also taking part in Solo Singing in Glenties on 24th February at 7.30pm. Good luck to all.

Club Membership is now due for the 2018 season

Any club member or manager wanting to put information into the Club notes can do so by sending it to seamusward61@gmail.com or texting 0872052481

St. Mary’s, Convoy

Club Lotto 13/2/18, WW OY KY TY, 2 matched three counties, Margaret McDaid Drumkeen and Hugh ODonnell Convoy Next week jackpot €1250.

Underage will start back this Friday 6.30 to 7.30 €2. All players must be registered before they commence training. Registration can be paid on Friday. Also €10 per child. Membership is now due. Contact Mark McCarron for details (086) 285 8044

Senior Ladies training Friday. New players always welcome

Under16/minor boys training Tuesdays and Thursday at 6.15 sharp

Senior men's training has also resumed. New players always welcome contact Laurence for details 0876134988

Well done to Niamh Mailey, mentor Sabrina and the Donegal ladies on their fine win over Westmeath.

Thanks to everyone who supported the National draw and bought and indeed sold tickets

MacCumhaill’s

McKenna Cup: Congratulations to Marty O’Reilly and the Donegal team on winning the McKenna Cup on Saturday with victory over Tyrone in Armagh.

Under-8 Girls: U8's are starting training on Saturday 24th Feb in the Astroturf from 3-4. Training is for all girls born in 2010 and 2011. Gum shields and weather appropriate clothing is essential. €3 per child to cover costs. All newcomers are very welcome. for any queries contact Damien McMenamin on 086 3791529. Thanks

U14 boys training Monday 6.20-715pm, S&C and on Wednesday 8-9pm in the astro. All new players welcome.

Handball Alley: Anybody/Team looking to use the handball alley over the next couple of weeks needs to contact our club secretary to make a booking. With the pitches closed there will be a lot of activity in the alley. We ask everybody to work together so we can get everybody sorted. Contact Alan Martin on 0861723899.

Bingo: The Bingo will take place in the Villa Rose Hotel on Sunday with an 8.30pm start. The Snowball jackpot is €9,000 for 45 numbers or less or €500 for 50 numbers or less.

Lotto: There was no winner of this week’s lotto. The numbers drawn were 13, 21, 24 and 29. There was no match 3 winners so 3 names were pulled out: Gerald McHugh, Donegal Street, Anne Harold, Drumboe and Regina McGeever c/o Barry Dowds who receive €30 each. Next week’s jackpot is €5,900.

Club Notes: Any member wishing to have items added to the club notes can email maccumhaillspro@gmail.com before Sunday evening for inclusion.

Urris

Thanks to all who attended our Social Night in the Clubhouse on Friday night, a change from our Normal Dinner Dance but a most enjoyable night was had by all, good company and good food. Thanks to all who helped out on the night and prior to same. We had our Senior Presentations for 2017 and congratulations to all the award winners: Senior Player of Year Kieran Kelly.Minor ladies Player of Year Saoirse Farren.

Minor player of the year Brendan Doherty (L). Clubperson of the Year Michael Doherty (Scotchie)

Appreciation awards to: Sean Mc Daid, Donegal Masters Team 2017; Luke Mullins Donegal U17 Panel for 2017; Adrian Doherty, Manager of the winning Loreto Community School, Milford that won the Arthurs Cup in Ulster.

Wedding gifts were also presented to Barney and Sinead Friel and David and Elaine Harkin.

Scor: Good luck to the following taking part for the club in the first county semi final in Muff Hall on Friday night at 7.30pm. Ryan Ivers is taking part in the solo singing with Ryan, Shaun Mc Daid and Fiona McFeely in the traditional music section.

Match ‘n’ Win: Thursday February 15th: No jackpot winner: Numbers drawn: 11, 15, 18 and 24. €15 winners: Paul Kelly, Letter; Elaine Harkin, The Parish; Mary T Devlin, Annaugh; Mario Comiskey, Urrismana; Eddie Gobben, Minahaw.

Our Jackpot now stands at €4,860. Thanks to all our lotto sellers and to all who support the club in this weekly draw.

Colaisti Inis Eoghain MacLarnon team: Well Done to the Urris lads on the team Brendan Doherty, Oisin Hession, Luke Mullins, Luke Devlin and Conor O'Donnell and management who defeated Our Lady's, Castleblayney in Cookstown on Sunday. Good Luck to the management and team in the semi final against St Eunan's.

Club Membership is now open for 2018. Please contact the following to get your membership Club Secretary, Clint Marron, Edward Mc Laughlin, Nichola Lagan or any committee member. The clubhouse will be open from 11am to 1pm on Saturday for club registration.

Malin

The senior, reserve and minor training is on every Wednesday and Friday night at 7:15pm. New players are more than welcome to attend.

The club would like to congratulate Colaiste Inis Eoghain in their McLarnon Cup quarter final victory over Our Lady’s Castleblayney on a scoreline of Colaiste Inis Eoghain 2-10 Our Lady’s 1-10 with Josh Conlan scoring the two goals. The club would especially like to say well done to all the Malin players involved in the team and wish them well in their semi-final against St Eunan’s College Letterkenny.

Defibrillator training: There is a Defibrillator course/first aid course on upstairs in the clubhouse this Thursday night 22nd of February at 7:30pm. This is open to everyone; players and coaches and all club members from under 16 and upwards. Please contact Health and Wellbeing officer Kate Kelly if you can attend on 0861708279.

Lotto: There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot of €1250. The numbers drawn were 6-5-1-4-3-2-7 and the €50 winner was Gary Kelly, Glengad with the seller’s prize going to Suzy Lafferty. Next week’s jackpot is €1300.

The Ladies Basketball sessions have restarted and are on every Monday from 7.30pm to 8.30pm in our Indoor Sports Hall. All ladies welcome, any age group. It’s just an hours fun and fitness for only €3 per night.

Tir Chonaill Gaels

The club held its annual AGM on Sunday the 18th Fe in the clubhouse. The meeting was both well attended and constructive, the main officers elected are as follows:

President: Paddy Burke Frosses; Chairman: Tom Mohan, Frosses; Vice Chairman: Maurice Carr, Kilcar; Secretary: Michael Mullen, Inver; Asst. Secretary: Gary Kane, Mountcharles; Treasure: Stevie McLoughlin, Whitecross, Armagh; Asst. Treasurer: Eddie Doyle, London; PRO: Niamh Treacy, London; Asst: PRO: TBC

Co Board Delegates: Denis Boyle, Doochery, and Calum Crowley, London; Youth Officer: Joel McInern, Mountcharles; Health and Well being officer: Marie Dillon, Glenamaddy, Co Galway

The club are delighted to announce that Paul Coggins will be coming on board for another year acting as head of football. Paul will oversee the senior team and will work closely with Jim Rice and Vince McCarthy who will manage the junior teams. We wish them the best of luck for the year and hope that it is successful.

The club would like to congratulate Joel McInern who has been appointed as Chairman of the county minor board, Joel is a tireless worker for the club at all levels and we are certain he will be a success. Good luck from all at the club.

Registration: Youth Registration for the 2018 Season will take place at Greenford Friday 23rd February, 7 pm onwards.

Training: U6's & U8's training starts Friday 23rd February at Greenford - 7-8.00 pm. Please ensure that the children are clothed in accordance with the weather conditions.

Diary Dates:

Saturday 17th March - St Patrick’s Day Celebrations in the Clubhouse - Greenford

Saturday 5th May - Peter McGlynn Annual Memorial Youth Tournament - Greenford

ABC's - 12th - 15th July, Greenford

Club Lotto: Drawn each Thursday. Play on-line at www.tirchonaillgaels.com

Cloughaneely

Joe Kelly laoch CLG ar lár: Is cúis mhór bróin dúinn anseo i gCloich Cheann Fhaola go bhfuil Joe Kelly,Fear Gaelach, Fear an Chlub agus Fear na paróiste ar shlí na fírinne.

D'oibir sé go dian dícheallach ar choistí an chlub go lá a bháis. D'imir sé don chlub ó aois óg suas go dtí an fhoireann sinsear. Bhí sé mar bhainisteoir a threoraí imreoirí an chlub le blianta fada. Bhí Joe lárnach i gnothaí an chlub achan lá dá shaol agus is cinnte gur níos saibhre atá imreoirí a bhí faoi a churam agus coistí an chlub a d'oibir leis. Is cailliúint mór é do fhochumann Chloich Cheann Fhaola Joe Kelly.

Nímid comhbhrón ó chroí le Kay a bheanchéile agus a triúr clainne, Tríona, Sorcha, agus Áine agus le chlann Uí Cheallaigh uilig. Gura móide teaghlach Dé d'anam uasal Joe.

The club circle is shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden passing of our well known stalwart Joe Kelly. Joe was a highly popular and respected figure around our GAA grounds; loyally present at games; leaning against the blue fence at the clubhouse end of the pitch; with his distinct tone and humour which was much loved by all. He has many accolades to his name as both a player and manager for Cloughaneely GAA. His presence will be sadly missed but his memory will live on. We extend our sympathies to his wife Kay, his daughters Tríona, Sorcha, Áine and to his entire family circle. R.I.P.

100 Club Winners - January winners: €500 Laura Gallagher. €100 each to Hailey Doohan, Shaun McClafferty, Danny Kearney, Karen Sweeney and Ownie & Kathleen Coyle

December winners: €500 Joe Gallagher Teish. €100 each to McClafferty Girls, Mary Harkin, John McCarry, Michael McFadden and Bernard Boyle

100 Club Renewal: 100 Club membership is also due at €240 (It can be paid in instalments or direct debit, €1,000 given out in prize money each month- one €500 winner and 5 €100 winners each month; includes club membership)

Note: 100 Club draws take place at the beginning of each month - with the 1st draw of this cycle taking place at the start of March- so for those interested please contact Marie on 086-8351996 or you can also sign up for the 100 club online

2018 Club memberships are now due for renewal!

Club Lotto: As you are aware last Wednesday’s (Feb 14th) lotto draw was cancelled as a mark of respect after the passing of our own clubman Joe Kelly. R.I.P. All last weeks tickets will now be included for this Wednesday nights draw instead (Feb 21st). Jackpot for this draw is €4,050!!

Realt na Mara

Bunotto Jackpot Results: There was no winner of this weeks Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 1 11 12 17 20. The 3 x €50 winners were Mary Monaghan, Dernahesco, Scotstown Co Monaghan; Pat McGinty, Glenmaquin, Letterkenny; Oonagh McKenna, 3 Farlough Glen, Farlough Road, Dungannon, Co Tyrone. Next week’s jackpot will be €7700.

Club membership for the 2018 season is now due. Adult membership can be paid to Club Registrar Tommy Hourihane. Underage membership can be paid to Bord na nOg Registrar Siobhan Govorov. Ladies membership can be paid to LGFA Registrar Chloe Johnson

U-8s Wed 21st Feb 6pm - 7pm. U-10s Thurs 22nd Feb 7pm - 8pm. Training for U8s and U10s will continue this week in the Magh Ene Hall.All boys and girls are more than welcome to attend.New children are especially welcome.Each child is asked to wear runners and suitable indoor gear.Also could each child please bring €2 to cover the use of the hall.

The annual Bord na nOg Presentation and Registration Night will take place next Friday evening February 23rd in the Great Northern Hotel at 7pm.

Ladies: Despite the poor weather there was a great turnout for the first matches in the Kathleen McNamara Memorial Town League .The league continues this Sunday in Gaelic Park.

An Clochan Liath

B'iad 9,12,16 agus 18 na huimhireacha lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €1,800 sa phóta óir don seachtain seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an ceann : Caitlin Ni Bhaoill, Cranagogue - John Doyle, Ard Mor - Donna Joyce, Main Street - Roisin Rodgers, Meenmore - Sarah Mullis, Dungloe.

Bingo winners 18/02/18: €150 - Noreen Mc Devitt Meenacrieve; €100 - Ann Harley, Burtonport; Kevin Gillespie, Mullaghduff; Connie O Donnell St Peters Tce; Kathleen Healy, Burtonport; Margaret Gallagher, Cois Locha.

Fight Night 11 - White Collar boxing extravaganza at Rosses Community School Sports Hall on Saturday 24th February. Doors open at 7:00pm, 1st fight at 8:00pm. We have lined up the finest talent from within the locality to take part across 10 bouts so please come along om the night for what promises to be a great evening's entertainment. Tickets available from Dungloe Post Office plus the following Committee Members: Marty Boyle 087 2747188 - Shaun Sharkey 087 2032613 - Adrian Alcorn 086 8591071

Red Hugh’s

Lotto 15/02/2018: Numbers drawn 5,4,1,3,6,7,2,8. The winning sequence was 5,4,1 Kevin Melaugh Snr Cronlaghey €50; Next week's lotto jackpot €3,575.

1OO Club: The draw was made for the first seven 100 club winners. Week 1 No.87 Patrick Bradley Aveltygort; Week 2 No.51 Paddy Kelly Dromore; Week 3 No.82 PJ McGoldrick Mullaghaneary; Week 4 No.101 Kieran Bradley Killygordon; Week 5 No.58 Claire Grant Dromore; Week 6 No.89 Patrick McGowan Killygordon; Week 7 No.100 Maurice O'Donnell Monellan. Congratulations to all the winners who receive €100 each.

Club notes: Could everyone please send any info they wish included in the clubnotes to mattshane1996@hotmail.com or 0851362299 by 6pm on Sunday evenings/

Robert Emmett’s

A date for your diary...Sunday 18th March St Patrick nights concert in Community Centre, Doneyloop - to kick off the club’s centenary year celebrations. Local traditional artists and invited artists will perform on the night. Refreshments will be available and more details of the program will be released over the coming weeks.

There was no jackpot winner in last week’s lotto. The numbers drawn were 6-7-12-20. Next week’s jackpot €3100 with next weeks bingo snowball is €1680.

The club extends sympathy to Rosena Gallagher and the O’Donnell family, Moneygall Rd, Pollyarnon on the death of Con O’Donnell. RIP.

St. Michael’s

Registration for 2018 club membership will be held on Sunday 25th February in Creeslough Day Centre from 9.45am until 12.15.

A further registration will be held at the club house during the Reserve Gaeltacht match on 4th March weekend (date to be confirmed nearer the time).

St. Michael’s GAA Club extends deepest sympathy to the Kelly family Falcarragh on the death of Joe Kelly last week. Sympathy is also extended to the entire family circle.

The club also extends deepest sympathy to the McFadden family Killoughcarron Creeslough on the death of Rosie McFadden earlier this week.

Congratulations to Martin McElhinney who returned to the Donegal Team that beat Tyrone in The McKenna Cup Final on Saturday evening last. Martin scored 1-1 on his return.

The €100 on the Blue Sheet Game at the Bingo Session in Creeslough on Sunday night last was shared by Aoife Carolan Magheramena and Karen Alcorn Earrooey. The €75 was won by Molly Keaveney Chapel Road Dunfanaghy.

There was no Jackpot winner in the St. Michael’s Mini Lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were 6,8,10,11,13,20; the match 5 winners were Kathleen Brogan Rockhill Portnablagh and Angie Wilkinson An Chistin who won €50 each. This weeks Jackpot will also be €5550.

The Seniors have been drawn away to Naomh Columba in the Senior Comortas Peile Na Gaeltachta. This match is due to go ahead on the 5th March. The Reserves are at home to Kilcar on the 3rd of 4th March.

Aodh Ruadh

Donegal V Kildare: The club hosts Sunday’s NFL Division 1 game between Donegal and Kildare We need all local stewards present no later than 12 noon. We need a lot of help with shops and catering, and volunteers helping in that capacity are come by 12 noon. As usual we have worked on a good quality souvenir match programme. We need a good turnout of underage players, boys and girls, to sell. Please report to Willie Scott by 12 noon.

Parking will be restricted in vicinity of Father Tierney Park on Sunday. Disabled and blue badge holders can be accommodated, but must come early. A map of car parking options throughout the town will go up on both the County Board and Aodh Ruadh websites midweek.

A further new section of spectator terracing on the school side of the grounds and adjacent to the old scoreboard will come in to use for the first time this Sunday. This is part of the continuing programme to re-build and modernise the facilities at Father Tierney Park.

This Sunday’s Programme covering sporting events countrywide will be broadcast in its entirety from the RTE Roadcaster which will be located on the way to Father Tierney Park. We welcome the RTE team to the area.

There will be a club meeting this Thursday at 8.30pm. All club executive members are asked to attend.

Club membership for 2018 is now due and all club members are asked to submit their registration form and fee at their earliest convenience.

Commiserations to Colm Kelly who missed out on an All-Ireland medal by the narrowest of margins. He played a key role as NUIG defeated DIT 2-12 to 0-15 to reach the Sigerson Cup final but they lost out in the final to UCD, 1-13 to 2-9.

Ladies: Under 6 girls training continues in Creevy School Hall this Friday and runs from 6pm to 7pm. Under 8 girls training continues on Tuesdays in the Mercy Hall and runs from 6pm to 7pm.

Under 12 girls training resumed on Wednesday in the Mercy Hall from 5.30pm to 6.30pm. If anyone is able to give a hand contact Karol on 086-8780164.

Underage hurling resumes on Sunday 4th March as always we could do with some help with our teams. Hopefully some new help will come on board with our teams as the same few volunteers can't be expected to look after all the teams year after year. Anyone looking to get involved is asked to contact John Rooney 086-2587793.

Lotto: There was no winner of last week's Aodh Ruadh Lotto jackpot of €6,700. The winning numbers drawn were 1, 10, 12, 13, 15 and 16. In the lucky dip €20 went to David McLoone, The Abbey; Pat Melly, c/o Pat's Bar; Blain Bogle, Behy; Sean Butler, Erne Dale Heights; and Mary Dorrian. Next draw is in McGinley's Bar with a jackpot of €6,800 on Sunday at 8.30pm. The lotto team for McCosker’s Centra on Saturday is: BORD NA NÓG.

Four Masters

Club Lotto: There was 0 winner of the lotto jackpot €4400 in week 32 of the 2017/18 season draw held in the Abbey Hotel on Monday 19th February 2018. The €50 winners in the lucky dip were Michael Meehan, Drimark & Maeve Espey Bru na Mara. The numbers drawn were 5, 9, 11, & 21 Congratulation to all winners. The next draw takes place on Monday 26th February 2018.

Under 14 Girls - Training this Thursday from 8pm - 9:15 pm on the astro pitch all welcome Don't forget your gum-shields.

Naomh Conaill

There was no winner of this week Lotto the numbers drawn out were 03-16-27-29 and the 2x€50 went to Mary Carberry, Fintown & Teresa Furey ,Glen Rd. Next week’s Jackpot will be €6,100.

Club 200 draw No 7 took place on Tuesday 13th Feb and the winners were as follows €300 Nelly Doherty, Ard Mc Gill; 7x €100 Anita & Bridie Doherty, Mill Rd David Molloy, Narin Rd Paul Doherty, Loughcrillan Rd Mary O Donnell, Ard Connell Mary Quinn, Glen Tavern Mary Crawford, Frosses Michael Jack O Donnell, The Rock. Congratulations to all the winners

U8s Training will take place this Thursday 22nd Feb at 6;30pm in the Scoil Mhuire gym in Glenties. Any child born after 1st Jan 2010 is welcome to come along.

Adult membership €40, adult and yearly lotto €100, youth €20 each for the first 2 children and €10 for each additional child. All players must have there membership paid before they can play for the club. Membership will be taken on Friday night in the comp gym from 5.45 -6.30.

Scor Sinsear semi-final will be held in the Community Cntre on Saturday 24th Feb at 7:30pm. Please come along and support all the acts.

Gaeil Fhánada

Lotto Results: Numbers: 1, 6, 8, 19, 23. No jackpot winner. €100 Winner: Patrick McConigley (Le Cheile). Next week’s jackpot: €4300.

Members and intending members of Gaeil Fhánada are invited to renew their club membership.

Annual membership runs from January 1st to December 31st, 2018.

For your convenience a Registration night will take place in Fanavolty Hall, this Saturday evening at 7.30 p.m. Should you require further information please contact Fiona Shiels on 085-1555645.

Next Friday night, 23rd February, the fourth and final instalment of the Gaeil Fhánada Private Members Draw in aid of the the Pairc Uí Shiadhail Pitch Development will take place in the Fanad Lodge. €8,000 in prize money to be won, the best of luck to all ticket holders!

Our Seniors are in action this weekend against Glenfin in Comortas Peile Na Gaeltachta on Saturday in Portsalon. Further details on our Facebook page later this week.

Milford

Lotto Results Tuesday 13th February - 02 – 07 – 12 - 19. Two Match 3 get €35 each, Grace McFaddenand Tracy Peoples. Jackpot next week €1500.

Sympathy: The club would like to offer its sincere condolences to CLG Cloughaneely and the family on the death of CLG Cloughaneely Club Stewart Joe Kelly.

Letterkenny Gaels

Congratulations to Aideen Quinn who travelled to Croke Park at the weekend to collect her ‘Volunteer of the Year’ award at the National Camogie Association Awards ceremony.

Club registration will take place at the Clubroom this Sunday 25th February and Sunday 11th March from 2-4pm.

The Club will host a Golf Classic on Good Friday, 30th March from 8am at Portsalon Golf Club. The cost is €100 per team of four and there are prizes of approximately €1500 to be won on the day. Please contact Portsalon Golf Course on 0749159459 to book a time or contact Brendan on 0877734230 or John on 0833058347 for more information.

Good luck to our young Camogs who will travel to The Meadowbank Sports Complex in Magherafelt, at the weekend, for their first blitz of the season.

Bingo continues every Monday in the Arena 7. The Jackpot stands at €6250.

Doors from 8pm. Eyes down 9pm. All welcome.

Naomh Brid

There was no overall winner of this week’s lotto draw. The jackpot now stands at €6,200. The numbers drawn were 2, 5, 11, 15, 20. The €25 winners were Aisling Walsh, Marion Mc Garrigle, Geraldine Walsh, Jimmy Byrne c/o P Gormley. The next draw will take place in the Bay Bush on the 26th February 2018.

Na nDúnaibh

Torthaí lotto ó oíche Luain is chuaigh thart. 10 14 22 agus 27na huimhreacha a tarraingíodh. Char bhain duine ar bith an pota óir agus cha raibh na trí uimhir ach ag Darach Mac Laifeartaigh, Óstán na Trá agus fuair seisean €150. B’é Danny Mac Rodaigh as Leargán Riach a fuair an duais tinrimh, sin an buidéal fíona agus b’é Patsy Ó Dochartaigh as Duibhlinn Riach a fuair duais an díoltóra. Beidh an tarraingt Dé Luain seo chugainn an 26 Feabhra sa Harbour Bar agus €9,000 atá sa phota óir.

Leanfaidh an traenáil ar aghaidh do na foirne faoi-aois ag na h-amanna seo a leanas:

Dé Luain: Girseachaí Faoi-10: 6.30—7.30.

Dé Céadaoin: Faoi –6: 5.30—6.30. Faoi –8: 6.40--7.40.

Déardaoin: 6—7 Gasúraí Faoi-10.

Dé hAoine: Gasúraí: Faoi 16 agus Faoi 18 ag 3.30, agus Girseachaí Faoi 14 ó 5.30 go 6.30,

Dé Sathairn: Gasúraí Faoi—12: 10.30—11.30.

Gumshields must be worn at training sessions at all times.

Fáilte i gcónaí roimh pháistí úra. Tá foirmeacha ballraíochta le fáil anois uaidh na coachálaithe uilig.

Membership forms are now available from all underage coaches.

Cruinniú oíche Déardaoin ag a seacht a chlog san Ionad ag coiste Chomórtas Peile na Gaeltachta.

AN TEARMAINN

Our club Registrations evening for all Club members, Players, Coaches, both adult and Children will take place in An Craoibhín this Saturday 24th Feb from 5pm to 7pm. All players are reminded that without completed registration they are not insured for the 2018 season.

Can anyone with items for inclusion in the weekly notes send their submissions to clgantearmainn@live.ie as early as possible each week, but no later than 9:00pm each Tuesday

Lotto: Last week's lotto draw took place in the Nora's. Next week's draw takes place in Glenveagh Inn with a jackpot of €3,150

Bingo: Bingo at 9pm on Friday night, February 23rd at An Craoibhín, with €2,600 guaranteed in prizes.